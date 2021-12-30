Tacoma Housing Authority-regular meetings 2022

December 29, 2021

NOTICE

Tacoma Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Please be advised the Tacoma Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold regular meetings in 2022 on the following dates at 4:45 p.m., at the following locations:

January 26 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83044819834 February 23 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81766942807 March 23 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84257803342 April 27 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85288412040 May 25 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81552710062 June 22 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88355525834 July 27 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87128259596 August 24 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85746321000 September 28 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82245634727 October 26 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88913547854 November 9 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87268443994 December 14 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88497102854

Please be advised the Tacoma Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold study sessions in 2022 on the following dates at 12:00 p.m., at the following locations:

January 14 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83211929416 February 4 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81309460837 May 6 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048656307 July 8 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89897851263 September 9 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86518638609 November 4 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86208240888

Meeting dates, locations, and times are subject to change. Up-to-date information is posted on the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) website. You may contact the THA office the week prior to the scheduled meeting to confirm this information. The sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons requiring special accommodations should contact Sha Peterson at (253) 207-4450, before 4:00 p.m. the day before the scheduled meeting.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-946119

December 30, 2021