The Port of Tacoma-EA SCOPING AND PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF NATIONAL ENVIROMENTAL POLICY ACT (NEPA) EA SCOPING AND PUBLIC MEETING

Port of Tacoma Off-Dock Container Support Facility

Notice Date: July 1, 2022 Lead Agency: Port of Tacoma & MARAD

Location: 1451 Thorne Road, 1721 Thorne Road, and 1702 Port of Tacoma Road The Port of Tacoma (Port) and the US Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) are initiating a NEPA Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Port of Tacoma’s Off-Dock Container Support Facility project. The proposed project would construct a ~25-acre facility for container processing and chassis storage and a refrigerated-container pre-trip wash facility to relieve congestion and improve marine container terminal capacity and efficiency at the Port of Tacoma. EA Public Scoping Meeting: A virtual scoping meeting will be held for the public on July 13, 2022, from 5:30p.m. to 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to solicit comments regarding the scope of issues to be addressed in the EA. The public scoping comment period will run from July 1 to 30, 2022. The meeting will be recorded.

NEPA information, including meeting details, is available upon request from Port of Tacoma (One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA) or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

June 30, 2022