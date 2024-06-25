PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2021

FOR

VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing professional video production services including capturing, editing, and finalizing high-quality video footage to highlight the vital role transit plays in the lives of our customers and how access to transit has provided them with opportunities they would not have had without it. These videos would likely focus on individual riders and their stories. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2024, and may be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org. IDX-998345

June 25, 2024