New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases for Feb. 5, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00326-8, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ratterree, Amy Mae

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00328-4, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kaelin, Joshua Adam

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00329-2, 02/05/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ross, Fernanzo Zeyquan

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00330-6, 02/05/2024, Burglary in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mendoza Alvarez, Rodrigo

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00331-4, 02/05/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Andrake, Jonathan Mathew

Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00332-2, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ward, III, Vernon Lee

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00333-1, 02/05/2024, Theft in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Vance, Crystal R

24-1-00334-9, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Farmer, Jerry Dean

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00335-7, 02/05/2024, Vehicular Homicide

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Greinke, Nickolas Levi Mallow

24-1-00336-5, 02/05/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Urrieta, Manuel Javier

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00337-3, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Doyle, Jr., Shuan Andre

24-1-00338-1, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cairns, Jr, Michael Winn

New civil cases

24-2-00427-6, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Peterson, Aaron Joel

Respondent: Peterson, Stephanie Dawn

24-2-00428-4, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kieran, Kynetta J

Respondent: Kieran, Sean

24-2-00429-2, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Sewell, Gerald Roland

Respondent: Sewell, Stephanie Denise

24-2-00430-6, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Monta, Tiffany F

Respondent: Murphy III, John Michael

24-2-00431-4, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hickman, Nicole Traci

Respondent: Kersey II, James

24-2-00432-2, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kersey, Barbara Carol

Respondent: Kersey, James Robert

24-2-00433-1, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Stevens, Chris Dale

Respondent: Mccarty, Omrae Eileen

24-2-00434-9, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Prendergast, Desiree

Respondent: Prendergast, Donald

24-2-00435-7, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rivera, Octavia

Respondent: Kautz, Jesse Irvin

24-2-00436-5, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gomez-Stuart, Trisha Lynette

Respondent: Turner, Steven Wayne

24-2-00437-3, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Oney, Melanie Rae

Respondent: Oney, Alexandrea Rae

24-2-00438-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cameron Neilson, Christina Marie

Respondent: Neilson, Chad Donald

24-2-00439-0, 02/05/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Corak, Nicole L

Respondent: Cox, Steven G

Minor: Woods, Kennedi L

Minor: Corak, Caiden

24-2-00440-3, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gorman, Danielle Janae’

Respondent: Carpenter, Randy

Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin

24-2-00441-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ezell, Malinda Merie

Respondent: Milionta, Grant Edward

24-2-00442-0, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gordner, Madeline Rose

Respondent: Lugue Ryko

24-2-00443-8, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hawkins, Emett

Respondent: Black, Eva May

24-2-00444-6, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hubbard, Deborah

Respondent: Coots, David

24-2-00445-4, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Braga, Geridyn Ann Victoria E

Respondent: San Agustin, John Allen

24-2-00446-2, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Betting, Ryan

Respondent: Strachan, Bryant Kristopher

24-2-00447-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kim, Jung

Respondent: Jin, Hwang

24-2-00448-9, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Taufaasau, Kalasa Brenda

Respondent: Hernandez, Gabriel Raul

Minor: Hernandez, Gabriella Ariel

24-2-00449-7, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Barnes, Natashia Joyetta

Respondent: Eastburn, Richard William

24-2-00450-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: San Nicolas, Maria Serena Bamba

Respondent: San Nicolas, Andrew

24-2-00451-9, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mwangi, Mariam Wairimu

Respondent: Muigai, Ian Rugiri

24-2-00452-7, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Frank, Linda Sue

Respondent: Shrubb, Jamal

24-2-00453-5, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Richmond, Brandon Scott

Respondent: Meier, Kara

24-2-00454-3, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Einer, Tauni Dee

Respondent: Mcconico, Travahn Tariq

24-2-00455-1, 02/05/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Cadero, Joseph Bennie

Respondent: Sweet, Zack Russell, Involved Party, Johnson, Kevin Alvin

24-2-00456-0, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: White III, David Holland

Respondent: White Jr, David Holland

24-2-05747-7, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Dan Haugsness And Bill Haugsness DBA Dan & Bill’s Rv Park

Defendant: Styles, Roger

Defendant: John Doe Occupants

Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-05748-5, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kim, Hak Su

Plaintiff: Kim, Yong Suk

Defendant: Romero, Angel

Attorney: Kim, Kyongkon James

24-2-05749-3, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Dowell, Lester Robert

Defendant: Woods, John

Defendant: Roed, Ashley

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-05750-7, 02/05/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Income Properties One LLC a Wyoming Limited Liability Company

Defendant: Mcveigh, William

Defendant: All Others Occupants At 6010 S Cheyenne St Tacoma Wa 98409

Attorney: Martiniello, Julie

24-2-05751-5, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Pierce-Williams, Toby

Defendant: Johnson, Bianca Mcclatcher

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05752-3, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Yann Contreras, Soeum

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05753-1, 02/05/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Gove, Kerry

Defendant: Corvelle, Janice

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05754-0, 02/05/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: Jennifer Bopha Chan

Defendant: Essential Contractor, LLC

24-2-05755-8, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Parkwood Wpig LLC

Defendant: Martinez, Courtney

Defendant: Wormley, James

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05756-6, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC

Defendant: Myers, Jettie

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05757-4, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Archdiocesan Housing Authority

Defendant: Oatis, Cedric

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05758-2, 02/05/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: America’s Credit Union

Defendant: Miller, Brian Lee

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05759-1, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC

Defendant: Smith, Thelma

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05760-4, 02/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Uy, Joevanne

Defendant: Nirschl, Denise M.

Defendant: Nirschl,

Attorney: Kesling, John Peter

24-2-05761-2, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Day, Patrick

Defendant: Yost, Naomi

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05762-1, 02/05/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Ricardo Ephrem

Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun

24-2-05763-9, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Towe, Larry

Defendant: Pierce, Antonian

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-05764-7, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Llp, Crossbeam Investments

Defendant: Wiley, Malik

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05765-5, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Cao, Tin

Defendant: Short, William

Defendant: Fermim, Kayla

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05766-3, 02/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Stammen, Andrea

Defendant: Paloma, Robert

Attorney: Oliver, Edmund James

24-2-05769-8, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Llp, Crossbeam Investments

Defendant: Green, Casey

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05770-1, 02/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Samoville, Louis

Defendant: Koonce, Kelly

Attorney: Stirbis, a David

24-2-05771-0, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: LLC, Mazzarella I

Defendant: Wilson, Chelsea

Defendant: Millender, Lafrank

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05772-8, 02/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Phai, David

Defendant: Fitial, Austin

Defendant: Fitial,

Attorney: Dore, J. James

New domestic cases

24-3-00353-2, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Garza, Edvin Leonel

Respondent: Garza, Amelia Rosalina

24-3-00354-1, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Warner, Sabrina N

Respondent: Warner, Jonathan M

24-3-00355-9, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Thresher, Debra R

Respondent: Thresher, Jason Anthony

24-3-00356-7, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mesa, Adolph Michael

Respondent: Mesa, Miriam Michelle

24-3-00357-5, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Fobes, Kailey M

Respondent: Fobes, Connor H

24-3-00358-3, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Jacobs, Wenona F

Respondent: Jacobs, Jeremy J

24-3-00360-5, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Rehr, Adriana

Respondent: Rehr, Jordan Tyree

24-3-00365-6, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Menta, William Pasquale

Respondent: Menta, Elizabeth Anne

24-3-00367-2, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hughes, Charles Mason

Respondent: Hughes, Cierra Grace

24-3-00369-9, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Neeley, Mitchell F.

Respondent: Neeley, Shannon R.

Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara

24-3-00370-2, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Russell, Montre Amar Sr

Respondent: Russell, Justice Nicole

24-3-00371-1, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Morgan, Robert

Respondent: Morgan, Angela

Attorney: Yetter, J Matthew

24-3-00372-9, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Torres, Gively Eve

Respondent: Mcelroy, Jonte J

24-3-00375-3, 02/05/2024, Modification of Custody

Petitioner: Sleeth, Daniel Robert

Respondent: Sleeth, Erin Marie

Minor: Sleeth, Morgan Marie

Minor: Sleeth, Madison Rose

Attorney: Palmer, May Sophia

24-3-00377-0, 02/05/2024, Legal Separation With Children

Petitioner: Smith, Maria Kathleen

Respondent: Smith, Charles William

Minor: Smith, William Douglas

Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia

24-3-00378-8, 02/05/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Marcoe, Mikayla

Respondent: Rowles, Elijah

Minor: Amell-Rowles, Maeve Rose

Attorney: Comfort, Howard

24-3-00379-6, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Alicia Grayson

Respondent: Joseph Grayson

24-3-00380-0, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Schaar, Gabriel Ray

Respondent: Schaar, Bella Arline Hadassah

Attorney: Guymon, Swen Bryon

24-3-00381-8, 02/05/2024, Modification Support Only

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Smith, Jordan R

Respondent: Dockins, Stevie R

Minor: Smith, Walter R

Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00383-4, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Eubank, Matthew Dean

Respondent: Eubank, Elizabeth Ashley

Attorney: Pollari, S Ray

24-3-00384-2, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Jones, Riley

Respondent: Rosita, Pamela

Attorney: Lutz, David C.

24-3-00385-1, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Abraham, Kyle Thomas

Respondent: Abraham, Danielle Jean

Attorney: Page, Joseph Samuel

24-3-00388-5, 02/06/2024, Legal Separation With Children

Petitioner: Stewart, Daniel

Respondent: Stewart, Maybelle

Minor: Stewart, Isaiah Charles

Attorney: Kettel, Libby Christine

New probate cases

24-4-00285-8, 02/02/2024, Sealed Will Repository

Testator: Johannes, James F

24-4-00294-7, 02/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Cohen, Susan Rae

Parent: Richardson, Chance O

Parent: Gleaves, Michaelynn Sue

Minor: Richardson, Amelia Jayne

24-4-00295-5, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Marcan, James D.

Deceased: Terranova, Patricia H.

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00296-3, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mclaughlin, Krista

Deceased: Schuur, Maureen

24-4-00297-1, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Copeland, Mary M

Deceased: Copeland, Rieko S

Attorney: Harris, Louise Wendy

24-4-00298-0, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Bills, Aaron L

Deceased: Bills, Florence E

Attorney: Salmon, J Kurt

24-4-00299-8, 02/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Foulkes, Debbie W.

Petitioner: Henderson, Chelzy Dq

Respondent: Sonthreelle, Karrington

Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin

24-4-00300-5, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Bodine, Linda

Deceased: Nolan, Ivan

Attorney: Johnson, G Matthew

24-4-00302-1, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sears, Susan K.

Deceased: Sears, Stephen Ray

Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie

24-4-00303-0, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Huston, Kelly R.

Deceased: Woodward, Charles H.

Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David

24-4-00304-8, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Ulbricht, Mary Elizabeth

Deceased: Ulbricht, Louise C.

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00305-6, 02/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Robinson, Keidra

Parent: Williams, Ariel Andrea Mae

Parent: Pulich, Airum Bradley, Sr, Involved Party, Pulich, Latricia

Minor: Pulich, Airum Bradley

24-4-00306-4, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Luxtrum, Trayce Joseph

Deceased: Luxtrum, Terry Raymond

Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura

24-4-00307-2, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Laudenglos, Jason

Deceased: Fletcher, Carole Anne

Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea

24-4-00308-1, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Woodland, Jacob

Deceased: Woodland, Steven J.

Attorney: Baldwin, Alan Thomas

24-4-00309-9, 02/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Bailey, Brenda Lee

Parent: Garner, Brian Lee

Parent: Garner, Angela Renae

Minor: Garner, Samantha Renae

24-4-00310-2, 02/05/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Ellis, Devin

Deceased: Ellis, Mary Ann

Deceased: Ellis, Dennis Clark

Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria

24-4-00311-1, 02/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Henry, Sasha

Respondent: Turgman, Sameer

Court Visitor, Adult Guardian: Haspe, Justin

Attorney: Hancock, C.B. Nicole

24-4-00312-9, 02/05/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Davidson, Jannon J

Involved Party: Grimes, Nancy

Involved Party: Davidson, Robert

Involved Party: Puyallup Nazarine Church

Involved Party: World Impact, Inc

Involved Party: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Attorney: Nettleton, Blake Robert