City Of Tacoma-Ordinance No. 28955

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 6, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28955 An ordinance amending Subchapter 12.08C of the Municipal Code, relating to the Industrial Wastewater Pretreatment Program, to add a new Section 12.08C.1310, entitled “Electronic records”, to authorize the acceptance of electronic documents and signatures.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-991319

February 8, 2024