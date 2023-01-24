Testosterone XS Formula Reviews (Dakoda Health)

Testosterone XS Formula is a testosterone booster supplement made by Dakoda Health.

By taking two capsules of Testosterone XS Formula daily, you can boost male vitality and become the alpha man you were destined to be.

What is Testosterone XS Formula?

Testosterone XS Formula is a nutritional supplement marketed to men who want higher testosterone levels.

As men age, their testosterone levels drop. Men may notice lower energy levels, lower sex drive, more significant body fat, and other symptoms. Some call it male menopause.

Declining testosterone levels are a natural part of aging. However, a good supplement can help reverse this effect by supporting healthy testosterone levels as you age.

Dakoda Health aims to help with a science-backed testosterone-boosting formula. The company created the formula to boost muscle, mass, libido, performance, and testosterone using natural ingredients with no side effects.

Testosterone XS Formula is exclusively available online through DakodaHealth.com, where it’s priced at $67.77 per Bottle. All purchases come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Testosterone XS Formula Benefits

Dakoda Health markets Testosterone XS Formula to any man who wants to raise testosterone levels, lose weight, increase muscle mass, boost sex drive and performance, and enjoy other benefits.

Some of the effects of Testosterone XS Formula include:

Enhance testosterone levels

Boost confidence

Gain lean muscle mass and torch stubborn fat

Boost overall male vitality and energy

Turn back the clock on aging

Increase sex drive, libido, and performance

Overall, Testosterone XS Formula aims to be the ultimate male vitality formula, targeting testosterone and related benefits in multiple ways using multiple ingredients.

How Does Testosterone XS Formula Work?

You can find plenty of testosterone booster supplements that claim to supercharge testosterone. Some work, while others don’t. What makes Testosterone XS Formula different? How does this formula work compared to others sold online today?

Here’s how Dakoda Health explains the core effects of Testosterone XS Formula:

“Unlike other solutions, Testosterone XS uses a unique blend of minerals and ancient plants that support your natural T levels so you can experience…all-day energy, increased endurance, and savage gains.”

​To achieve these benefits, Testosterone XS Formula contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, herbs, and nutrients to support male testosterone in multiple ways.

Take two capsules of Testosterone XS Formula before breakfast, and the active ingredients in each capsule go to work to boost confidence, increase mental drive, and promote overall energy.

As your body breaks down and absorbs the ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula, the formula “helps open the floodgates of natural testosterone,” helping you “be the alpha male you feel like you should be,” according to Dakoda Health.

For all of these reasons and more, Testosterone XS Formula claims to be “the world’s most powerful T-boosting supplement.”

Testosterone XS Formula Boosts Free Testosterone Instead of Total Testosterone

There are two types of testosterone in your body:

Total testosterone

Free testosterone

Some testosterone-boosting supplements claim to boost your testosterone levels. However, they only raise your total testosterone levels.

Boosting total testosterone levels can look impressive in marketing claims, and many manufacturers dazzle customers with claims of formulas providing powerful results on total testosterone.

Free testosterone, in comparison, is the real number that matters. Your body can only use a small amount of free testosterone. Higher total testosterone levels can help, but higher free testosterone levels lead to noticeable effects and benefits.

Your body has a compound called sex hormone-binding globulin, or SHBG. SHBG binds the majority of total testosterone in your body while lowering your free testosterone levels. It identifies free testosterone circulating throughout your body, then binds to this free testosterone.

When SHBG binds to testosterone, it inhibits the function of free testosterone within your body. Your total testosterone levels are technically higher, but you won’t experience noticeable benefits because your free testosterone levels are unchanged.

Here’s how Dakoda Health explains the effects:

“Think of the bound Total Testosterone as the casualties because binding this hormone inhibits its function within the body…”

Taking one capsule of Testosterone XS Formula can increase free testosterone without binding that free testosterone with SHBG to neutralize it. As long as that free testosterone continues to circulate throughout your body, you can enjoy the powerful effects of higher testosterone levels.

What to Expect After Taking Testosterone XS Formula

According to the official website, you can experience the short-term and long-term effects of Testosterone XS Formula. Just pop two capsules before breakfast to enjoy effects like:

Enhance Testosterone Levels: The most important advertised effect of Testosterone XS Formula is its ability to enhance testosterone levels. Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in the male body, and it’s responsible for everything from muscle formation to energy to sex drive. Testosterone XS Formula claims to enhance or boost testosterone levels to help you turn back the clock on aging, boost sex drive, and increase overall male vitality. Testosterone levels drop with age, and many men take testosterone boosters to reverse this trend.

Boost Confidence: Many men have higher confidence after taking a testosterone booster like Testosterone XS Formula. After your body has higher natural testosterone levels, you’ll get “unshakeable confidence and the energy to conquer whatever you want,” according to Dakoda Health.

Gain Lean Muscle Mass: Lower testosterone levels make it hard to gain muscle. Lower testosterone levels are associated with a higher body fat percentage. Testosterone XS Formula claims to help you gain lean muscle mass while torching away stubborn belly fat, helping you get ripped and shredded.

Enjoy Elite Free Testosterone Levels: Some testosterone booster supplements only claim to target total testosterone – not free testosterone. Testosterone XS Formula works differently, supporting free testosterone levels your body can use. Higher free testosterone levels are associated with the most testosterone-related benefits.

Boost Male Vitality & Sex Drive: Sex drive naturally drops with age, but taking a testosterone booster can help. Testosterone XS Formula contains natural ingredients to boost sex drive, vitality, and sexual performance. One ingredient can purportedly support healthy erections, while others help with libido. Some herbs in Testosterone XS Formula – like horny goat weed and Tribulus Terrestris – have been used in traditional medicine for centuries as natural libido boosters.

Testosterone XS Formula Ingredients

Testosterone XS Formula contains a blend of natural ingredients to boost male testosterone levels, energy, and vitality.

Some ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula have been used for centuries in male health and wellness. Others are vitamins, minerals, and nutrients your body needs to produce testosterone.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula and how they work, according to Dakoda Health:

Zinc: Zinc is one of the most important minerals for male testosterone products. According to Dakoda Health, the zinc in the formula “has been proven to increase the levels of free testosterone,” helping you enjoy more energy, strength, and vitality. If your body is deficient in zinc, you tend to have lower testosterone levels than men who get their recommended daily zinc intake.

Magnesium: Another critical mineral for testosterone, magnesium “can instantly boost your T-levels while helping you incinerate body fat,” according to Dakoda Health. As soon as you take one serving of Testosterone XS Formula, the magnesium goes to work to start raising male testosterone levels, according to the official website.

Horny Goat Weed: Horny goat weed is found in many male vitality supplements sold online today. Many people take horny goat weed daily for its natural aphrodisiac effects. In fact, horny goat weed is backed by centuries of use in traditional Chinese medicine, where it’s long been used as a male energy and vitality booster. According to Dakoda Health, horny goat weed can also help with healthy erections on demand.

Tribulus Terrestris: Tribulus Terrestris is a small, leafy plant found in many male vitality boosters to enhance testosterone and sex drive. In fact, Dakoda Health describes Tribulus Terrestris as “the key to enhancing testosterone” and raising male energy levels. With 500mg of Tribulus Terrestris per serving, this is the largest ingredient in Testosterone XS Formula by far. In fact, there’s more Tribulus Terrestris in the formula than all other ingredients combined.

Chrysin: Chrysin is part of a class of natural chemicals called flavonoids. Flavonoids are plant-based antioxidants linked to various effects. Most supplements source their chrysin from passionflower extract. However, chrysin can also be found in bee pollen and propolis. In some studies, researchers have injected chrysin into the testicles to raise testosterone levels. Most men, however, take chrysin as an oral supplement.

Longjack: Longjack, also known as Tongkat Ali, has a long history of use in traditional medicine. The exotic herb is sourced from an evergreen shrub tree native to Southeast Asia, where it’s been used for centuries for male libido. Today, many men take Longjack daily for its purported effects on testosterone. Research shows Longjack could work today because it’s rich with quassinoids like eurycolactone, eurycomalactone, eurycomanol, eurycomanone, and eurycomaoside, all of which are linked to ergogenic effects.

Saw Palmetto: Saw palmetto is one of the world’s most popular testosterone booster supplement ingredients, and many men take saw palmetto daily for its purported effects. Saw palmetto is best known as a benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) supplement ingredient, as some studies have linked saw palmetto to normal prostate size. Supporting normal prostate size can help men support a range of benefits.

Hawthorn berries: Are found in testosterone booster supplements because they’re rich in antioxidants that could support overall health and wellness. Hawthorn berries have been used for centuries and are a rich source of vitamin C and other natural antioxidants. Antioxidants work throughout the body to combat inflammation, supporting overall health and wellness.

Cissus Quadrangularis: Also known as veld grape, Cissus quadrangularis works similarly to hawthorn berries. Each serving contains a rich blend of vitamin C and other antioxidants to support health, wellness, and overall inflammation. Taking Cissus quadrangularis daily could help with healthy inflammation throughout the body, and many use Cissus quadrangularis for its natural anti-inflammatory effects.

Other Ingredients: Other inactive ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula include cellulose (to create the vegetable capsule), rice flour, and vegetable magnesium stearate. These ingredients help stabilize the formula and hold it together, allowing the active ingredients to retain their potency as they travel to your digestive tract for absorption.

Scientific Evidence for Testosterone XS Formula

Dakoda Health does not cite any studies proving Testosterone XS Formula works, nor does the company have a reference page for the supplement. However, we’ll review individual studies on ingredients within Testosterone XS Formula below to determine how it works.

By far, the largest ingredient in Testosterone XS Formula is Tribulus Terrestris. At 500mg per serving, there’s more Tribulus Terrestris in Testosterone XS Formula than all other ingredients combined. It’s the most important and active ingredient in the supplement. One of the most extensive reviews on Tribulus Terrestris was published in the Journal of Human Kinetics in 2014. Researchers analyzed dozens of trials on Tribulus Terrestris and found plenty of evidence it was advertised as a testosterone booster and remedy for erectile dysfunction. However, researchers found there was no strong evidence for the usefulness or safety of Tribulus Terrestris in athletes.

In a separate study, elite male rugby players from Australia took a Tribulus Terrestris supplement or a placebo for five weeks. After taking 450mg of Tribulus Terrestris or a placebo daily for five weeks, researchers found no significant difference in strength, lean muscle mass, or testosterone/epitestosterone ratio in the group of men.

Nevertheless, Tribulus Terrestris remains a popular herbal supplement ingredient for men who want to support their sex drive and libido. Although it’s unclear how much the plant raises testosterone, it could have a small impact on sex drive and overall vitality.

Two of the most important ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula for testosterone include magnesium and zinc. Each serving of Testosterone XS Formula contains 182% of your daily value of zinc, which is considered a potent dose (most experts recommend 8 to 12mg of zinc per day). There’s also 32% of your DV of magnesium. Multiple studies have connected low zinc levels to low testosterone levels, suggesting men with low zinc intake are likelier to have low testosterone. Taking a zinc supplement could counteract this effect.

Meanwhile, a 2011 study showed taking a magnesium supplement for four weeks was linked to higher free and total testosterone levels. A group of athletes took 10mg of magnesium per kilogram of body weight per day. Half of the athletes exercised for 90 to 120 minutes per day, while others were sedentary. After four weeks, researchers found magnesium supplementation increased free and total testosterone in sedentary males and athletes, with higher increases in those who exercise.

Overall, the most important ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula are magnesium and zinc, which have been linked to significant effects on testosterone. Taking Testosterone XS Formula daily gives your body the zinc and magnesium needed to boost total and free testosterone levels.

Testosterone XS Formula Supplement Facts Label

Dakoda Health discloses all ingredients and dosages in each serving of Testosterone XS Formula upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other testosterone boosters sold online today.

The complete list of ingredients in Testosterone XS Formula includes:

500mg of tribulus terrestris

50mg of chrysin

33.3mg of horny goat weed

33.3mg of Longjack root

33.3mg of saw palmetto berries

33.3mg of hawthorn berries

33.3mg of cissus quadrangularis stem

133.3mg of magnesium (32% DV)

20mg of zinc (182% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients include cellulose (vegetable capsule), rice flour, and magnesium stearate (vegetable).

Testosterone XS Formula Pricing

Testosterone XS Formula is priced at $37.77 to $67.77 per Bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. The more bottles you buy, the more you save.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Testosterone XS Formula online today through the official Dakoda Health online store:

One Bottle: $67.77 + Free Shipping

Three Bottles: $143.31 ($47.77 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Six Bottles: $226.62 ($37.77 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each Bottle contains 30 servings or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to boost testosterone.

Testosterone XS Formula Refund Policy

If you’re unsatisfied with Testosterone XS Formula for any reason, or if the supplement did not work as advertised to boost your testosterone, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Contact Dakoda Health within 60 days to request a complete refund without questions.

About Dakoda Health

Dakoda Health is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of male enhancement supplements. The company develops supplements by men, for men.

In addition to Testosterone XS Formula, popular Dakoda Health supplements include NO2 Formula, Joint Formula, Male Enhancement XS Formula, and Prostate Support.

Dakoda Health is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

You can contact Dakoda Health and the Testosterone XS Formula customer service team via the following:

Email: contact@dakodahealth.com

Mailing Address: PO Box 11960, San Juan, PR 00922, USA

Final Word

If you want to boost testosterone levels, then Testosterone XS Formula can help. The supplement uses a blend of active ingredients to support natural testosterone production, assisting men in enjoying a range of targeted benefits.

By taking two capsules of Testosterone XS Formula with breakfast every morning, men can boost energy and vitality, increase sex drive, burn fat, and increase lean muscle mass, among other benefits.

To learn more about Testosterone XS Formula and how it works or to buy the nutritional supplement online today, visit the official website.

