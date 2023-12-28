NOTICE
TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES 2024 MEETINGS
THIRD WEDNESDAYS AT 5:30 P.M., SECOND WEDNESDAY IN JUNE AND DECEMBER AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
January 17, 2024 Location: South Tacoma Branch
February 21, 2024
Location: Fern Hill Branch
March 20, 2024
Location: South Tacoma Branch
April 17, 2024
Location: South Tacoma Branch
May 15, 2024
Location: Moore Branch
June 12, 2024
Location: Wheelock Branch
June 17, 2024
Location: Moore Branch
August 21, 2024
Location: Moore Branch
September 18, 2024
Location: Wheelock Branch
October 16, 2024
Location: Swasey Branch
November 20, 2024
Location: Moore Branch
December 11, 2024
Location: To Be Determined
Library Location Addresses:
Main Branch: 1102 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma WA 98402
Moore: 215 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South Tacoma: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
Swasey: 7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
Wheelock: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
For more information, please contact the Library Administration at 253-280-2881
IDX-989221
December 27, 2023