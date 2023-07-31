THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request for Qualifications

Master Agreement for Miscellaneous

TOPOGRAPHIC SURVEY AND WETLANDS / STREAM DELINEATION SERVICES

RFQ#J2023-12

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for miscellaneous Topographic Survey and Wetland / Stream Delineation services for its capital projects from January 2024 through December 2025.

Statements of Qualification (SOQ) will be received at Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 until 1:00 p.m. PDT Friday, August 18, 2023. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the full scope of professional services required and the desired format for response to this advertisement may be viewed with other background information on the proposed projects at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposalsqualifications/ . For any issues accessing the information posted on the site or any questions, please contact Kimberley Shelton @ kimberley.shelton@tacomaparks.com

July 31, August 7, 2023