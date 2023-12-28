NOTICE

TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES 2024 MEETINGS

THIRD WEDNESDAYS AT 5:30 P.M., SECOND WEDNESDAY IN JUNE AND DECEMBER AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

January 17, 2024 Location: South Tacoma Branch

February 21, 2024

Location: Fern Hill Branch

March 20, 2024

Location: South Tacoma Branch

April 17, 2024

Location: South Tacoma Branch

May 15, 2024

Location: Moore Branch

June 12, 2024

Location: Wheelock Branch

June 17, 2024

Location: Moore Branch

August 21, 2024

Location: Moore Branch

September 18, 2024

Location: Wheelock Branch

October 16, 2024

Location: Swasey Branch

November 20, 2024

Location: Moore Branch

December 11, 2024

Location: To Be Determined

Library Location Addresses:

Main Branch: 1102 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma WA 98402

Moore: 215 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408

South Tacoma: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Swasey: 7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

Wheelock: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407

For more information, please contact the Library Administration at 253-280-2881

December 27, 2023