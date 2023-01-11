The Book of Green Remedies Reviewed

The Book of Green Remedies is a health and wellness guide available exclusively online.

By following the recipes and techniques in The Book of Green Remedies, you can use medicinal plants to naturally improve your health, according to the authors.

Find out whether or not The Book of Green Remedies lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is The Book of Green Remedies?

The Book of Green Remedies features natural remedies to support health and wellness.

Available exclusively online through BookOfGreenRemedies.com, The Book of Green Remedies comes in the form of a 307-page eBook. You buy the eBook online for a one-time fee of $37. Then, you can access The Book of Green Remedies on any device, print off some or all pages, and access the book however you like.

Some of the best natural remedies are found in your own backyard. With The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to use those remedies for specific conditions, for general health and wellness, and for cooking, among other purposes.

Plant medicine is backed by centuries of use. Today, studies are continuing to reinforce the benefits of natural, plant-based medicine.

The Book of Green Remedies is marketed to anyone who wants to protect their family using the power of plant-based medicine. It’s also popular with preppers, survivalists, people who live off the grid, and anyone tired of relying on chemical medicines.

By buying The Book of Green Remedies online today, you can discover some of the most battle-tested, time-honored, and science-backed remedies in the natural world today.

How Does The Book of Green Remedies Work?

Across the hundreds of pages of The Book of Green Remedies, you’ll discover natural remedies for specific conditions, general health and wellness concerns, and other issues and ailments.

Instead of going to the pharmacy every time you feel sick, you can go to your own backyard or local park. The natural world is filled with ingredients you can use for natural remedies.

The authors of The Book of Green Remedies are not fans of big pharmaceutical companies.

In fact, they claim Big Pharma deliberately suppressed natural, plant-based remedies because they threaten pharmaceutical industry profits:

“Big Pharma is doing its best to make you believe you need the next miracle cure while all you need may be growing in your backyard right now.”

In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to achieve medical self-sufficiency using the same herbs and plants our ancestors used for centuries. Long before modern medicine and Big Pharma, our ancestors lived happy and healthy lives using medicinal plants and remedies. With The Book of Green Remedies, you can rediscover that medicine and use it today.

Target the Root Cause of Problems and Stimulate Your Body’s Healing Powers

Medicine often targets symptoms of a condition without targeting the root cause. The medicine works short-term, but it makes you reliant on the medicine long-term as you continue to ignore the root cause.

The Book of Green Remedies, in comparison, features remedies to target the root cause of your condition. Here’s how the authors explain why that is important:

“The ancient healing knowledge goes beyond healing symptoms as traditional medicine does. Instead, it targets the root cause of the problem and stimulates your body’s own healing powers.”

Instead of simply targeting symptoms of your health condition, you can stimulate your body’s natural healing powers, helping your body to overcome the issue on its own without relying on modern medicine.

No Prior Knowledge Required

The Book of Green Remedies is specifically written for those with no prior knowledge of natural remedies.

Even if you don’t know a rosebush from poison ivy, you can use The Book of Green Remedies to find natural remedies in your own backyard and safely prepare those remedies to support health and wellness.

Here’s how the authors explain the target audience of the eBook:

“The Book of Green Remedies was made for people with no prior plant knowledge who are looking for alternative ways to help themselves or their families.”

All purchases include a medicinal herbal reference guide, detailed step-by-step instructions for collecting and preparing remedies, and everything else you need to know about maximizing the benefits of natural remedies.

What Will You Learn in The Book of Green Remedies?

The first part of The Book of Green Remedies goes into extreme depth on everything you need to know about plant remedies. Even if you have no prior experience with natural remedies, you can rapidly catch up to discover other benefits of the eBook.

The second part of the book, meanwhile, features practical information about identifying plants in your backyard and surrounding area, preparing those plants, and safely administering those plants as natural remedies to support health and wellness. The Book of Green Remedies groups plants by type and location.

The third part of the book, meanwhile, teaches you how to identify medicinal and edible trees across North America. The book focuses on more than just plants and herbs; you can also discover the healing power of specific trees – and the fruits coming from those trees.

Some of the topics covered in The Book of Green Remedies include:

How to grow medicinal herbs to give you an endless supply of on-demand healing remedies from your own garden or backyard

How to identify, harvest, and use wild herbs

How to turn wild herbs and plants into teas, tinctures, syrups, ointments, poultices, and other natural remedies you can use immediately

All medicinal plants growing in North America, including a detailed description of their healing properties, 1 to 3 high-resolution color photographs of every plant, and detailed identification notes

How to recognize, harvest, and safely use mushrooms, weeds, and other natural plants as remedies

How specific herbs can target specific health conditions, including a list of health conditions that you could target with natural remedies harvested from your own backyard

Overall, The Book of Green Remedies gives you everything you need to identify medicinal herbs, gather and prepare those herbs, and target specific conditions using those herbs. Instead of relying on modern medicine for health and wellness, you can gather powerful remedies from the natural world.

The Book of Green Remedies: Sample Remedies

To get an idea of what you’ll learn in The Book of Green Remedies, here’s a sample remedy from a common ingredient:

Sample Remedy #1: Use Cabbage & Salt to Create a Natural Probiotic & Digestive Aid

When you pour salt into cabbage and cover it with water, it starts to ferment within days.

As the cabbage ferments, it produces beneficial microbes to protect your digestive tract, regulate bowel movements, and prevent diarrhea and constipation.

With just 27 calories per cub, fermented cabbage is a natural probiotic with 4 grams of fiber, 35% of your daily value (DV) of vitamin C, 21% DV of vitamin K, and 12% of iron, making it a nutritional powerhouse.

Sample Remedy #2: Use a Common Driveway Weed to Make a Poultice for Arthritis

The Book of Green Remedies also teaches you how to turn a common driveway weed into a poultice for arthritis and general aches and pains:

A common driveway weed has natural properties that make it effective for arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to identify the best types of this weed, then turn those weeds into a poultice.

You can use that poultice to dress your wounds or cuts – say, after a hiking accident in the woods. Or, you can use it to help with arthritis and other auto-immune conditions.

Sample Remedy #3: Use a Beautiful Garden Flower as a Cold and Flu Remedy

The Book of Green Remedies also teaches you how to identify and use a common, beautiful garden flower as a remedy for cold and flu symptoms:

A specific type of flower can help prevent infections and alleviate certain symptoms of colds, flus, and other infections while speeding up recovery time.

This flower probably already grows in your garden, and you can easily harvest it today to start creating a remedy.

Studies show this flower is rich with natural nutrients that help your body speed up its recovery from cold and flu symptoms, making it a valuable remedy.

The Book of Green Remedies also covers marshmallow plants, which grow naturally in many backyards. Marshmallow has natural healing powers to help prevent infections from the flu, herpes, and hepatitis A, B, or C. It slows down the ability of the virus to reproduce – and it enhances your body’s ability to fight back. It’s a potent immune supporting plant, and The Book of Green Remedies teaches you how to maximize the effects of the plant.

Sample Remedy #4: How a Common Forest Glade Plant Treats Common Colds and Lung Infections

You may not need modern medicine to treat a common cold or even a lung infection. In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover a natural plant – found in many forest glades – that can treat common colds and lung infections. Here’s how it works:

This plant was prized by Native Americans for its healing properties. The grandfather of the author of The Book of Green Remedies used it as a natural remedy.

In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to identify the plant and how to prepare it to treat common colds and lung infections effectively.

You can breathe in the steam from the boiled leaves of the plant to calm an asthma attack, for example.

According to the author of The Book of Green Remedies, this plant is the reason “why people with asthma have rarely died from it 100 years ago” despite lacking modern medicine like inhalers. They knew how to leverage the healing power of the plant.

Sample Remedy #5: How to Use the Sticky Burr Plant to Improve Blood Circulation and Energy

In The Book of Green Remedies, you can also discover a plant growing naturally throughout North America to boost circulation and energy:

If you notice sticky burrs attached to your clothing, then you may have passed too close to a specific type of plant. But there’s a better way to deal with the plant than throwing it away – you can eat it.

Native Americans used this plant as a sweetener for centuries. Today, the plant is more than just an annoying weed: it’s “a potent diuretic and improves blood circulation,” according to the author of The Book of Green Remedies.

If you feel dizzy and tired all the time, then you could take this plant as a natural remedy and rapidly boost your energy.

Sample Remedy #6: The Ultimate Survival Tree Growing on Nearly Every Street in America

Described as “the ultimate survival tree” by the author, The Book of Green Remedies teaches you about a common tree you can use as a natural remedy. It’s part of the third part of the book, which specifically covers trees growing across North America and how to use those trees as medicine:

The tree is the ultimate survival tree because you can use multiple parts of the tree for different purposes.

You can use the sap of the tree as medicine, for example, the flowers as sleeping pills, the leaves as food, and the inner bark as cordage or rope.

Indigenous healers have used the bark of the tree as a natural remedy for burns for centuries. You can use the bark for regular burns, sunburns, boils, and other skin issues.

You can also make tea from the tree bark as a poultice.

In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to identify this tree, use it to target various conditions, and how it helps with skin conditions and more.

Sample Remedy #7: How to Use a Landscaping Tree to Help Prevent Tumors

The third part of The Book of Green Remedies also covers a tree with purported anti-tumor activity. That common landscaping tree could help with certain tumors, according to the authors of the book:

The Native Americans used this specific tree for food because of the sweet, honey flavor of the pods of the tree.

However, recent research has indicated the flowers of the tree have additional effects: they can help prevent and spread the growth of certain types of tumors, including prostate, breast, colon, and lung tumors.

In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to eat the seeds and seed pods of the tree (the young seeds taste like raw peas). You can roast the seeds and use them as a type of coffee, for example, or grind them into a powder to create a sweet drink.

Sample Remedy #8: How to Use a Mushroom as a Powerful Adaptogen

A significant part of The Book of Green Remedies is dedicated to exploring the adaptogenic properties of mushrooms and lichens. You can discover how to collect and use mushrooms and lichens as remedies:

One specific type of mushroom growing across North America “is a powerful adaptogen” that helps reduce the effects of stressors on the body. Adaptogens are natural substances that protect your body from physical and mental stress while supporting overall health.

That mushroom also has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

Sample Remedy #9: How Cattail Can Improve Digestion, Help Control Diabetes, and Reduce Pain

The rhizomes of cattails are edible and nutritious. In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to transform the rhizomes of cattails into flour to create a natural remedy:

Cattail helps reduce atherosclerosis risks, according to the authors of The Book of Green Remedies, while also helping to control diabetes, improve digestion, and manage pain.

You can transform the rhizomes of cattails – which are edible and nutritious – into flour by scraping the starch from the fibers, drying, and pounding them. You can also boil and mash them to eat them like powders.

You can use every part of the cattail plant for healing. In The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to treat burns, boils, sores, cuts, insect bites, and bruises, for example, by applying the starchy root as a poultice. Just pound the roots to extract the pulp, then apply the exposed pulp to the wound.

Sample Remedy #10: Other Common Household Remedies Used by Our Ancestors

Many of the remedies in The Book of Green Remedies were used by our ancestors for centuries. Our grandparents used them to treat common conditions before modern medicine, for example.

Some of the common household remedies in The Book of Green Remedies include:

Cured your grandparents and ancestors used daily for common ailments and health concerns.

Natural remedies to reduce a fever, cure a sore throat, get rid of cold and flu symptoms, and more.

How to use everyday, household items you probably have in your kitchen today for general health concerns and specific issues.

How to use boric acid to treat athlete’s foot and toenail fungus naturally.

How to use cayenne pepper to help with blood clotting by applying a thick layer directly to a small or large cut.

The Book of Green Remedies Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Book of Green Remedies is backed by strong reviews online from customers on Facebook, review aggregator websites, and other social media.

Some customers used remedies in The Book of Green Remedies to target specific conditions. Others used remedies for general health and wellness, weight loss, energy, and immunity.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

One customer claims she was “able to heal [her] gut problems” thanks to The Book of Green Remedies. She used the book to find a good natural plant remedy that “helped [her] cure [her] gastritis.”

Some customers had a little bit of experience identifying plants and herbs prior to buying The Book of Green Remedies, but many readers had zero experience.

Even readers with zero experience were impressed by how easily they were able to start identifying herbs and extracting their medicinal value.

Some customers used the remedies to target specific conditions, while others used it for general wellness and immunity.

Some customers report noticeable improvements in energy and overall health after implementing lessons from The Book of Green Remedies.

The Book of Green Remedies is popular among people living in the United States and Canada. Because the eBook covers natural plants of North America, it’s usable by people across the continent.

The Book of Green Remedies Pricing

The Book of Green Remedies is temporarily priced at a one-time fee of $37, down from the ordinary retail price of $49. You pay $37 today, then get instant access to the eBook.

Here’s how pricing works:

The Book of Green Remedies + 2 Bonuses: $37

You can add two upsells to your purchase, including Blood Pressure Down and Pain-Free Back:

Blood Pressure Down (+$7.95): This eBook features natural remedies for supporting healthy blood pressure, including certain natural ingredients you can use to keep your blood pressure down.

Pain-Free Back (+$7.95): Pain-Free Back features natural remedies for back pain, helping you manage occasional and chronic back pain without prescription medication or invasive solutions.

Bonuses Included with The Book of Green Remedies

As part of a 2023 promotion, all The Book of Green Remedies purchases come with two bonus eBooks, including:

Bonus #1: Culinary Herbs eBook: This 87-page eBook teaches you how to use herbs and superfoods to cook tasty and nutritious meals – all while healing your body using the power of nature. Some of the best culinary herbs taste great while also supporting natural health. By adding these herbs to your recipes daily, you can support health while eating tasty food.

Bonus #2: 51 Ways to Reduce Allergies: Many people take over-the-counter medicine for allergies. In this eBook, you can discover some of the best natural strategies for reducing allergies, including essential tips, natural wellness tricks, and ingredients to reduce allergies naturally. Over the 16-page eBook, you can learn how to reduce pollen allergy symptoms, how the colors of flowers affect allergy symptoms, and how vitamins and herbs help reduce allergy symptoms, among other strategies for managing your allergies.

You receive instant access to both bonus eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

The Book of Green Remedies Refund Policy

All purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

And, because The Book of Green Remedies is a digital product, there’s no need to return a physical book to receive a refund.

About Greg’s Homestead

The Book of Green Remedies was written by Greg’s Homestead, an online brand offering a range of eBooks and health guides online.

You can contact Greg’s Homestead and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@gregshomestead.com

support@gregshomestead.com Online Contact: https://www.bookofgreenremedies.com/cb_contact

According to the official The Book of Green Remedies website, Greg started to collect plants when he was 12 with his grandfather. Over the last few years, Greg sat down with his grandfather to collect and organize some of his best natural remedies. The Book of Green Remedies is a result of that work and includes knowledge passed down through generations.

Final Word

The Book of Green Remedies is a 307-page eBook featuring dozens of natural remedies, plants, trees, herbs, and more to target various health concerns.

By following the lessons in The Book of Green Remedies, you can discover how to use natural remedies in your own backyard to relieve cold and flu symptoms, support healthy circulation, boost immunity, and more.

To learn more about The Book of Green Remedies or to buy the popular survival guide online today, visit the official website! >>>

