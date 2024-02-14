Tacoma Metro Parks-REQUEST FOR BID

REQUEST FOR BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Recreation Program Apparel RFB No. R2024-08

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive information for RFB no. R2024-08 Recreation Program Apparel until February 29, 2024, by 12:00 P.M. Information shall be submitted by email only to the RFB Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The information must be in PDF format. Information received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFB on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-991582

February 14, 16, 2024