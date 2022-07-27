Best Testosterone Booster Supplements [Updated]

Do you feel like you are no longer as energetic, lively, or driven as you once were? Are you suddenly experiencing unexpected weight gain or loss or strength? If so, your testosterone levels could be to blame. We all know that as men age, their testosterone levels drop, causing certain bodily functions to be less effective – including energy levels, sex drive, weight management, and more.

Testosterone is the crucial male hormone needed to keep a man feeling like, well, a man. This is why men with more testosterone feel more masculine than when their testosterone levels drop.

Up until now, it’s been thought that the only way to increase testosterone levels was to use needles or prescription steroids. However, natural testosterone supplements now exist that use vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to improve testosterone levels in men for greater muscle mass, sex drive, focus, vitality, and body composition.

The Top 12 Best Testosterone Boosters for 2022

If you’re looking for the best testosterone supplements, then look no further. Our research team has thoroughly examined dozens of natural testosterone products and has found the 12 best testosterone supplements to enhance your testosterone levels naturally.

These 12 natural testosterone boosting supplements, in no particular order, include:

TestoPrime

Testodren by PrimeGENIX

Barbarian XL by Zenith Labs

Hunter Test

Testo-Max by Crazybulk

Prime Male

Testo 911 by PhytAge Labs

JayLab Pro T20

Testogen

TestRX

TestoLab Pro T-Booster

Testofuel

Here’s a brief overview of each of these natural testosterone boosters, how they work, their ingredients, and whether or not they may be right for you.

TestoPrime

TestoPrime is one of the best-selling testosterone boosting supplements on the internet. According to the manufacturer, TestoPrime can support protein synthesis, weight loss, physical and mental energy, libido, and much more.

Each bottle of TestoPrime contains 12 natural ingredients, such as ashwagandha, fenugreek, vitamin D, D-aspartic acid, vitamin B6, zin, garlic, and much more. These ingredients all work to naturally enhance testosterone production to support healthy strength and muscle mass gains. TestoPrime also claims to have formulated its’ product to control other external factors like the stress response, lack of oxygen, fat storage, and much more.

To reap the benefits of TestoPrime, simply take four capsules per day – two capsules before breakfast and two tablets per lunch. TestoPrime promises to help you achieve higher libido, mood, muscle mass, strength, and endurance. They also offer a lifetime guarantee on all orders, which is the best money-back guarantee in the industry.

Testodren by PrimeGENIX

Testodren is a patented-pending testosterone booster that has been clinically studied and proven to increase men’s strength, energy, and libido more naturally. This high-efficiency supplement is manufactured by PrimeGENIX, a new but growing testosterone supplement. Testodren is considered one of the best natural testosterone boosting supplements for 2022 and beyond. In one study, Testodren was shown to increase free T levels by as much as 73% in just three months, which is something most other test boosters can’t claim.

Testodren has already been featured in various medical journals like The US National Library of Medicine, World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, International Journal of Medical Sciences, Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, and Functional Foods in Health and Disease. Despite its’ powerful formula and worldwide recognition, Testodren contains only one ingredient – fenugreek. Each capsule contains 500mg of fenugreek that has been clinically proven safe with zero side effects or adverse reactions.

If you’re looking for a high-quality test booster that doesn’t have a complicated, confusing formula, then Testodren may be the perfect supplement for you. It contains zero soy, gluten, eggs, dairy, wheat, or sugar and comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee on all orders.

Barbarian XL by Zenith Labs

Barbarian XL is an advanced testosterone boosting supplement from the famous supplement company Zenith Labs. Its’ formula was developed by chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Shelton, a well-respected medical doctor who relies on many natural treatments backed by genuine medical science. His experience in the medical field led him to formulate Barbarian XL to help men overcome low testosterone levels and poor male vitality.

It features five individual ingredients (ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, Korean red ginseng, Boswellia resin extract, shilajit) promoting sexual vigor, energy levels, and overall male vitality. It also contains essential vitamins such as magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin B6, and zinc for promoting testosterone levels and overall male health.

According to Zenith Labs, Barbarian XL supports sexual vitality, energy levels, strength and muscle mass gains, and healthier testosterone levels. To reap these benefits, simply take two tablets for up to 180 days. All orders come with a 180-day money-back, no questions asked guarantee in the unlikely event you do not see your desired results. You can purchase Barbarian XL directly from the official website of Zenith Labs for as little as $49 per bottle.

Hunter Test

Hunter Test is a new but potent testosterone booster from Hunter – a premium supplement manufacturer. Hunter Test is filled with proven testosterone boosting ingredients like D-aspartic acid, vitamin D, Asian ginseng, ashwagandha, boron, zinc, and much more. These ingredients all work together to enhance testosterone levels naturally and inhibit the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

What separates Hunter Test from the competition is that it uses higher dosages. Each serving of Hunter Test contains six capsules of premium-backed ingredients. These ingredients work together to build lean muscle, strength, energy levels, libido, and all of the other benefits of testosterone all day long.

Hunter Test is available worldwide, and all orders come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Hunter Test is an excellent quality testosterone booster committed to premium ingredient quality, stellar manufacturing practices, and formulas backed by science.

Testo-Max by CrazyBulk

CrazyBulk is one of the most popular supplement companies that use natural ingredients to stimulate the same effects as steroids. CrazyBulk is the leader in steroid alternatives. Testo-Max is a testosterone boosting supplement meant to stimulant the result of Sustanon. However, unlike Sustanon, Testo-Max uses natural ingredients to avoid the dangerous side effects associated with steroids.

CrazyBulk helps support healthy testosterone levels with natural ingredients like fenugreek, magnesium, red ginseng extract, boron, L-aspartic acid, nettle extract, zinc, vitamin D2, BioPerine®, and much more.

Testo-Max promises to support faster muscle growth, better athletic performance, and reduced recovery time. It also promises to enhance strength levels & stamina significantly, all without the risks of cheaper steroids. It doesn’t have the legal chance associated with steroids as well.

To reap the benefits of Testo-Max, simply take four capsules with water approximately 20 minutes before your breakfast or as directed by your doctor. You should take Testo-Max regardless of whether you are working out or on a rest day.

Testo-Max comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee and costs around $60 per bottle, which is competitively priced compared to our other test boosters. If you’re looking for a safe, effective test booster instead of using dangerous steroids, then Testo-Max may be right for you.

Prime Male

Prime Male is one of the most well-recognized test boosters on the market, having been around for over six years. Each four capsule serving contains 12 powerful natural ingredients with the ideal dosages to maximize efficiency. According to the manufacturer, Prime Male can support libido, energy levels, strength, muscle mass, and male vitality.

Prime Male claims it can boost testosterone levels by up to 42% in just 12 days, which seems extreme, although it still is possible. It works by synthesizing luteinizing hormone, inhibiting sex hormone-building globulin (SHBG), and reducing testosterone conversion into estrogen. This is why Prime Male is one of the most effective natural test boosters on the market.

To reap the benefits of Prime Male, take four capsules a day after your meals. Each four capsule serving contains potent test-boosting ingredients like red ginseng, d-aspartic acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, and ashwagandha. Every order comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, and you can visit the official website to discover what real men from all over the world have already experienced while taking Prime Male.

If you want an overall solid test booster backed by science and a trusted company, then you can’t go wrong with Prime Male.

Testo 911 by PhytAge Labs

Testo 911 is a popular testosterone booster from PhytAge Labs, one of the most popular supplement companies. PhytAge Labs created Testo 911 mainly for men looking to combat low T levels due to aging. This is why Testo 911 is meant to increase energy levels, support immunity, and improve body composition. Simply take two capsules per day, and you too can experience these benefits in a short while.

Testo 911 contains several vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to help maintain healthy testosterone levels. Some of these ingredients include fenugreek, vitamin B6, magnesium, zinc, Rhodiola Rosea, 3,3’-diindolylmethane, Eurycoma Longifolia, and a few others.

Testo 911 can be purchased directly from the official website, and all orders come with a 90-day money-back guarantee. This gives you plenty of time to try Testo 911 to see if it is the right supplement for you.

JayLab Pro T20

T20 from JayLab Pro is a testosterone-boosting supplement that promises to enhance testosterone levels, improve blood flow, libido, energy levels, and decrease fat mass in a simple, powerful formula. It is manufactured by JayLab, a small but growing supplement company that aims to make a dent in the premium supplement space.

What separates T20 from many other supplements on our list is founded by a registered dietitian and certified strength and conditioning specialist, Jayson Hunter. He formulated T20 to be the most effective and powerful test booster for men suffering from low T.

Every two capsules serving of T20 contains powerful testosterone boosting ingredients like Tongkat Ali, Tribulus Terrestris, Cordyceps, Rhodiola Rosea, L-norvaline, and several other known testosterone boosters. These ingredients work quickly to provide you with all of the benefits of enhanced testosterone levels – including both anabolic and sexual benefits.

One bottle of T20 will cost you only $48, which is one of the more affordable test boosters on our list. More significant discounts are given for multiple bottle purchases to provide you with an even better value than some other test boosters on our list. However, no matter what package you select, your order is covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re looking for a testosterone booster formulated by an actual expert, then T20 from JayLab is a solid choice.

Testogen

Testogen is one of the most popular testosterone boosters that enhances total testosterone and free testosterone levels. It promises to achieve these results by synthesizing luteinizing hormone, blocking the conversion of testosterone into estrogen, and stimulating other anabolic hormones that support T-levels. It also blocks your testosterone from binding to SHBG, rendering it primarily useless.

Like many other formulas on our top rankings, Testogen contains some of the most proven testosterone boosters known to man. Ingredients like fenugreek, red ginseng, boron, nettle leaf extract, D-aspartic acid, and magnesium have been added to Testogen.

These ingredients all work to provide you with the anabolic benefits of higher testosterone levels as well as the sexual benefits as well. This means you can boost your testosterone levels naturally to supercharge your libido and sex drive and build lean muscle mass while improving your body composition. The manufacturer recommends taking four capsules per day to reap these benefits, roughly 20 minutes before you consume breakfast.

To date, there have been over 880,000 satisfied Testogen customers since 2014. Testogen is competitively priced and provides all customers with a 100-day money-back guarantee, which is more than enough time to see if Testogen works for you.

TestRX

TestRX is a natural test booster designed specifically for men to improve strength, muscle mass, and libido. It is manufactured by Leading Edge Health, one of the leading supplement manufacturers – especially for male health.

TestRX contains several natural ingredients that support healthy testosterone levels like fenugreek, vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, and D-aspartic acid. These ingredients work directly to support muscle mass, reduce fatigue, amplify energy & strength, reduce catabolic hormone production, and improve free testosterone levels.

To achieve these results, simply take two capsules per day. According to the manufacturer, the best results come to men who follow a standard strength training regimen. This tends to amplify the effects of TestRX because weight lifting and supplementation go hand in hand to increase testosterone levels.

A 30-day supply of TestRX will cost you around $60, which is average and competitive in the space. Every order comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee and comes with extra bonuses, including other supplements to quickly improve your test levels. If you’re looking for a test booster manufactured by a reliable supplement company, then TestRX is an excellent choice.

TestoLab Pro T-Booster

Testo Lab Pro T-Booster is explicitly designed for bodybuilders and athletes looking for a competitive edge. This safe, clean, legal, and effective formula is third-party tested and validated. It is also plant-based, which means Testo Lab Pro T-Booster is available for vegetarian or vegan men.

Testo Lab Pro T-Booster contains a powerful formula of proven ingredients like KSM-66® ashwagandha, D-aspartic acid, luteolin, a patented vitamin and mineral blend, and other performance boosters.

According to the manufacturer, Pro T-Booster can enhance your energy levels while working out, improving your endurance, and stimulating faster muscle mass and strength gains. It also helps support and sustains a healthy sex drive, which men with low T struggle with.

To reap the benefits of Testo Lab Pro T-booster, take four capsules a day, preferably 2 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon or evening. All orders come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is plenty of time to see just how powerful this formula is.

Testofuel

Testofuel is another natural testosterone booster targeted towards bodybuilders and athletes looking to improve their T-levels. Testofuel is an “anabolic support complex” formulated to bring together nutrients proven to release testosterone in your body. This formulation is meant to help men witness more muscle growth & strength, increase energy levels, and improve muscle recovery.

Some of the main ingredients found in Testofuel are common in most other testosterone boosters on our list. These ingredients include fenugreek, magnesium, zinc, D-aspartic acid, vitamin D, vitamin B6, and several others.

The primary benefits associated with Testofuel are related to body composition – such as decreased fat mass, improved strength, and greater muscle mass. However, Testofuel does claim their product can improve sex drive, libido, and overall performance.

To use Testofuel, take four capsules daily for maximum testosterone production. All orders of Testofuel come with a 30-day money-back guarantee on US and Canadian orders, with a 14-day money-back guarantee on orders for the rest of the world. You can purchase Testofuel directly from the official website to learn more about how Testofuel can help.

How We Ranked the Best Testosterone Boosters

Every testosterone supplement claims to be the best supplement, and there are hundreds of these products on the market. However, not all test boosters work the same. To determine the best test boosters from the imposters, we used several criteria in our research process, including:

Ingredient Formula & Dosage

The number one factor we considered was the ingredient formula in each testosterone booster. We looked for products with researched-backed ingredients like ashwagandha, forskolin, vitamin D, fenugreek, and more. The more researched-backed ingredients we found in each formula, the better.

In addition to the individual ingredients, we had to consider the exact dosage of each element. Certain ingredients have only been found effective at specific doses. We examined the dosage of each ingredient to ensure that effective doses were used backed by genuine science. If the amounts were too low or high that they might be dangerous, we ranked the products lower or didn’t include them on our list.

Transparent Dosages

Transparent dosages are needed, so you know exactly what you are putting in your body. Some companies hide behind “proprietary formulas,” so you only have an idea of what ingredients are in their product, but not the dosage of each ingredient. We made sure to find companies that were completely transparent about the dosage of each ingredient, so you know exactly what was in their product.

We also preferred companies that explained their manufacturing standards, quality control, contact information, and much more.

Company History & Reputation

Hundreds of supplement companies sell testosterone boosters, making it difficult to determine if a company is legit. Suppose a test booster doesn’t display its’ formula correctly, hides its’ contact information, uses fake reviews, or doesn’t disclose much about itself. In that case, it is difficult to determine whether or not they can be trusted. We preferred companies with a long history of formulating safe, effective products and a company that displayed how to contact them if an issue arose.

Honest Advertised Benefits

Some companies like to take advantage of the desperation many men feel by making extreme claims about what their product can do. Other companies are more transparent about the potential benefits of their product. We preferred companies that provided realistic advertised benefits about their product and explained how the product might benefit you with scientific data. Companies that made unrealistic claims that were unfounded by science were excluded.

Clear Return Policy & Money-Back Guarantee

Any company that stands behind its product should have a clear, concise return policy and money-back guarantee. You should not have to jump through hoops to return a product that does not work for you, nor should any company subscribe you to an auto-shipping program without your knowledge.

Likewise, we preferred companies with an explicit money-back guarantee on their website. It takes time for you to potentially see results with a testosterone booster, which is why the minimum money-back guarantee we looked for was 30 days.

Price & Overall Value

Price is less critical because certain ingredients may be difficult and expensive to source, thus increasing the cost of a product. Likewise, plenty of patented ingredients like KSM-66® ashwagandha or BioPerine® that are scientifically proven to work cost more money to source.

Instead of looking at price as a whole, we evaluated each product based on the overall value it provided. If a product had more scientifically studied ingredients or patented ingredients, we did not discount it because it costs more than other products.

Customer Reviews

Finally, we evaluated customer reviews to get the average experience of a customer in each product. We assessed whether the average customer liked the product, whether they saw any results, if there were any side effects, and whether or not they would recommend the product to their friend.

We preferred better-reviewed products but did not use fake or manipulated reviews. The higher-rated and more legitimate the reviews, the better we felt about the product.

Can Test Boosters Work? – What Science Says

Very few testosterone boosters have been the subject of clinical studies, which makes it difficult to say definitively whether testosterone boosters can work or not. In addition, so many factors play a role in testosterone production, which further complicates the question – can testosterone boosters work.

The good news is that several vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts have been rigorously studied and appear to support healthy testosterone production. Out of the dozens of individual ingredients, these eight ingredients have the most clinical research:

Korean Red Ginseng

Korean Red Ginseng, sometimes just Asian Ginseng, is a plant used for centuries for male libido, immune support, and overall vitality. Ginseng contains compounds known as ginsenosides, proven to promote a healthy response to inflammation and increase antioxidant capacity.

Most research involving Korean Red Ginseng is related to its’ ability to reduce the symptoms of erectile dysfunction. In one study, men given Korean Red Ginseng saw a 60% improvement in erectile-dysfunction associated symptoms compared to only a 30% improvement of a group given more conventional medicine. Another study found similar results in men given Korean Red Ginseng related to erectile dysfunction symptoms and better overall satisfaction. These studies used a standard dose of 1000mg over eight weeks.

One review of ginseng examined the overall effects of the herb related to the male reproductive system. Researchers noted a direct positive relationship between ginseng and libido, blood flow, and overall satisfaction, noting that “these effects have been confirmed in double-blind studies in humans.”

It is thought that Korean Red Ginseng can enhance blood flow through nitric oxide production and by improving free testosterone levels, although the exact mechanism behind this is not entirely known.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an incredible adaptogen that improves the body’s ability to manage its stress response better. It has been rigorously studied and proven to support healthy testosterone levels.

In one study of overweight men aged 40 to 70, researchers gave these participants either a placebo or ashwagandha root extract. In this randomized, double-blind study, the ashwagandha group saw an 18% greater increase in DHEA-S and a 14.7% greater increase in testosterone levels. However, the study found no difference in cortisol, fatigue, or sexual well-being between the two groups.

Another study in Mumbai, India, tested ashwagandhas ability to raise testosterone levels and its’ ability to improve sexual dysfunction. After 90 days, men taking ashwagandha had 17% higher testosterone levels, 57% increase in sperm motility, 53% increase in semen volume, and 167% increase in sperm count.

A third study examined ashwagandha related to muscle mass and strength. This randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical study found that men given ashwagandha saw a more significant increase in muscle growth. The group also saw a more substantial increase in their max bench press and leg extension. According to the study’s authors, ashwagandha also appeared to reduce the risk of injury.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid is a vital amino acid directly involved in the production and secretion of testosterone. In one review, researchers examined the relation between d-aspartic acid and testosterone in over 20 animal studies and four human studies. The review found that d-aspartic acid had a much more profound effect on testosterone levels in animal studies than human studies. However, researchers noted that most human studies found that d-aspartic acid improved free testosterone levels.

Another study directly examined the effects of d-aspartic acid on basal testosterone levels in men with regular resistance training. After 12 weeks, the research team suggests that d-aspartic acid did not consistently change or improve testosterone levels in men between 18 and 36 years who followed a resistance training program.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a herb mainly grown in Southern Europe, Western Asia, and the Mediterranean. In one study, researchers gave fenugreek to 60 healthy men in conjunction with a resistance training program. After the study, researchers found that fenugreek significantly improved both anabolic and androgenic activity in men. They also found that the participants saw a significant improvement in body fat levels without reducing strength.

Another similar study found that fenugreek could significantly improve “serum testosterone and free testosterone levels” compared to a placebo group. Researchers noted that it appeared that fenugreek could be an “effective treatment for reducing symptoms of possible androgen deficiency, improves sexual function and increases serum testosterone in healthy middle-aged to older men.”

Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral naturally found throughout the body. One of its leading roles is scavenging free radicals and eliminating them with other crucial functions like protein and DNA production.

One study examined the link between cellular zinc concentration and serum testosterone in 40 men between 20 and 80 years old. The study discovered a significant correlation. Researchers noted that dietary zinc restriction was directly linked with a decrease in serum testosterone after just 20 weeks.

Other studies have directly examined the links between low zinc levels and erectile dysfunction. Researchers have found that low zinc levels were directly associated with a greater risk of erectile dysfunction and related symptoms. Although more research is needed to verify these effects, researchers have found that these symptoms could quickly subside when given zinc therapy.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of individual bodily processes. It helps maintain muscle and nerve function while supporting healthy immune function and blood pressure levels. It also may keep healthy testosterone levels as well.

In one study, four weeks of magnesium supplementation positively impacted free and total testosterone levels. The study’s authors noted that both types of testosterone increased at rest, before, and after exercise. It appeared that there was a more significant increase in testosterone in active individuals as opposed to sedentary individuals.

Researchers examined the relationship between magnesium supplementation and testosterone levels in another review study. The study noted that men with impaired magnesium levels and testosterone levels could directly benefit from magnesium supplementation with regular physical activity.

Overall, magnesium appears to be directly involved in testosterone levels and maintains both free and total testosterone levels.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is an essential fat-soluble vitamin that helps absorb minerals, keeps bones strong, and boosts immunity. It is also needed for the production of testosterone.

One study examined the role of vitamin D3 related to testosterone production in men. In the study, healthy but overweight men were given a placebo or a high dose of vitamin D for an entire year. Compared to the placebo group, vitamin D saw a statistically significant increase in free and bioactive testosterone levels.

According to the author, “What is new about this study is that we can show that vitamin D influences testosterone production. There appears to be a direct link, and one may speculate whether supplementation of vitamin D for vitamin D-deficient men may give a clinically relevant increase in testosterone.”

Unfortunately, although this study is promising, the researchers noted that more research is needed before knowing how vital vitamin D3 is related to testosterone.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is an essential mineral needed for immune function, gluconeogenesis, and glycogenolysis. One study involving rats found that rats with lower vitamin B6 levels were much more likely to have a reduced rate of testosterone production and impaired metabolic function, thus implying vitamin B6 was needed to maintain healthier body composition.

Another study found that vitamin B6 is crucial for “processing and breaking down protein, carbs, and fats.” In addition, vitamin B6 is needed to enhance cognitive abilities, energy levels, and testosterone production. In many studies, vitamin B6 deficiency triggered the release of estrogen, which negatively impacts male vitality.

Frequently Asked Questions About Testosterone Supplementation

We’ve got a lot of questions about testosterone levels and testosterone supplements. To clear up the confusion, we’ve compiled a list of our most frequently asked questions about testosterone, listed here:

Q. What is the difference between free testosterone levels and normal testosterone levels?

A: ‘Normal,’ sometimes referred to as “total” testosterone, is testosterone that has been bound to a protein known as sex hormone-binding globulin, or SHBG. If testosterone is not bound to SHBG, it is considered biologically active or “free” testosterone. Although there are some limitations, total testosterone levels are usually used to measure potential health issues related to testosterone production.

Free testosterone is also considered the most beneficial type because it plays a significant role in male health, particularly related to sexual function and bodily composition.

Q. How can I tell my testosterone levels have dropped?

A: The only way to tell with certainty if your testosterone levels have dropped is to get a serum test done. This type of test measures the total testosterone levels in your bloodstream and usually varies based on your gender, health history, age, and other factors.

Other tests can be conducted, such as luteinizing hormone tests, biopsy, MRIs, semen analysis, and much more. However, you should always speak to your physician if you feel like your testosterone levels have dropped due to unexpected, sudden changes in your health.

Q. What are the effects of low testosterone?

A: Low testosterone levels can lead to unexpected weight gain and body fat accumulation, low energy levels, poor sexual function, and more. Other potential adverse effects include poor sleep quality, sex drive, hair loss, erection quality, muscle mass, and much more.

Q. Does diet impact testosterone levels?

A: There is evidence that diet plays a significant role in men’s testosterone production. Men looking to increase their testosterone through diet should increase foods high in protein, foods with good cholesterol, foods with an enzyme called bromelain, monounsaturated fats, and diindolylmethane-rich foods like cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage. Foods high in sugar, processed foods, and soy products (increased estrogen) should be limited or avoided altogether.

Q. Do lifestyle factors affect testosterone production?

A: Lifestyle factors can also play a significant role in testosterone production. Lifestyle changes like intermittent fasting, caffeine consumption, and strength training play a role in testosterone production. There’s also ample evidence that sleep quality, stress levels, gut health, and different prescription medications will affect men’s testosterone levels.

However, the most notable lifestyle factor affecting testosterone levels in men is strength training. Dozens of studies have found significant improvements in testosterone levels after strength training. Regular strength training has been shown to improve both free and total testosterone, which is why all men should lift weights, do bodyweight exercises, or do some other form of physical activity involving weightlifting.

Q. Does the time of the day matter for testosterone levels?

A: In general, testosterone levels appear to peak in the morning and decline over the day. Testosterone is produced mainly while you sleep, so a healthy sleep cycle is essential for male health.

Q. Who are testosterone boosters most suitable for?

A: Testosterone levels generally peak in the mid to late twenties, then gradually drop each year after 30. Therefore, testosterone boosters may be helpful to support healthier testosterone production in men around this age and older. However, even men in their twenties can benefit from taking a testosterone booster to increase muscle mass, energy levels, metabolic function, or much more.

Q. Are testosterone supplements safe?

A: In general, testosterone supplements are generally considered as safe. However, your medical history, current health, age, lifestyle factors, and genetics may all play a role in whether a testosterone supplement is safe for you to take.

If you are unsure whether a testosterone supplement may be right for you, you should consult your doctor or a medical physician before trying any product.

Q. On average, how long does it take for testosterone supplements to work?

A: While testosterone supplements can be effective and support healthier testosterone levels, they are not miracle products. They still take time to work. Testosterone supplements can take anywhere from six weeks to three months to notice significant changes in body composition and much more.

Q. Which testosterone supplements are best?

A: Any testosterone supplements on our list can support healthier testosterone levels. We recommended Barbarian xl, Testodren, TestoPrime, Testo-Max, Hunter Test, Prime Male, Testo 911, TestoFuel, Testogen, JayLab Pro T20, TestoLab Pro T-Booster, and TestRX.

The Top 12 Best Testosterone Boosters for 2022 Final Recap

Testosterone boosters are an excellent way for men struggling to get their testosterone production to healthier or higher levels. We are confident our list of the best testosterone boosting supplements can effectively help you raise your testosterone production to help you maximize your strength, muscle mass, energy levels, and vitality.

Out of the hundreds of testosterone levels we examined, we narrowed our list to twelve testosterone products we felt best could maximize T-levels. If you’re unsure which testosterone supplements can deliver actual results, then any of these testosterone boosters should be able to accommodate your needs.