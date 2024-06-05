City Of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

Neighborhood and Community Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NC24-0136F

2025-2026 NCS Notice of

Funding Availability

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official

time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. For Smartsheet submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by Smartsheet. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive. In the event of multiple submittals for the same program, the City will designate the last submission received as the official submission.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Smartsheet: Using this link – https://app.smartsheet.com/b/ form/52b94b006afe4d5d8b9b04aeb708b1e4

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent

for each submittal

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North,

Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00

a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Two pre-proposal meetings will be held via Zoom on the dates specified in the

Calendar of Events (Section 5). Respondents are not required to attend a pre-proposal meeting, but it is highly recommended to attend one of the meetings. Both meetings will include the same presentations. The meetings will be recorded and posted alongside the specification at www.tacomapurchasing.org. The Zoom meeting details are below:

June 5, 2024

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88680233987?pwd=JE3XfjatnadbaKtXSmMbngA7obabZF.1

Meeting ID: 886 8023 3987

Passcode: 051166

Form No. SPEC-040C Revised: 12/19/2023

One tap mobile +12532158782,,88680233987# US (Tacoma) +12532050468,,88680233987# US

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcWmPVOpIt

June 20, 2024

Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85840586618?pwd=6C9X3O8iaX5tsp9C3Gn4jFjQnw4oXS.1

Meeting ID: 858 4058 6618 Passcode: 015773

One tap mobile +12532050468,,85840586618# US +12532158782,,85840586618# US (Tacoma)

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdhjy6rlK7

Project Scope: Proposals should support the NCS department mission statement: “Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS) fosters safe, clean, and healthy households and neighborhoods by partnering with the community to increase equity, improve access to resources, and uphold compliance standards that contribute towards cultivating a sense of belonging and a thriving Tacoma.” Proposals must align with Tacoma City Council Priorities and NCS Department Priorities as outlined in Section 3 of the RFP in order to be considered. Please see Section 3 of the RFP for very detailed information

Estimate: $8,000,000 to be split among various projects.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with State of Washington law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Sara Bird by email to sbird@cityof tacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468

June 5, 2024