TriVexa Reviews – Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

TriVexa is a weight loss and full body wellness supplement available through TryTriVexa.com.

Featuring a blend of functional mushrooms, TriVexa supports weight loss, stress response, cellular repair, and full body health and wellness, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about TriVexa and how it works today in our review.

What is TriVexa?

TriVexa is a nutritional supplement featuring six natural ingredients per capsule.

By taking two capsules of TriVexa daily, you can give your body a blend of ingredients to burn fat, support stress response, lose weight, and support inflammation throughout the body. TriVexa is primarily marketed as a weight loss supplement, although the supplement also claims to support overall health and wellness.

Each two capsule serving of TriVexa contains 266mg of a proprietary formula with 6 active mushroom extracts, including chaga, reishi, and white button mushroom extracts. Studies have linked these mushroom extracts to a range of benefits – from weight loss to cellular health to anti-tumor effects.

TriVexa was designed by a doctor named Dr. Mark Taylor. The supplement is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility, made from natural ingredients, and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

TriVexa Benefits

TriVexa supports a range of benefits. The supplement is primarily marketed as a weight loss aid, although it can also promote anti-stress response, bio-repair, and overall health and wellness.

Some of the advertised benefits of TriVexa, according to Dr. Mark Taylor and the TriVexa team, include:

Support total body wellness

Weight loss

Bio-repair

Anti-stress

To achieve these benefits, TriVexa contains a blend of six mushroom extracts that, according to the manufacturer are “scientifically designed to bring about general total body wellness.”

How Does TriVexa Work?

TriVexa works because it contains a blend of antioxidant-rich mushroom extracts. In fact, all six active ingredients in TriVexa are mushroom extracts.

Each capsule of TriVexa contains 266mg of a proprietary formula with six mushroom extracts. You receive a strong dose of chaga, white button, turkey tail, reishi, lion’s mane, and blazei mushroom extracts.

Many of the mushrooms in TriVexa have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Some trace their roots to traditional Chinese medicine, for example, where they were used as part of traditional health tonics and remedies.

Today, we know why these mushrooms were prized in traditional medicine for centuries: they’re rich with antioxidants that support healthy inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation is linked to disease and illness. By supporting healthy inflammation, these mushroom extracts could help with stress reduction, weight management, and bio-repair, according to Dr. Mark Taylor and the TriVexa team.

According to the manufacturer of TriVexa, 96% of customers order 6 bottles of the supplement, and this is the number of bottles they recommend taking. After taking two capsules of TriVexa daily for six months, it’s possible you have lost significant weight, repaired your body at the cellular level, and supported your body’s ability to respond to stress, among other effects.

TriVexa Ingredients

Each capsule of TriVexa contains six active ingredients, all of which are mushroom extracts. TriVexa contains six of the most popular and proven mushroom extracts in the supplement community today, including blazei, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail, white button, and chaga mushroom.

Here are all of the mushrooms in TriVexa and how they support weight loss and overall health:

Blazei Mushroom: This mushroom is better known as Agaricus blazei Murrill mushroom, and it’s surged in popularity in Japan in recent years. Oddly, the manufacturer of TriVexa refers to the mushroom as “blazei” mushroom extract instead of the conventional shorthand term, agaricus. Unusual naming aside, the blazei mushroom in TriVexa appears could strengthen the immune system, fight tumor growth, and work as an antioxidant, according to WebMD. People also use this mushroom extract for heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, although there’s little evidence it can help.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Lion’s mane mushroom is one of the most popular mushrooms in the world of traditional medicine. It’s one of the best sources of beta glucans – the natural chemicals in mushrooms linked to certain benefits. Some studies suggest lion’s mane mushroom can stimulate the growth of brain cells and help protect from Alzheimer’s and degenerative brain disease. Other studies have linked lion’s mane mushroom extract to reduced inflammation. In one study, in fact, researchers found lion’s mane mushroom extract had the fourth highest amount of antioxidant activity compared to 14 other mushroom extracts. Other studies have connected lion’s mane mushroom to immune boosting benefits, digestive health, and more. Plus, studies also show lion’s mane mushroom extract is safe and not linked to significant side effects.

Reishi Mushroom: Reishi mushroom, also known as lingzhi or Ganoderma lucidum, is native to parts of Asia and popular in traditional medicine. According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, reishi mushroom is used to boost the immune system, lower cholesterol, increase strength and stamina, and treat UTIs, among other effects. Like other mushrooms in TriVexa, reishi is not linked to significant side effects. And, like other mushrooms in TriVexa, reishi appears to work because it’s rich with beta glucans and polysaccharides that appear to help with inflammation.

Chaga Mushroom: Chaga mushroom, or Inonotus obliquus, grows on birch trees in cold parts of the world. It’s more of a fungus than a traditional mushroom. It’s been used as a folk medicine in Russia and parts of northern Europe for centuries, where traditional medicine practitioners used it to help with various ailments and illnesses. Today, studies show chaga can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation. Like reishi and other mushrooms, chaga has these anti-inflammatory effects because of natural antioxidants within the mushroom, including oxalic, gallic, protocatechuic and p-hydroxybenzoic acids.

White Button Mushroom: White button mushroom is one of the best-known and most common types of mushrooms available today. Also known as Agaricus bisporus, white button mushroom has the classic umami flavor while being more palatable than certain other types of mushrooms. Approximately 90% of mushrooms consumed in the United States are white button mushrooms. It has lower levels of beta glucans and natural antioxidants than other mushrooms in TriVexa, but it remains a popular option for cooking and certain types of traditional medicine.

Turkey Tail Mushroom: Turkey tail mushroom contains natural antioxidants and other compounds to support various effects. Two of the most important natural chemicals are polysaccharide peptide (PSP) and polysaccharide krestin (PSK), which are thought to give turkey tail its medicine effects. These medicinal effects include antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects, immune modulating benefits, and more. In one study, turkey tail mushroom extract helped support immune response in people with certain types of cancer. In another study, women with breast cancer taking 6 to 9 grams of turkey tail powder per day increased cancer fighting cells in the immune system, including natural killer (NK) cells and lymphocytes. Other studies have connected turkey tail to gut health immunity, inflammation, and more.

How Mushroom Extract Supplements Support Total Body Wellness

TriVexa works similar to other popular mushroom extract formulas sold online today: it supports overall health and wellness using a blend of natural antioxidants, beta glucans, and other chemicals within the mushroom.

It’s no secret mushrooms can support overall health and wellness. In fact, mushrooms have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for that reason.

The ancient Greeks believed mushrooms provided strength for warriors in battle, for example, while Romans perceived mushrooms as the “food of the gods.” Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners have viewed mushrooms as a healthy food and “elixir of life” for thousands of years, and countless other cultures used mushrooms in food and traditional medicine.

Today, we know some of the science behind why mushrooms work – and why so many cultures prized mushrooms for millennia. Some of the unique effects of mushrooms include:

Mushrooms are low in calories, carbs, fat, and sodium; they’re also cholesterol-free

Mushrooms provide valuable vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, including selenium potassium, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D, proteins, and fiber

Studies have linked mushroom extract to general health and wellness and support against certain diseases, including Alzheimer’s, cancer, Parkinson’s, hypertension, and heart disease

Studies suggest mushrooms reduce the likelihood of cancer invasion and metastasis because of their natural antitumor properties

Mushrooms also have antibacterial, immune system enhancing, and cholesterol lowering properties, among other benefits

In addition to the six active mushroom extracts in TriVexa, other popular mushroom extracts include chanterelle, cremini, enoki, maitake, morel, oyster, porcini, portobello, and shiitake. Some mushrooms are primarily used for cooking, while others are primarily used for medicine. Others are used for both.

By giving you a strong dose of six active mushroom extracts, TriVexa can help you support overall health and wellness and weight loss.

Mushroom and Weight Loss: How TriVexa Helps with Weight Loss

TriVexa is marketed primarily as a weight loss aid, although it also claims to support overall health and wellness. So how can mushroom extracts help you lose weight? How does TriVexa help with weight loss

One of the largest reviews on the weight loss effects of mushrooms was published in Molecules in 2018. In that study, researchers connected medicinal and edible mushrooms to certain anti-obesity effects.

Specifically, researchers found mushrooms had powerful antioxidant capacities that increased antioxidant defense systems in cells, boosted anti-inflammatory actions, and helped to protect against obesity-related hypertension and dyslipidemia.

Researchers also found evidence mushrooms could help with metabolic syndrome, a set of disorders including obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Because of all of these observed benefits, researchers concluded that mushrooms “could be a good candidate for use in future pharmaceutical or nutraceutical applications.”

Since the release of that study in 2018, mushrooms have appeared in a growing number of supplements, and many people now take supplements daily for overall health and wellness. In addition to supporting overall body health, TriVexa and other mushroom supplements can help with weight loss, inflammation, and more.

TriVexa Pricing

TriVexa is priced at $69 per bottle. However, as part of a winter 2022/2023 promotion, you could pay as little as $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering online through TryTriVexa.com.

Here’s how much you pay when buying TriVexa online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of TriVexa, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily to support weight loss and overall health. Each capsule of TriVexa contains 266mg of a proprietary formula containing the six active mushroom extract ingredients listed above.

TriVexa Refund Policy

All TriVexa purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re not totally satisfied with TriVexa and its effects, then contact the manufacturer within 60 days of your original purchase date. Then, return the product – even if it’s empty – to receive a complete refund.

About TriVexa

TriVexa is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The supplement was formulated by a man named Dr. Mark Taylor, who used his experience and expertise to craft the ultimate mushroom extract supplement for weight loss.

You can contact the makers of TriVexa and the TriVexa customer service team by phone or email:

Email: care@TriVexahealth.com

care@TriVexahealth.com Phone: 888-988-8738

The TriVexa customer service team is available 24/7.

Final Word

TriVexa is a whole body health and wellness supplement featuring concentrated versions of six active mushroom extracts.

By taking TriVexa daily, you can purportedly get help for weight loss, immunity, cellular rejuvenation, and overall health, among other benefits. Each capsule contains a blend of chaga, reishi, white button, and other mushroom extracts rich with antioxidants and beta glucans.

To learn more about TriVexa and how it works or to buy the popular mushroom extract supplement online today, visit the official website at TryTriVexa.com.

