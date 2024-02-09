TS #: 23-65993-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS #: 23-65993

Title Order #: 2364281WAD

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Grantor: YAZZIE1 LLC

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: EASTSIDE FUNDING, LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: Eastside Funding LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 202209120550

Parcel Number(s): 5005002361

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 3/15/2024, at 10:00 AM at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real and personal property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE WEST 13.25 FEET OF LOT 15 AND ALL OF LOT 16 AND 17 IN BLOCK 38 OF MAP OF LAKE CITY, WASHINGTON TERRITORY, WAS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 18, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON; AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT ‘A’ ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN BY THIS REFERENCE.

Commonly known as: 9011 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD SOUTHWEST LAKEWOOD, WASHINGTON 98498

which is subject to that certain Construction Deed of Trust, Security Instrument and Fixture Filing dated 9/6/2022, recorded 9/12/2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202209120550, modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated on 7/31/2023 records of Pierce County, Washington (hereinafter the “Deed of Trust”), from YAZZIE1 LLC, as Grantor(s), to CASCADE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of EASTSIDE FUNDING, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION – COMMERCIAL LOAN MATURED 8/12/2023

Principal: $45,758.12

Accrued Interest: $1,857.56

Default Interest: $1,964.32

Late Fees: $132.36

Unpaid Per Diem Interest: $106.76

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION – COMMERCIAL LOAN MATURED 8/12/2023

Note Dated: 9/6/2022

Note Amount: $43,265.00

Inerest Paid To: 6/30/2023

Next Due Date: 8/1/2023

Maturity Date: 8/12/2023

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $45,758.12, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 6/30/2023, default interest, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 3/15/2024. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/4/2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/4/2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/4/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor and Guarantor at the following addresses:

NAME/ ADDRESS

JAY YAZZIE 6027 S MULLEN ST TACOMA, WA 98409-1231

JAY YAZZIE 7404 52ND ST. W. UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467

JAY YAZZIE 9011 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD SOUTHWEST LAKEWOOD, WA 98498

JAY YAZZIE 9827 LAKE STEILACOOM POINT RD SW LAKEWOOD, WA 98498

YAZZIE1 LLC 6027 S MULLEN ST TACOMA, WA 98409-1231

YAZZIE1 LLC 7404 52ND ST. W. UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467

YAZZIE1 LLC 9011 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD SOUTHWEST LAKEWOOD, WA 98498

YAZZIE1 LLC 9827 LAKE STEILACOOM POINT RD SW

LAKEWOOD, WA 98498

by both first class and certified mail on 9/20/2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 9/20/2023, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE – Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: 1-877-894HOME (1-877-894-4663) Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/ The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://www.ocla.wa.gov/

XI. The obligation secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed herein was not incurred primarily for personal, family or household purposes. Pursuant to RCW 61.24.100, the subject foreclosure does not preclude any judicial or non-judicial foreclosure of any other deeds of trust, mortgage, security agreements or other security interests granted to secure this obligation. The Beneficiary hereby reserves its right to foreclosure any or all additional security.

XII. NOTICE TO GUARANTORS:

a. The Guarantors may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent that the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust.

b. The Guarantors have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt under the Note and Deed of Trust as are given to the Grantor in order to avoid the Trustee’s Sale.

c. The Guarantors will have no right to redeem the Real Property at the Trustee’s Sale.

d. Subject to such longer periods as provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale under the Deed of Trust granted to secure the debt to the Beneficiary.

e. In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantors will have the right to establish the fair value of the Real Property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit their liability for deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and costs.

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.

DATED: 11/13/2023

North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

/s/ Lisa Hackney, Vice President of Trustee Operations

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043

Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Trustee Fax No: (206) 374-2252

Beneficiary / Servicer Phone: 425 230-0000

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Lisa Hackney is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that (he/she) signed this instrument, on oath stated that (he/she) was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Vice President of Trustee Operations of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

Dated: 11/13/2023

/s/ Kellie Barnes

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Lynnwood, WA

My commission expires 6/10/2024

EPP 38662 Pub Dates 02/09 & 03/01/2024

IDX-990991

February 9, March 1, 2024