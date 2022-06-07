Tacoma Planning Commission-Public Hearing

Planning Commission Public Hearing

Capital Facilities Program for 2023 – 2028

Tacoma Capital Facilities Program (CFP) 2023 – 2028 Notice of Public Hearing – The Tacoma Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing (virtual) on June 15, 2022, 5:30 PM, to seek public comment on the proposed 2023-2028 CFP (Link: www.zoom.us/j/81358095104, Dial: +1 253 215 8782, Webinar ID: 813 5809 5104). Written comments are also accepted by 12:00 noon on June 15 via e-mail to planning@cityoftacoma.org. The CFP identifies projects that are proposed for funding during the 2023-2028 timeframe – projects falling into the following categories: community development, cultural facilities, general government municipal facilities, libraries, local improvement districts, parks and open space, public safety, solid waste, surface water, wastewater, transportation, Tacoma Power, Tacoma Rail, and Tacoma Water. For more information, please visit https://cityoftacoma.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=109596, or contact Nick Anderson, Office of Management and Budget, at nanderson@cityoftacoma.org.

