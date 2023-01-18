Tacoma Power

2023 Prequalification of Electrical Contractors

Tacoma Power is establishing its 2023 list of prequalified electrical contractors. Electrical contractors or subcontractors interested in bidding on utility type work for Tacoma Power must be prequalified at the time the bid solicitation is advertised. Washington State law requires that prequalified contractors annually update their prequalification questionnaire.

Information on how to become pre-qualified for utility type work for Tacoma Power and the 2023 application forms are available through the Tacoma Public Utilities website at mytpu.org/ContractorPrequalification. Completed applications may be submitted electronically to the email address noted in the application instructions. For additional information on the application process you may contact Joe Parris at 253-502-8463 or jparris@cityoftacoma.org.

