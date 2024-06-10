Metro Parks-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
Project: URBAN FORESTRY & WILDFIRE MANAGEMENT PLAN
RFP NO. P2024-18
The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# P2024-18 Urban Forestry & Wildfire Management Plan by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until June 25, 2024, by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. This is a federally funded grant project through the State of Washington Department of Natural Resources, 2024 Community Forestry Assistance Grant. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/
Email Barb Wakefield at procurement@tacomaparks.com
June 10, 17, 2024