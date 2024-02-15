SUPERIOR COURT

RULINGS

2-05950 Mark Isozaki vs Jamaal Unap et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,150 plus costs and fees

2-05430 Donald Rogers et al vs Bernhoft Woodworks LLC, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,500 plus costs and fees

2-05927 Moneytree Inc vs Old Classic Automotive Restoration and Service, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,789 plus costs and fees

2-09773 Qualstar Credit Union vs Jacob Racine et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $27,063

2-10779 BFS Group vs Coba Construction, pltf recovers jdgmt of $41,946

2-11184 North Pearl Street Limited Prtnshp vs Rahsaan Henry et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,838 plus costs and fees

2-09367 Hidden Hills 2001 LP vs Steven Webb et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,287 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-01795 Matthew Harris & April Harris

3-00989 Daniel Weeks & Karissa Weeks

3-03350 Andrea Lucas-Dunford & Subramani S Naidoo

Orders

1-00345 State vs Jakob J Naccarato, ord issue bench warrant

1-03530 State vs Jacob J Naccarato, ord issue bench warrant

1-00993 State vs Cristal K Mansingh, ord issue bench warrant

1-00252 State vs Michelle L Hutchins, ord issue bench warrant

1-00380 State vs Ottahyo W Caldwell, ord issue bench warrant

1-00383 State vs Krista M Barr, ord issue bench warrant

1-01660 State vs Emily E Nelson, ord est conditions of release

1-02244 State vs Emily E Nelson, ord est conditions of release

1-00829 State vs Jason P Hernandez, ord est conditions of release

1-00407 State vs Shane L Moses, ord est conditions of release

1-03657 State vs Keyarra Johnson, ord est conditions of release

2-09655 Sabrina Chivington et al vs Naomi Boyd et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-05923 Bella Vista Apartments vs James Hathaway et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-05504 GFS Monterra LLC vs Erica Walker et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-05939 Olympic Management Co vs William Bullock et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-05946 BF Properties LLC vs Robin Troyer et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05945 Chong Harris vs Stephen Jaus et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restitution

2-05944 Di Re Family Limited Prtnshp vs David Key et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 27 as to writ of restitution

3-01387 Jasmine Robinson vs Charles Robinson, restraining ord and hearing notice

3-02522 Darren M McCallon vs Larane D Quai, peti ord to show cause as to contempt

Probate

4-00363 Est Miyoko Peebles, will probated, Mary J Lougheed apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00638 Est Ida F Zimmerman, will probated, Susan Woodside apptd pers rep, ord of solv, N Hancock atty

4-00295 Est Patricia H Terranova, will probated, James Marcan apptd pers rep, ord of solv, E Chappel atty

4-00326 Est Billy Lee May, will probated, Patrick May apptd pers rep, ord of solv, E Chappel atty

4-00302 Est Stephen R Sears, will probated, Susan Sears apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Arbenz atty

4-00297 Est Rieko S Copeland, will probated, Mary Copeland apptd pers rep, ord of solv, W Harris atty

4-00381 Est Michelle R Downing, will probated, granting letters of admin, Mary Jo Hendrickson apptd admin, S Terry atty