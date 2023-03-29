Urgent Fungus Destroyer Reviewed (PhytAge Labs)

Most people associate a discolored toenail with a “harmless” fungal infection. However, specialists warn that it could indicate severe health issues. Instead of masking the symptoms using nail polish or over-the-counter drugs, it is best to seek a medical prescription.

A Yale University publication reports that air-conditioning increases the risk of developing microbial fungus by 30-200%. The scholars argue that the equipment circulates unhealthy moldy or toxic air leading to fungal infections. An untreated nail fungus spreads the microbes to other body parts and can lead to amputation.

Urgent Fungus Destroyer from PhytAge Labs is a dietary supplement promising to combat unhealthy microbes in the body, thus improving nail and skin health. How does it work? Is it worth the price?

Urgent Fungus Destroyer Overview

Product’s Name Urgent Fungus Destroyer Brand PhytAge Labs USA Form Capsules Unit Count 60 capsules Dosage Two pills daily Ingredients Cat’s Claw, Vitamins, Selenium, Graviola, Green Tea, Garlic, Essiac Tea Complex, Mushroom Complex, Curcumin, Beta-Glucan, Olive Leaf Extract, Pomegranate, Grapeseed, Red Raspberry, Lycopene, Quercetin, Pine Bark Allergen Warning It may have traces of soy Benefits Fight fungal infections on the nail, skin, and hair Protect users against future fungal attacks Enhance heart health Restore natural skin and nail color Prevent unhealthy aging Features Research-backed formula Made in the USA Available without a prescription Ideal for men and women Pricing Visit the official PhytAge Labs website

What is Urgent Fungus Destroyer?

Urgent Fungus Destroyer is a daily formulation containing twenty-six ingredients to clear fungal infections on the skin and nails. It works by eliminating the microbes from within and preventing any chance of recurrence. The creator claims it takes less than thirty days to notice a significant nail and skin health improvement.

US-based nutritional company PhytAge Labs is the manufacturer of Urgent Fungus Destroyer. The supplement combines high-quality ingredients from clean sources to create a user-friendly, safe, and effective formulation.

Consuming two pills daily cleanses the system, increases energy levels, boosts immunity, and supports overall wellness. The maker claims it can reverse aging and reduce the risk of developing age-related health problems. The formulation expands the skin, nails, and hair health. It is all-natural and unlikely to give the user any complications.

Customers can buy Urgent Fungus Destroyer only through the official website. PhytAge Labs warns that the product is in limited stock. Therefore, customers must purchase at least four bottles to qualify for discounts.

How Does Urgent Fungus Destroyer Work?

Numerous studies prove that fungal infections on the nail or skin indicate poor health inside the body. For example, significant fungal infections on the feet are symptoms of deficient spleen or liver health. Urgent Fungus Destroyer is an oral pill that quickly absorbs into the system. Below is a systematic explanation of how it detoxifies the system and combats nail fungus.

Step 1: Enter the Bloodstream

Urgent Fungus Destroyer consists of 20 powerful ingredients to combat harmful microbes. The formulation is rich in ultra-high and bioavailable ingredients that are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream.

Step 2: Locate Key Fungal Buildup

Urgent Fungus Destroyer creators claim that there are strategic places where the fungus builds up in your body. The supplement has Beta-Glucan and a Japanese Mushroom complex to identify and destroy the internal fungus. The harmful microbes in the arteries and veins inhibit optimal blood flow.

Step 3: Kill the Fungus

After identifying the fungus block, Urgent Fungus Destroyer uses curcumin, Cat’s Claw, and garlic to kill the remaining “free-flowing” fungus in the bloodstream. The supplement amplifies the liver’s function in detoxification. It cleanses the blood and improves oxygenation levels.

Step 4: Enhanced Skin Regeneration

Urgent Fungus Destroyer enhances cellular health and initiates rapid skin regeneration. It can have lycopene and quercetin to repair and revitalize the cells. It can also protect the skin from environmental toxins. The formulator claims that the fourth stage boosts skin elasticity and tightness.

Step 5: Restoration and Rejuvenation

The formulation reduces symptoms of chapped or distorted nails and toes. Urgent Fungus Destroyer has olive oil leaf and pomegranate extracts to fight fungus in the feet and hands. It can help the nail achieve a healthy and robust pearly-white appearance.

Step 6: Protect Nails against Future Fungal Attack

Urgent Fungus Destroyer maker reasons that most nail fungal infections recur because the prescribed medication does not perform a “clean sweep.” The supplement floods the system with pine bark, Graviola, and selenium extracts to prevent the fungus from thriving again.

Step 7: Defense Reinforcement

Fungal spores enter the body by inhaling moldy or toxic air. Urgent Fungus Destroyer has two potent vitamins and red raspberry juice to filter the air entering your bloodstream. It destroys unhealthy microbes with each breath and prevents internal fungal growth.

In summary, Urgent Fungus Destroyer promises to provide quality results within a month. However, consumers must use at least four bottles to gain significant health benefits. It can destroy toxins and deliver nutrients that guard the body against future fungal attacks.

Urgent Fungus Destroyer Ingredients

Urgent Fungus Destroyer contains 26 ingredients encapsulated into easy-to-swallow pills. The active ingredients include:

Mushroom Complex

Shiitake, Maitake, and Reishi mushroom types are common in alternative medicine. Communities that use the mushroom complex have minimal cases of health issues. The three mushroom varieties encompass antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances. According to Urgent Fungus Destroyer, they can ward off fungal infections and clear unhealthy inflammations. Similarly, the mushroom complex can improve blood flow, thus enhancing oxygenation and nutrient uptake.

Selenium

Selenium is a trace element commonly used to amplify the immune response. It is a natural antioxidant capable of protecting cells from oxidative damage. In addition, selenium boosts cell regeneration and rejuvenation. It also can repair and rebuild the cells.

Olive Oil Extract

Olive oil is listed among the healthiest oils in the world. It enhances heart health and prevents arterial plaque from blocking the blood vessels. Additionally, olive oil is a natural detoxifier. It enhances the innate immune response and fights fungal infections. Urgent Fungus Destroyer creator claims olive oil can hinder nail fungus from recurring.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape seed is an effective antioxidant and immune booster. Scientific studies show that it can combat nail and skin fungal infections. It works by lowering unhealthy inflammations, boosting vascularity, and amplifying immunity.

Lycopene

Lycopene compounds are dense in red-colored fruits, including tomatoes, watermelons, and carrots. The ingredient fortifies the natural defense against fungal attacks on the skin and nails. It can improve texture, tone, skin, nails, and hair appearance.

Ascorbic Acid

Vitamin C, ascorbic acid, is the world’s most potent immune booster. It fights toxins from within, improves cellular health, and amplifies the body’s defense system. Ascorbic acid can eliminate fungal colonies and produce a protective layer to protect the sensitive tissues against future infections.

Red Raspberry Extract

Red raspberry is an immune enhancer. Rich in antioxidants, it can combat inflammation and bolster cellular regeneration. Urgent Fungus Destroyer maker claims it can fight nail fungus, improve nail color, and boost blood flow. Red raspberry is a native European herb that may improve gut, joint, and heart health.

Cat’s Claw

Cat’s Claw grows naturally in South America’s deep jungles and rainforests. It amplifies vascularity, supports detoxification, and reduces the risk of diseases. Cat’s Claw is an antifungal that can improve skin hydration and elasticity and reverse aging. Additionally, it can eliminate the nails’ yellowing, chapping, and brittleness.

Garlic

Garlic is a common spice in South and Central Asia. The herb enhances the flavor and offers multiple therapeutic benefits. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties. Garlic can combat respiratory infections and reduce common cold symptoms. The spice has analgesic properties and may therefore aid in alleviating chronic joint and muscle pain.

Panax Ginseng

Ginseng root can treat multiple physical and cognitive issues. It has antioxidant and immune-boosting features and hence can eliminate nail/skin fungal infections from the source. Ginseng boosts blood movement, detoxification, digestion, and other bodily functions that amplify natural immunity.

Quercetin

Research shows that quercetin can combat fungal infections. It enhances skin health by fighting free radicals, increasing hydration, and preventing sagging. Quercetin may support vascularity, metabolic rates, and brain health.

All ingredients in Urgent Fungus Destroyer are purportedly from clean sources. PhytAge Labs’ leadership claims they create each capsule in a facility that follows the FDA and GMP manufacturing guidelines.

One Urgent Fungus Destroyer bottle may clear the fungus from the system. However, the manufacturer recommends using the formulation for over four months to obtain permanent health benefits from the supplement.

Urgent Fungus Destroyer Dosage

Urgent Fungus Destroyer is a safe and effective anti-fungal supplement. The formulator claims it is better than most medications likely to give users side effects and temporary results. PhytAge Labs recommends consuming two pills daily to enhance health.

Urgent Fungus Destroyer Benefits

It can clear fungal infections on the nails, skin, and hair

It can combat recurring jock itch, candida, and Athlete’s foot without any side effects

Urgent Fungus Destroyer can fight nail brittleness, discoloration, and unhealthy appearance

It can create a fungus shield, thus protecting the nails and skin from future attacks

It can enhance the overall immune response

Urgent Fungus Destroyer may enhance vascularity, digestion, and joint health.

Urgent Fungus Destroyer Pricing

Customers can only order Urgent Fungus Destroyer through the official website. There are several packages available, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk.

One bottle: $69.95

Two bottles: $119.90

Four bottles: $199.80

PhytAge Labs promises to make deliveries in under five business days, and all orders ship free. A 90-day risk-free guarantee protects each bottle you buy. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Telephone: 1-800-822-5753

Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112

Urgent Fungus Destroyer Conclusion

Urgent Fungus Destroyer is an oral supplement promising to combat internal and external fungal infections, including Jock Itch, Candida, and Athlete’s foot. It comprises 26 ingredients that clear the unhealthy microbes and create a protective shield to prevent future fungal infections. The program is ideal for adults looking to remove fungal infections. All the ingredients are purportedly natural and research-backed. Urgent Fungus Destroyer promises to deliver quality results in days. Visit the official website to learn more today!

