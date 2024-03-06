Superior Court rulings

Probate

4-00505 Est Bobert W Pearson, will probated, Marhen Denoble apptd pers rep, granting letter of admin

4-00559 Est Gregory A Doll, ord of solv, Jacob D Coleman apptd admin of est, granting letters of admin, S Kraft atty

4-00333 Est Jamie E Loneia, will probated, Jamie Loneia apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Limen atty

4-00511 Est John L White, will probated, Constance W Bloom appted pers rep, A Khalaf atty

4-00543 Est Michael P Thompson, will probated, Susan Christianson apptd pers rep, ord of solv, granting letters of admin

4-00540 Est Jason Dorrell, granting letters of admin

4-00554 Est Margaret G Richards, granting letters of admin, B C Bean atty

4-88211 Grdnshp Stephen M Johnson, ord appointing guardian

4-01570 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Chonnachat Sarachoom, conservatorship inventory

Orders

1-02638 State vs Shahrzad K Asrari, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-02457 State vs Sara J Salas, ord issue warrant

1-03477 State vs Darius Arencibia, ord issue bench warrant

1-00385 State vs Angela S Petersen, ord issue bench warrant

1-03026 State vs Ibrahima Diallo, bench warrant quashed

1-02037 State vs Jennifer J Hall, bench warrant quashed

1-02465 State vs Marcos S Cardena, bench warrant quashed

1-00589 State vs Jason P Quinn, ord est conditions of release

1-00986 State vs Ditolihna Alexander, ord est conditions of release

1-00592 State vs Rayne P Desjardins, ord est conditions of release

1-00319 State vs Darnel L Williams, ord est conditions of release

1-03661 State vs Eric Stevens, ord est conditions of release

1-03390 State vs Shyann Oliphant, ord est conditions of release

1-02274 State vs Amanda Harris, ord est conditions of release

1-00593 State vs Kimberky O’Donnell, ord est conditions of release

1-01349 State vs Ditolihna Alexander, ord est conditions of release

1-01833 State vs Nitit Siripanich, ord est conditions of release

1-00155 State vs Christopher G Matthews Jr, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03231 State vs Jason R Oberg, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03350 State vs Reymundo M Agosts, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02973 State vs Reymundo M Agosto, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03233 State vs Scott D Rodgers, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00509 State vs Scott D Rodgers, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01091 State vs Thomas C Ashlock JR, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03176 State vs Thomas C Ashlock JR, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01916 State vs Lausia P Alefaio, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-05333 DY Heng vs Keeshia Lee et al, ord of dismissal

2-06340 Pierce County Housing Authority vs Micheal Generette et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 28 as to wri tof restitution

2-06338 GRE Stoneridge vs Kalvin Debrum et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06335 GRE Sedona vs Audra Fraizer et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06331 Harborstone Credit Union vs Jennifer Baudway et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

2-06333 2018-3 IH Borrower LP vs Melissa Jewell et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 4 as to writ of restitution

2-06329 Spinnaker Property Management vs Kerri Williams et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

2-06327 Spinnaker Property Management vs Marty Roberts et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

3-01079 Brandon Edwards vs Alyssa Edwards, ord for dismissal

3-06966 Jennifer Barton vs James Emmett, ord on brief schedule and oral argument

3-00889 Ryan Meeker vs Madison Vandeway, ord expanding Father’s residential time

3-03435 Cariann M Byers vs Janelle M Byers, restraining ord and hearing notice

3-02752 Samantha AA Vanderwel vs Sopaul Soeun, restraining order

3-01822 Cassandra Lunn vs Anthony Lunn, restraining ord and hearing notice

3-03637 Marcellis D Smith vs Madisen Scott, peti ord to show cause Mar 11 as to contempt

3-03047 Daniel Linares vs Ashley A Acosta, resp ord to show cause Mar 21 as to contempt

Jdgmt/dissol

2-06351 Ryan Braunschweig vs Dewane Law et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $23,000 plus costs

2-11517 Ticor Title Company vs Kimberly Evans et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,999

2-05677 Brent Hinson vs All Ways Air Control, pltf recovers jdgmt of $48,825 plus costs and fees

2-12158 Tacoma Winsupply Co vs Greensacpes INC, pltf recovers jdgmt of $27,141

2-05553 Lendmark Finacial Services LLC vs Jacob D Fuller, pltf recovers jdgmt of $18,993

2-06352 KW Fife LLC vs Shane Maliefulu et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,227 plus costs

2-06350 GRE Miramonte vs Faaulufalega Palo et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,787 plus costs

2-05636 The Sherwin-Williams Company vs M&H Painting LLC, pltf recovers jdgmt of $617 plus costs and fees

2-06346 Park Chase Assoc Limited Partnershp vs Caitlyn Lee at el, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,937 plus costs

2-06008 Aubrey Rinehart vs Tacoma RV Center Inc, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,000

2-11317 Kathryn Plett et al vs Jery O’neal et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,153 plus costs and fees

2-11527 B&P Investments 1 LLC vs Wndy Flores et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,366 plus costs and fees

2-05005 Affinity Real Estate management vs Jonica Knight et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $13,778

2-05761 Pierce County Housing Authority vs Patrick Day et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $24,433

2-05365 Professional Property Management vs Denice Haley et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $16,788 plus costs and fees

2-05252 Gateway By Vintage vs Natalie Lockart et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $16,608 plus costs and fees

2-08281 Discover Bank vs Chelsea Emerson, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,313

Marriages Dissolved

3-02492 Mila A Kelley McCarns & Charles J McCarns

3-03476 Krystal L Long & Joseph B Long

3-03959 Erik Bjornson & Xiuyu Li

3-03375 Karen M Wold & Scott A Hamilton