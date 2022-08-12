Tesla BioHealing Reviewed – Products That Work Worth Buying?

Have you heard of Biophoton or Life Force Energy? Do you know how it is beneficial for your health?

In this article, we will be talking about Biophoton, Tesla BioHealers, and MedBeds. These all are nothing but mechanisms and products that help in healing your body completely.

What Is Biophoton?

Biophoton is the scientific name for Life Force Energy. It is a packet of photons that is present everywhere on this planet in different forms. It has been used as medicine since traditional times and is still being used. In Chinese medicine, it is known as Chi, and in Indian medicine, it is known as Prana.

It is known to impact everyone ranging from a plant to the human body. Biophoton is continuously being generated, emitted, and absorbed by living beings.

Life Force Energy is the force of nature that is naturally found and is essential for each living being. Your body emits Biophotons consistently, depending on your health condition. This means that if you are not healthy, then the Biphotons emitted are weak and of low level, but if your health condition is good, then the Biophotons emitted are of higher level and strong.

Biophoton helps to regulate the different reactions and processes happening in living beings, and it also acts as the channel of communication in the living bodies.

What Is Tesla BioHealing Technology, And How Does It Work?

Tesla BioHealing Technology is a completely natural and safe solution to heal your body completely. It uses the forces of nature, that is, Biophotons or Life Force Energy, to help human beings with their scientifically made and tested devices. It believes in healing your body from within naturally without injecting anything.

The medical devices by Tesla BioHealing provide a high concentration Life Force Energy environment to your body and thus helps heal it naturally.

Through these devices, you get a strong and enough amount of centered energy and not scattered as in everyday life. This Life Force Energy is then absorbed by your body cells which begin the process of healing and repairing much faster as compared to a natural way of healing. The cells in your body then decide themselves with their innate intelligence on how and where to use this abundant energy.

What Are The Products Offered By Tesla BioHealing?

Tesla BioHealing Technology creates over-the-counter (OTC) medical devices that generate Life Force Energy. These medical devices are being made for adults, children, and pets. They also have come up with generators. The closer you keep the device to your body or the affected body part, the stronger and higher will be the Life Force Energy effect.

As per the back label of the BioHealer products, for achieving the best results, you should keep the device 3 feet away from the affected area for at least 8 hours a day.

We will take a look in brief at these devices below.

Tesla BioHealer For Children

It is an OTC medical device that provides Life Force Energy to your children. It is not for children below 5 years of age.

It is manufactured to help repair the cellular health of your child. It also improves blood circulation and provides relief from pain, thus healing your body effectively.

The weight of this device is 12 oz each, and the dimensions are 3 in. diameter x 3 in. height.

Usage Guideline

You have to place this Tesla BioHealer medical device within a distance of 3 feet from your child for at least 3 hours a day. If your child is using it for the first time, you can start by keeping it 6 feet away and then slowly decrease the distance up to 3 feet.

Pricing

You can buy a Tesla BioHealer for your child from their official website.

1 Unit of this device for Children between 5 to 12 years of age is available for purchase at $399.

2 Units of this device for Children between 13 to 18 years of age is available for purchase at $789.

Tesla BioHealer For Pets

It is an OTC medical device that provides Life Force Energy to your pets.

It is manufactured to bio-energize your pet. It also helps in increasing the running pace of your pet.

The weight of this device is 2 lbs each, and the dimensions are 4 in. diameter x 2.5 in. height.

Usage Guideline

You have to place this device near the place your pet sleeps or in your pet’s house.

Pricing

You can buy a Tesla BioHealer for your pet from their official website.

1 Unit of this device for small pets is available for purchase at $499..

2 Units of this device for medium-sized pets are available for purchase at $989.

3 Units of this device for large pets are available for purchase at $1459.

Tesla BioHealer For Adults

It is an OTC medical device that provides Life Force Energy to adults.

It is manufactured to increase vitality, provide natural healing, reduce pain, and promote blood circulation in adults.

The weight of this device is 2.2 lbs each, and the dimensions are 3.4 in. diameter x 4 in. height. Its shelf life is 36 months.

Usage Guideline

You have to place this Tesla BioHealer medical device within a distance of 3 feet for a minimum of 3 hours a day. If you are using it for the first time, you can start by keeping it 6 feet away and then slowly decreasing the distance up to 3 feet.

Pricing

You can buy Tesla BioHealer for you from their official website.

1 Unit of this device in case of mild conditions is available for purchase at $599.

2 Units of this device in case of moderate conditions are available for purchase at $1189.

4 Units of this device in case of severe conditions are available for purchase at $2359.

Tesla MedBed Generators

It is an OTC medical device that is a hundred times more powerful than the Tesla BioHealers.

It is manufactured to promote natural healing and cellular repair, increase energy, and promote blood circulation.

The weight of this device is 28 lbs each, and the dimensions are 8.25 in. diameter x 8.25 in. height.

Usage Guideline

You have to place the Tesla MedBed Generators under your bed, chair, or table so that you can be close enough to it in order to receive the bioenergy effectively.

Pricing

You can buy Tesla BioHealer for you from their official website.

You can purchase 2 Tesla MedBed Generators for $19,999.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Tesla BioHealing OTC Medical Devices?

The health benefits provided by Tesla BioHealing OTC medical devices are as follows:

They activate self-repair mechanisms in the cells and strengthen them.

They increase the levels of Adenosine Triphosphate.

They help in the production of DNA cells and stem cells.

They help improve your sleep and calm your brain.

They increase your blood circulation.

They provide you relief from pain.

They help improve fertility and sexual health.

They strengthen your immune system.

They boost the energy levels of your body.

What Do The Customers Have To Say About Tesla BioHealing?

Tesla BioHealing OTC medical devices have improved the overall health of over 20,000 of its customers.

Several Tesla BioHealing reviews from customers state that it has improved their sleep and that now they can sleep better. It has helped in relaxing their minds and reducing stress. It has also helped immensely in relieving pain from different body parts of individuals, even in certain cases of body injuries.

The devices have helped lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels as well. Many Tesla BioHealer customers have even made a transition to Tesla MedBed Generators for better and faster results.

It has provided health benefits slowly and steadily to most consumers. 80% of Tesla BioHealing customers have given the devices a 5-star rating.

How to Heal Your Body With Lifestyle Changes While Using Tesla BioHealing Products?

How would you describe your health? Is it good or bad? If you answered ‘bad,’ then you might want to take action now. The key to improving your overall health is simple – eat well and exercise regularly. This video shows you how to improve your health using natural remedies.

There are many ways to improve your health. Some methods include taking supplements, exercising, and even changing your diet. In this video, I’ll show you some of the easiest ways to improve your health naturally.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on expensive gym memberships or pills to get fit. Instead, try these five easy steps to improve your health today.

1) Drink Water:

Water is essential to life. You need water for breathing, eating, digesting food, making urine, and forming saliva, tears, and sweat. When we talk about drinking more water, we mean 8 glasses a day. Drinks like coffee, tea, soda, and alcohol do not count as part of our total daily fluid intake.

Get rid of your Nespresso machine and start enjoying the taste of fresh brewed herbal tea. There are so many benefits of drinking tea every morning.

2) Sleep More:

Sleeping less than 6 hours a night has been proven to increase obesity rates, while sleeping more also increases lifespan. Even if you’re already getting enough sleep, you can speed up your metabolism by lying in bed for just 5-10 minutes each hour.

Sleep deprivation slows down our metabolisms, impairs our memories, and raises stress hormones. It’s important to set aside time to rest and relax. Try going to bed earlier rather than later. Also, keep electronics out of sight at least two hours before bedtime.

3) Eat Healthy Fats:

Fat helps lower cholesterol, strengthens cell membranes, aids in weight loss, and promotes healthy skin. Healthy fats help us feel full longer, control cravings, provide energy and fight inflammation.

4) Build Muscle:

Strength training builds lean muscle mass that makes us look toned and boosts confidence. Adding strength training to your workout routine will give you better results faster. Exercise such as bicep curls, squats, lunges, pushups, planks, and pull-ups will build muscle.

5) Get Moving:

Exercise gets oxygen into our bodies and releases endorphins — which make us happy! Vigorous activity produces more dopamine than moderate activity, but any activity that causes sweating improves cardiovascular function, increases happiness, and lowers stress levels. Move your body!

6) Reduce Sugar Intake:

Eating too much sugar leads to cavities, bloating, fatigue, mood swings, and unhealthy weight gain. Cravings for sweets may be caused by low blood sugar. Eating sugary foods raises insulin levels, which can lead to fat storage.

7) Do Cardio Exercises:

Cardiovascular exercises (such as running, walking, swimming, biking, dancing, etc.) burn fat and calories. They also release endorphins that make us happier.

8) Avoid Processed Foods & Packaged Food Products:

Processed foods usually contain ingredients that aren’t as healthy as the ones found in packaged products. These processed foods often contain high amounts of sodium, additives, preservatives, artificial colors, and flavors. Many packaged foods contain trans fats, saturated fats, and hydrogenated oils.

9) Add More Vegetables To Your Diet:

A diet rich in vegetables reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, arthritis, depression, and memory decline. Vegetables are low in calories, packed with vitamins and minerals, and loaded with antioxidants.

10) Play Music:

Listening to music creates positive emotions and stimulates brain cells, helping them grow and create new connections. It’s one of the best things an individual can do for their mental well-being.

11) Focus On What You Love

This step is probably the most important step to take before starting anything. We all know that we shouldn’t focus on what we don’t want, but instead, focus on what we do want. Do not start out focusing on what you don’t want. Instead, focus on what you do want.

12) Understand How Your Body Works

Next, understand how your body works because there is no point in making big life-changing decisions if you don’t even know what you need to do first. Decide what kind of person you want to become. Is it someone who is going to lose a lot of weight? Or maybe you just want to learn how to live a healthier life? Whatever decision you make, make sure it is something that you truly desire.

13) Be Realistic

Finally, always keep realistic goals. If you set yourself unreasonably high expectations, then you won’t reach them. Set small milestones along the way. For example, if losing 10 pounds is unrealistic, then aim to lose 1 pound per week.

These things may not seem like much, but they really add up throughout your day. Imagine adding more water to your morning shower, getting 5 extra hours of sleep every night, moving for half an hour before bed, starting a fire ritual when you get home (or before work if that’s easier), eating 10 pieces of fruit and 10 vegetables every single day, and finding time to meditate every single day.

Final Verdict

To conclude this article, we can say that Tesla BioHealing has come up with one of its kind OTC medical devices that provide concentrated Life Force Energy and its health benefits naturally.

Several customers have also testified to the benefits offered by the devices and how it has helped them improve their overall health.

