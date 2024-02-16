No. 23-4-00485-2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
(RCW 11.68.110)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of: JEFF BUTLER, Deceased.
NOTICE is hereby given that Jessica Butler, Administrator of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
Dated this 14 day of February, 2024
/s/ Jessica Butler
Administrator,
c/o Campbell Barnett PLLC
Attorneys for the Estate
317 South Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
Campbell Barnett PLLC
Attorneys at Law
317 South Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
253-848-3513
253-845-4941 facsimile
IDX-991663
February 16, 2024