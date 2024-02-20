Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-08655 Wells Fargo Bank vs Justin Rogers, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,685

2-05235 Horizon Credit Union vs James carl, pltf recovers jdgmt of $34,743

Marriages Dissolved

3-02278 Anne M Zylkowski & Ralph R Gatcombe Jr

3-00289 Joanna M Rocha & Raymond D Rocha

3-01860 Coleen A Trillo & Robert A Entenman

Orders

1-00149 State vs Alexander R Williams, ord issue bench warrant

1-00227 State vs Zachary B Sawyer, ord issue bench warrant

1-01828 State vs Michael J Joy, ord issue bench warrant

1-02641 State vs William S Clark, ord issue bench warrant

1-01378 State vs Mark A Bush, ord issue bench warrant

1-00121 State vs Walter J Wright, ord est conditions of release

1-03437 State vs Sterling I Booker, ord est conditions of release

1-00448 State vs Derious J Dyer, ord est conditions of release

1-00386 State vs Jasmin M Deloney, ord est conditions of release

1-02530 State vs Channal A Collier, ord est conditions of release

1-00226 State vs Tyler W Raap, ord est conditions of release

1-01014 State vs Katherine A Thibodeau, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01020 State vs Katherine A Thibodeau, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-05971 IH6 Property Washington vs Kaytlynn Reynolds et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05982 IH2 Property Washington, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05480 Bernie Larson et al vs Kris Friesz et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution

2-06003 CR Vue 25 Communities vs Kevin Creary et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-06002 CR Vue 25 Communities vs Dennis Hudson et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-06000 CR Vue 25 Communities vs Devany Castillo et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-06009 GRE Waverly vs Angel Bates et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 14 as to writ of resttuton

2-06008 GRE Waverly vs Kalia Blockman et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 14 as to writ of restitution

2-06012 Heights Apt Puyallup vs Jacey Degree et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 19 as to writ of restitution

2-06016 GRE Waverly vs Brandy Bruer et al , defts ord to show cause Mar 14 as to writ of restitution

2-06015 Lincoln court TNC vs Terrell Williams et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 14 as to writ of restitution

2-06007 KW Tacoma Apartments vs Lolita Hickman et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

Probate

4-00400 Est Paul E Miller, granting letters of admin, R Pentimonti atty

4-00350 Est Dan L Curtis, granting letters of admin, M McCoy atty

4-00053 Est Afton S Olsen, will probated, Scott S Olsen apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Pentimonti atty

4-00334 Est John M Jerkovich, will probated, Joni M Jerkovich apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Pentimonti atty

4-00337 Est J.F. Moore, will probated, Shari Deju apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Pentimonti atty

4-00389 Est Barbara G Strother, will probated, Gail Warner apptd pers rep

4-00399 Est Gloria M Miller, will probated, Deidra Miller apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R Pentimonti atty

4-01300 Est Ernest R Boudreau, will probated, Judy G Watkins apptd pers rep, J Kragt atty

4-00402 Est Dennett & Carol Schmidt, will probated, Dennett D Schmidt II apptd pers rep, ord of solv, B Kampbell atty