Superior Court rulings

Judgments

2-05747 Dan Haugsness et al vs Roger Styles et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $ 3,660 plus costs

2-06296 City of Tacoma vs Jessie M Woodard, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,838

Marriages Dissolved

3-01000 Alosha Jackson & Curtiss Jackson

3-01137 Janel M Miller & James P Miller

3-03620 Michelle A Garrity vs Timothy J Garrity

Orders

1-00096 State vs Garrett D Symm, ord to exonerate bond

1-02479 State vs Jack S Ames, ord to exonerate bond

1-01362 State vs Anthony J Washington, ord to exonerate bond

1-01485 State vs Jaycob R Caldwell, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-01965 State vs Noel Torres-Santos, ord correcting statement

1-07871 State vs Bryan C Doyle, bench warrant quashed

1-02373 State vs Ronald E Barnum, bench warrant quashed

1-01779 State vs Joshua T Anderson, bench warrant quashed

1-00304 State vs Taylor R Tovoli, ord issue bench warrant

1-00294 State vs Shellonda K Daniel, ord issue bench warrant

1-00254 State vs Viktoriya M Tarasenko, ord issue bench warrant

1-00255 State vs James E Hoffman, ord issue bench warrant

1-00256 State vs Tempest C Hoffman, ord issue bench warrant

1-00257 State vs Lyric L Cline, ord issue bench warrant

1-02628 State vs Keida M Prathcher, ord issue bench warrant

1-00165 State vs Kristopher A Lomax, ord issue bench warrant

1-00834 State vs Jason L Kent, ord issue bench warrant

1-02627 State vs Jason L Kent, ord issue bench warrant

1-03558 State vs Nekisha L Richardson, ord issue bench warrant

1-03553 State vs Christopher R Dearth,, ord est conditions of release

1-00300 State vs Brian A Crute, ord est conditions of release

1-03352 State vs Joshua A Rohrs, ord est conditions of release

1-01322 State vs Haley N Bunkelman, ord est conditions of release

1-01891 State vs Adrian L Herrera, ord est conditions of release

1-00190 State vs Kayle K Millen, ord est conditions of release

1-00161 State vs Brady S Austin, ord est conditions of release

1-00324 State vs Isaac S Wagner, ord est conditions of release

1-00092 State vs Robert L Franks, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02406 State vs Priscilla Larreinaga, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03499 State vs Andrew W Woods, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-00317 Jonathan M Warner vs Sabrina N Warner, ord to modify CPO

2-05752 Pierce County Housing Auth vs Soeum Y Contreras et al, defts ord to show cause

2-05748 Yong Suk Kim et al vs Angel Romero et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 15 as to writ of restitution

Probate

4-00242 Est Mark T McCarty, will probated, Eileen K McCarty apptd pers rep, ord of solv, D C Braswell atty

4-00349 Est George R Ames, granting letters of admin, Andy T Ames apptd pers rep, M T Turnbull atty