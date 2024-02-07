SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00326-8, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ratterree, Amy Mae
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00328-4, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kaelin, Joshua Adam
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00329-2, 02/05/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ross, Fernanzo Zeyquan
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00330-6, 02/05/2024, Burglary in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mendoza Alvarez, Rodrigo
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00331-4, 02/05/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Andrake, Jonathan Mathew
Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00332-2, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ward, III, Vernon Lee
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00333-1, 02/05/2024, Theft in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Vance, Crystal R
24-1-00334-9, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Farmer, Jerry Dean
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00335-7, 02/05/2024, Vehicular Homicide
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Greinke, Nickolas Levi Mallow
24-1-00336-5, 02/05/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Urrieta, Manuel Javier
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00337-3, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Doyle, Jr., Shuan Andre
24-1-00338-1, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cairns, Jr, Michael Winn
New civil cases
24-2-00427-6, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Peterson, Aaron Joel
Respondent: Peterson, Stephanie Dawn
24-2-00428-4, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kieran, Kynetta J
Respondent: Kieran, Sean
24-2-00429-2, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Sewell, Gerald Roland
Respondent: Sewell, Stephanie Denise
24-2-00430-6, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Monta, Tiffany F
Respondent: Murphy III, John Michael
24-2-00431-4, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hickman, Nicole Traci
Respondent: Kersey II, James
24-2-00432-2, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kersey, Barbara Carol
Respondent: Kersey, James Robert
24-2-00433-1, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Stevens, Chris Dale
Respondent: Mccarty, Omrae Eileen
24-2-00434-9, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Prendergast, Desiree
Respondent: Prendergast, Donald
24-2-00435-7, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rivera, Octavia
Respondent: Kautz, Jesse Irvin
24-2-00436-5, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gomez-Stuart, Trisha Lynette
Respondent: Turner, Steven Wayne
24-2-00437-3, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Oney, Melanie Rae
Respondent: Oney, Alexandrea Rae
24-2-00438-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cameron Neilson, Christina Marie
Respondent: Neilson, Chad Donald
24-2-00439-0, 02/05/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Corak, Nicole L
Respondent: Cox, Steven G
Minor: Woods, Kennedi L
Minor: Corak, Caiden
24-2-00440-3, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gorman, Danielle Janae’
Respondent: Carpenter, Randy
Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin
24-2-00441-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ezell, Malinda Merie
Respondent: Milionta, Grant Edward
24-2-00442-0, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gordner, Madeline Rose
Respondent: Lugue Ryko
24-2-00443-8, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hawkins, Emett
Respondent: Black, Eva May
24-2-00444-6, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hubbard, Deborah
Respondent: Coots, David
24-2-00445-4, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Braga, Geridyn Ann Victoria E
Respondent: San Agustin, John Allen
24-2-00446-2, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Betting, Ryan
Respondent: Strachan, Bryant Kristopher
24-2-00447-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kim, Jung
Respondent: Jin, Hwang
24-2-00448-9, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Taufaasau, Kalasa Brenda
Respondent: Hernandez, Gabriel Raul
Minor: Hernandez, Gabriella Ariel
24-2-00449-7, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Barnes, Natashia Joyetta
Respondent: Eastburn, Richard William
24-2-00450-1, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: San Nicolas, Maria Serena Bamba
Respondent: San Nicolas, Andrew
24-2-00451-9, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mwangi, Mariam Wairimu
Respondent: Muigai, Ian Rugiri
24-2-00452-7, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Frank, Linda Sue
Respondent: Shrubb, Jamal
24-2-00453-5, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Richmond, Brandon Scott
Respondent: Meier, Kara
24-2-00454-3, 02/05/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Einer, Tauni Dee
Respondent: Mcconico, Travahn Tariq
24-2-00455-1, 02/05/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Cadero, Joseph Bennie
Respondent: Sweet, Zack Russell, Involved Party, Johnson, Kevin Alvin
24-2-00456-0, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: White III, David Holland
Respondent: White Jr, David Holland
24-2-05747-7, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Dan Haugsness And Bill Haugsness DBA Dan & Bill’s Rv Park
Defendant: Styles, Roger
Defendant: John Doe Occupants
Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley
24-2-05748-5, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kim, Hak Su
Plaintiff: Kim, Yong Suk
Defendant: Romero, Angel
Attorney: Kim, Kyongkon James
24-2-05749-3, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Dowell, Lester Robert
Defendant: Woods, John
Defendant: Roed, Ashley
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-05750-7, 02/05/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Income Properties One LLC a Wyoming Limited Liability Company
Defendant: Mcveigh, William
Defendant: All Others Occupants At 6010 S Cheyenne St Tacoma Wa 98409
Attorney: Martiniello, Julie
24-2-05751-5, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Pierce-Williams, Toby
Defendant: Johnson, Bianca Mcclatcher
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05752-3, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Yann Contreras, Soeum
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05753-1, 02/05/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Gove, Kerry
Defendant: Corvelle, Janice
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05754-0, 02/05/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: Jennifer Bopha Chan
Defendant: Essential Contractor, LLC
24-2-05755-8, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Parkwood Wpig LLC
Defendant: Martinez, Courtney
Defendant: Wormley, James
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05756-6, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC
Defendant: Myers, Jettie
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05757-4, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Archdiocesan Housing Authority
Defendant: Oatis, Cedric
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05758-2, 02/05/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: America’s Credit Union
Defendant: Miller, Brian Lee
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05759-1, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC
Defendant: Smith, Thelma
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05760-4, 02/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Uy, Joevanne
Defendant: Nirschl, Denise M.
Defendant: Nirschl,
Attorney: Kesling, John Peter
24-2-05761-2, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Day, Patrick
Defendant: Yost, Naomi
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05762-1, 02/05/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Ricardo Ephrem
Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun
24-2-05763-9, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Towe, Larry
Defendant: Pierce, Antonian
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-05764-7, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Llp, Crossbeam Investments
Defendant: Wiley, Malik
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05765-5, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Cao, Tin
Defendant: Short, William
Defendant: Fermim, Kayla
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05766-3, 02/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Stammen, Andrea
Defendant: Paloma, Robert
Attorney: Oliver, Edmund James
24-2-05769-8, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Llp, Crossbeam Investments
Defendant: Green, Casey
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05770-1, 02/05/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Samoville, Louis
Defendant: Koonce, Kelly
Attorney: Stirbis, a David
24-2-05771-0, 02/05/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: LLC, Mazzarella I
Defendant: Wilson, Chelsea
Defendant: Millender, Lafrank
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05772-8, 02/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Phai, David
Defendant: Fitial, Austin
Defendant: Fitial,
Attorney: Dore, J. James
New domestic cases
24-3-00353-2, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Garza, Edvin Leonel
Respondent: Garza, Amelia Rosalina
24-3-00354-1, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Warner, Sabrina N
Respondent: Warner, Jonathan M
24-3-00355-9, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Thresher, Debra R
Respondent: Thresher, Jason Anthony
24-3-00356-7, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mesa, Adolph Michael
Respondent: Mesa, Miriam Michelle
24-3-00357-5, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Fobes, Kailey M
Respondent: Fobes, Connor H
24-3-00358-3, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Jacobs, Wenona F
Respondent: Jacobs, Jeremy J
24-3-00360-5, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Rehr, Adriana
Respondent: Rehr, Jordan Tyree
24-3-00365-6, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Menta, William Pasquale
Respondent: Menta, Elizabeth Anne
24-3-00367-2, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hughes, Charles Mason
Respondent: Hughes, Cierra Grace
24-3-00369-9, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Neeley, Mitchell F.
Respondent: Neeley, Shannon R.
Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara
24-3-00370-2, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Russell, Montre Amar Sr
Respondent: Russell, Justice Nicole
24-3-00371-1, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Morgan, Robert
Respondent: Morgan, Angela
Attorney: Yetter, J Matthew
24-3-00372-9, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Torres, Gively Eve
Respondent: Mcelroy, Jonte J
24-3-00375-3, 02/05/2024, Modification of Custody
Petitioner: Sleeth, Daniel Robert
Respondent: Sleeth, Erin Marie
Minor: Sleeth, Morgan Marie
Minor: Sleeth, Madison Rose
Attorney: Palmer, May Sophia
24-3-00377-0, 02/05/2024, Legal Separation With Children
Petitioner: Smith, Maria Kathleen
Respondent: Smith, Charles William
Minor: Smith, William Douglas
Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia
24-3-00378-8, 02/05/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Marcoe, Mikayla
Respondent: Rowles, Elijah
Minor: Amell-Rowles, Maeve Rose
Attorney: Comfort, Howard
24-3-00379-6, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Alicia Grayson
Respondent: Joseph Grayson
24-3-00380-0, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Schaar, Gabriel Ray
Respondent: Schaar, Bella Arline Hadassah
Attorney: Guymon, Swen Bryon
24-3-00381-8, 02/05/2024, Modification Support Only
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Smith, Jordan R
Respondent: Dockins, Stevie R
Minor: Smith, Walter R
Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth
24-3-00383-4, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Eubank, Matthew Dean
Respondent: Eubank, Elizabeth Ashley
Attorney: Pollari, S Ray
24-3-00384-2, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Jones, Riley
Respondent: Rosita, Pamela
Attorney: Lutz, David C.
24-3-00385-1, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Abraham, Kyle Thomas
Respondent: Abraham, Danielle Jean
Attorney: Page, Joseph Samuel
24-3-00388-5, 02/06/2024, Legal Separation With Children
Petitioner: Stewart, Daniel
Respondent: Stewart, Maybelle
Minor: Stewart, Isaiah Charles
Attorney: Kettel, Libby Christine
New probate cases
24-4-00285-8, 02/02/2024, Sealed Will Repository
Testator: Johannes, James F
24-4-00294-7, 02/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Cohen, Susan Rae
Parent: Richardson, Chance O
Parent: Gleaves, Michaelynn Sue
Minor: Richardson, Amelia Jayne
24-4-00295-5, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Marcan, James D.
Deceased: Terranova, Patricia H.
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00296-3, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mclaughlin, Krista
Deceased: Schuur, Maureen
24-4-00297-1, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Copeland, Mary M
Deceased: Copeland, Rieko S
Attorney: Harris, Louise Wendy
24-4-00298-0, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Bills, Aaron L
Deceased: Bills, Florence E
Attorney: Salmon, J Kurt
24-4-00299-8, 02/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Foulkes, Debbie W.
Petitioner: Henderson, Chelzy Dq
Respondent: Sonthreelle, Karrington
Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin
24-4-00300-5, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Bodine, Linda
Deceased: Nolan, Ivan
Attorney: Johnson, G Matthew
24-4-00302-1, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sears, Susan K.
Deceased: Sears, Stephen Ray
Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie
24-4-00303-0, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Huston, Kelly R.
Deceased: Woodward, Charles H.
Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David
24-4-00304-8, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Ulbricht, Mary Elizabeth
Deceased: Ulbricht, Louise C.
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00305-6, 02/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Robinson, Keidra
Parent: Williams, Ariel Andrea Mae
Parent: Pulich, Airum Bradley, Sr, Involved Party, Pulich, Latricia
Minor: Pulich, Airum Bradley
24-4-00306-4, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Luxtrum, Trayce Joseph
Deceased: Luxtrum, Terry Raymond
Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura
24-4-00307-2, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Laudenglos, Jason
Deceased: Fletcher, Carole Anne
Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea
24-4-00308-1, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Woodland, Jacob
Deceased: Woodland, Steven J.
Attorney: Baldwin, Alan Thomas
24-4-00309-9, 02/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Bailey, Brenda Lee
Parent: Garner, Brian Lee
Parent: Garner, Angela Renae
Minor: Garner, Samantha Renae
24-4-00310-2, 02/05/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Ellis, Devin
Deceased: Ellis, Mary Ann
Deceased: Ellis, Dennis Clark
Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria
24-4-00311-1, 02/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Henry, Sasha
Respondent: Turgman, Sameer
Court Visitor, Adult Guardian: Haspe, Justin
Attorney: Hancock, C.B. Nicole
24-4-00312-9, 02/05/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: Davidson, Jannon J
Involved Party: Grimes, Nancy
Involved Party: Davidson, Robert
Involved Party: Puyallup Nazarine Church
Involved Party: World Impact, Inc
Involved Party: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Attorney: Nettleton, Blake Robert