Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Jdgmt/dissol

2-11925 AH4R Management-WA LLC vs Daryl L Guerrero et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $27,808 plus costs

2-05277 AH4R Management-WA LLC vs Tasi Afualo et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $16,100 plus costs

2-05282 AH4R Management-WA LLC vs Caitlin Alejo et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $18,854 plus costs

2-05884 Olivia Franklin vs Tong He et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,662

2-05487 Mission Rock Residential LLC vs Asante Brown et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,016 plus costs and fees

2-05026 Breit ACG MF River Trail LLC vs Michaela Olsen et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $18,238 plus costs and fees

2-05431 Isabel Valle vs Michael Canty et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,923

2-06690 Santa Ana 6961 LLC vs Rachel Ephrem, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,387 plus costs

2-06691 Plateau 176 LLC vs Monica Semuda et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,25 plus costs

Orders

1-01809 State vs Jose A Guillemette, bench warrant quashed

1-00534 State vs Bonnie E Parks, ord issue bench warrant

1-00574 State vs Jayson T Allen, ord issue bench warrant

1-00533 State vs Clayton D Best, ord issue bench warrant

1-01171 State vs Marcel N Jackson, ord issue bench warrant

1-02393 State vs Jasmine N Tutino, ord issue bench warrant

1-01990 State vs Jasmine N Tutino, ord issue bench warrant

1-00734 State vs Titus D Smith, ord est conditions of release

1-02699 State vs Jamie L Davis, ord est conditions of release

1-00736 State vs charles S Cerisier, ord est conditions of release

1-00714 State vs David L Johnson, ord est conditions of release

1-00729 State vs Benjamin K Katzenberger, ord est conditions of release

1-00566 State vs Tricia BJ Roland, ord est conditions of release

1-00576 State vs Cory T Rasher, ord est conditions of release

1-00575 State vs Teresa G Celaya, ord est conditions of release

1-00498 State vs Omarion M Bailey, ord est conditions of release

1-00572 State vs Taryn L Mayjor, ord est conditions of release

1-00573 State vs Leslie F Teehee, ord est conditions of release

1-00500 State vs Paul G Babare, ord est conditions of release

1-02597 State vs Terry J Ross, ord est conditions of release

1-03187 State vs Kevin M Blackwood, ord est conditions of release

1-00597 State vs Darren M Smith, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02805 State vs Jathen R Wellenbrock, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03338 State vs Yul Kun Joo, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-06694 New Tacoma Phase II Mercy LLC vs Rhonda Smart et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 25 as to writ of restitution

2-06693 KW Tacoma Apartments LLC vs Haylen Montrone et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-05033 The Palace Mediterranean INC vs CoCo Grill Resturant and Lounge et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

2-06278 JC Higgins & Associates vs Christopher Nelson et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restituion

2-06685 17718 Gem Heights LLC vs Jason T Jones et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

2-06688 Mark Twain Apartments vs Naekia J Session, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06687 Mark Twain Apartments vs Sandra D Taylor, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06681 Willow Hill vs Erica Salazar et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

3-00318 Rachelle A Wilson vs Joseph J Larios-Renz, restraining order

3-00508 Samantha Pomerantz vs Casey Jensen, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00811 Shannon J Reynolds vs Corbin M Edwards, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00629 Michael Alexander vs Kaylyn Alexander, peti ord to show cause Apr 8 as to contempt

Probate

4-02792 Est Leo A Gienger, will probated, Stacy Ignacio apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J M Flores atty

4-02793 Est Barbara J Gienger, will probated, Stacy Ignacio apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J M Flores atty

4-00682 Est Marlene R Rucshner, granting letters of admin, ord of solv, Brian Rucshner apptd admin of est, S Kraft atty

4-00623 Est Mary L Johnson, will probated, Mona J Glesne apptd pers rep, granting letters of admin, C Campbell atty

4-00662 Est Sandra Reinhart, will probated, ord of solv, Nick Kristovich apptd pers rep, P Kram atty

4-00651 Est Omari J Wallace, will probated, Terry A Robinson apptd pers rep, ord of solv, S Terry atty