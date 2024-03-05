Superior Court rulings

Superior Court

Judgments

2-10498 Oregon Community Credit Union vs Thomas Wilkins, pltf recovers jdgmt of $18,612 plus costs and fees

2-07161 Glenbrooke Fair Ave Delaware LLC vs Kelly Ann Hall et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $16,185 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-02399 Knight Davidson & Sydney Davidson

3-03719 Keith I Wilson & Lisa C Wilson

Orders

1-00167 State vs Taylor A Nopson, ord issue bench warrant

1-00343 State vs Kyle A Burlison, ord issue bench warrant

1-00340 State vs Isaiah L L McCrary, ord issue bench warrant

1-02956 State vs Dylan M Taylor, ord issue bench warrant

1-01177 State vs Zachery M Sangkrachang, ord issue bench warrant

1-00798 State vs Zachery M Sangkrachang, ord issue bench warrant

1-02790 State vs Zachery M Sangkrachang, ord issue bench warrant

1-00043 State vs Mastin D Jackson, ord issue bench warrant

1-00550 State vs Tayler D Davis, bench warrant quashed

1-01438 State vs Stephen M Paul, bench warrant quashed

1-01519 State vs Kyle J Kimber, ord est conditions of release

1-00249 State vs Mary Vanwagoner, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00237 State vs Andrea C Hodges, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-06298 Jim Clifton vs John Tryon et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 22 as to writ of restitution

2-06296 GRE Madrona LLC vs Paislie Minor et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to wri tof restitution

2-06295 GRE Madrona LLV vs Ernestine M Cash et at, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06294 GRE Northpoint LLC vs Samuel Jacobs et al,, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06293 Spinnaker Property Management vs Destine Coney et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

2-06291 GRE Stoneridge LLC vs Johnathan Bustos et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06287 Alder Street Apartments LLC vs Romaine M Velez et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 28 as to writ of restitution

3-02128 Rebekah Jones vs David Hand, ord to modify child support

3-00756 Michael A Labadie III vs Paige V Zurfluh, ord to modify child support

3-01441 Kyle R Davidson vs Michelle J Davidson, ord to modify parenting plan

Probate

4-00253 Est Lennard K Manke, will probated, Lennard K MAnke apptd pers rep, R Pentimonti atty

4-01731 Grdnshp Shari A Mull, ord approving report

4-01410 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Colton R Dougherty, ord approving report

4-01360 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Xavier L S Caldwell, ord approving report

4-00411 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Gerald T Langridge, ord approving report

4-01406 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Craig H Annable Jr, conservatorship inventory