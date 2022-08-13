AquaPure Pesticide Purifier Reviews – Is It Effective or Waste of Money?

Did you know that your produce is likely covered by bacteria even after rinsing it under water? Has it ever occurred to you that most growing processes involve some form of chemicals? This has been long discussed, with some countries even banning the use of pesticides and alike. Who can blame them? Too many pesticides in consumers can give rise to unwanted health conditions. Imagine young children whose livers and kidneys aren’t as effective at removing pesticides as those belonging to adults. This is a serious issue that must be avoided at all costs. To assist people in this endeavor, one team of experts developed a unit that strips produce of bacteria. The purpose of this review is to shed light on AquaPure.

What is AquaPure?

AquaPure is a pesticide purifier developed to naturally remove contaminants from produce. As a result, individuals can expect to consume tasty, chemical-free fruits and vegetables. One obvious question that people might be asking themselves is: “Why not switch to organic produce instead?” According to the claims made, there are 20 approved chemicals used in growing organic crops. So technically, chemical uses are almost inevitable, and the same goes for the presence of bacteria. However, in the latter case, they could be safely treated. Taking everything into account, let’s investigate the AquaPure mechanism.

How does AquaPure work?

AquaPure Pesticide Purifier relies on the combination of water, salt, and an innovative electrolysis process. In particular, it works by breaking down the molecular structure of contaminants to render them harmless and non-toxic. This process is the reason why AquaPure is said to remove 99% of bacteria, mold, and pesticide residues. After years of prototypes and laboratory testing, this system has been proven to remove 99% of not only bacteria, but also fertilizers, parasites, molds, insecticides, herbicides, rodenticides, and fungicides.

What features does AquaPure have?

AquaPure has been developed without the use of harsh chemicals. This strategy is trusted to deliver tasty produce. Moreover, individuals do not need to worry over tedious cleaning processes before ingestion. By going natural, the makers of AquaPure strongly believe that fruits and vegetables will have an extended lifespan, which not only increases savings, but also reduces food wastage.

Besides the aforesaid features, the fact that AquaPure is founded on a scientifically proven process is reassuring. When Rutger Gunman’s father was diagnosed with cancer years ago, he was on a mission to reduce the number of toxins that his parents consumed. He then crossed paths with and purchased a special machine that produces activated water that kills bacteria and breaks down pesticides.

With time, his father’s health improved, but he was deemed lucky. Why? Because a standard machine would cost $6,000! Seeing the real need for this system, Rutger joined forces with top experts to create a consumer-friendly version, born as AquaPure. Getting back on the topic of science, the makers insist that all AquaPure test results exceeded the internationally recognized standards, successfully removing 99.9% of the E. Coli bacteria and 94.8% of the pesticide cypermethrin. Lastly, all AquaPure units include batteries and do not require filter replacements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What are the dimensions of the AquaPure unit?

The dimensions of AquaPure measure in at 3.94 by 1.97 inches.

How to use AquaPure?

First, water and salt must be combined in a bowl. In the same bowl, individuals are asked to place their produce and the AquaPure unit. Finally, it is as simple as rinsing the produce and consuming it.

How long will AquaPure last?

AquaPure is made using durable materials, and thus, could last for up to 10 years. It is important to note that this is an estimate and depends heavily on how much care is taken in its maintenance.

Does AquaPure use filters?

No, AquaPure does not use filters. Instead, it relies solely on an innovative method that electrolyzed water, transforming it into a powerful yet non-toxic cleaning agent for produce.

How often should AquaPure be cleaned?

AquaPure should be quickly rinsed after every use.

Can I use AquaPure in a sink?

Yes, individuals can use a sink instead of a bowl. However, it must be properly washed beforehand for best results.

What are the recommendations by cleaning cycles?

If the goal is to purify all fruits and vegetables simultaneously, it might be best to add an extra cleaning cycle to the process. Here are some recommendations provided by the makers:

1 cleaning cycle requires 1 to 3 liters of water

2 cleaning cycles require 4 to 6 liters of water

3 cleaning cycles require 7 or more liters of water

To start a new cycle, individuals will need to click on the ON button once the first process has been completed.

Is it safe to drink electrolyzed water?

It probably isn’t safe to drink electrolyzed water, and this is something that the makers advise against.

How many cleaning cycles will AquaPure run on a single charge?

If used daily, AquaPure will need to be charged every 2 to 3 weeks.

Is a charger included with each AquaPure unit?

Yes, a magnetic charging cable, which has a USB connector, is included with each purchase. In other words, AquaPure can be charged with any of the electronic charging plugs at home.

How long will it take to receive AquaPure shipments?

For orders shipped to U.S. regions, it might take anywhere between 5 and 7 business days. Otherwise, individuals will have to wait up to 21 business days.

Is AquaPure protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, AquaPure has been protected by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If AquaPure doesn’t provide 100% satisfaction, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund on any remaining, unopened units. To learn more about the AquaPure refund policy, contact by:

Email: aquapure@giddyup-support.com.

aquapure@giddyup-support.com. Mailing Address: Keizersgracht 520H, 1017EK, Amsterdam, Netherlands

How much does AquaPure cost?

The prices depend on the number of units individuals wish to purchase, and the price’s breakdown reflects this accordingly on the official AquaPure pesticide purifier website:

1 AquaPure unit: $79.99 each

$79.99 each 2 AquaPure units: $1119.99 each

$1119.99 each 3 AquaPure units: $159.98 each

Final Verdict

Ultimately, AquaPure is a pesticide purifier that creates electrolyzed water to help break down and alter the molecular structure of contaminants. In doing so, fruits and vegetables will be cleared of up to 99% of bacteria, allowing individuals to consume tasty, odorless produce. This also means limiting the risk of unwanted health conditions as much as possible. Our editorial team was thrilled by the fact that the device neither uses chemicals nor requires filter replacements, both of which could be taxing on a health and financial angle respectively. The fact that it is rechargeable makes it very convenient. How can anyone overlook the number of cycles a single charge has to offer? For these reasons and many others listed above, we see value in the set prices. All things considered, it might be a good idea to seek customer support’s opinion on how long produce should be sitting in electrolyzed water before rinsing them for ingestion. To get started with AquaPure, visit here>>>.

