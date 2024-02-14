Superior Court
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00385-3, 02/12/2024, Felony Violation of A, Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Petersen, Angela Sue
Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven
24-1-00386-1, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Third, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Deloney, Jasmin Marraya
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00387-0, 02/12/2024, Malicious Mischief In, The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Garcia, Christine Stephanie
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00388-8, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pruitt, Jermaine Tyrone
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00389-6, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm In The, Second Deg
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Bishop, Andrew George
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00390-0, 02/12/2024, Vehicular Homicide
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mori Borja, Tashina Celia V
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
Prosecutor: Norman, Miriam Elizabeth
24-1-00391-8, 02/12/2024, Robbery in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Green, Adam Alexander
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00392-6, 02/12/2024, Felony Driving Under, The Influence – Priors
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Munguia, Daniel Robert
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00393-4, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Caywood, Jyron Elriem
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00394-2, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mathews, Shandra Roshaunn
Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00395-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Harris, Christopher Eric
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00396-9, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm in the First, Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Seaworth, Howard William
Prosecutor: Wickes, Geoffrey Coleman
24-1-00397-7, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hampton, Jeffrey Kavontay
24-1-00398-5, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lambert, Michael Lawrence
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00399-3, 02/12/2024, Dealing In Depictions Of, Minor Engaged In, Sexually
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Merrill, Devin Conrad
Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay
24-1-00400-1, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Wampler, James Anthony
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00401-9, 02/12/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mulipola, William Jr
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00402-7, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mcqueen, Christian Zachary
24-1-00403-5, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Flores, Daniel
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00404-3, 02/12/2024, Failure to Register As, a Sex Offender
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Morrison, Ronald James
24-1-00405-1, 02/12/2024, Robbery in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Rosas Antonio, Uri Abdiel
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00406-0, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lynd, Danaysha Kjauna
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00407-8, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Moses, Shane Lou
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00408-6, 02/12/2024, Malicious Mischief In, The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Alfaro, Diana Elizabeth
24-1-00409-4, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Controlled, Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Absolor, Antonio Foster
New civil cases
24-2-00509-4, 02/12/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Allen, Thomas Wayne
Respondent: Morris, Tracey Denise
24-2-00510-8, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reid, Suzanne Marie
Respondent: Reid, Nathanial Justin
24-2-00511-6, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rainier, Teri Colleen
Respondent: Linebaugh, Mary Jo
24-2-00512-4, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reid, Nathanial Justin
Respondent: Reid, Suzanne Marie
24-2-00513-2, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Primas, Thayona
Respondent: Primas, Stephen
24-2-00514-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Byrd, Terri Lynn
Respondent: Shifflett, Ricky
24-2-00515-9, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Linthicum-Peaslee, Donna Kay
Respondent: Anderson, Aaron
24-2-00516-7, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: St.hilaire, Ezekiel Matthew
Respondent: Jones, Kaydee Irene
24-2-00517-5, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Etherington, Holly Jo
Respondent: Gentry, David Allen Victor
24-2-00518-3, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Krause, Jeffrey William
Respondent: Wheelock, Jacob
24-2-00519-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Moore, Miranda
Respondent: Mcdaniel, Maurice Marcell
24-2-00520-5, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Althaus, Judy J
Respondent: Hercek Jr, David Keith
24-2-00521-3, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Slough, Faith A
Respondent: Slough, Dylan R
24-2-00522-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Real, Thoeum
Respondent: Choun, Meng
24-2-00523-0, 02/12/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Eager, Kristi Rae
Respondent: Osborne, Diane Frances
24-2-00524-8, 02/12/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Clark Jr, Spencer Richard
Respondent: Clark, Dennise Renee
24-2-00525-6, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Faaitu, Nofoalii
Petitioner: Faaitu, Rochell
Respondent: Lynd, Danaysha
24-2-00526-4, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Faaitu, Nofoaluma
Petitioner: Tuivaiave, Jesse
Respondent: Lynd, Danaysha
24-2-00527-2, 02/12/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Clark Jr, Spencer Richard
Respondent: Bey, Kotaki N/A
24-2-00528-1, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Taylor, Kathleen Renee
Respondent: Dolman, Caren Dale
24-2-00529-9, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Aune, Morgan Grace
Respondent: Aune, Ryan Ross
24-2-05893-7, 02/09/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Johnson, Kyle T
Respondent: State of Washington
24-2-05910-1, 02/12/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: The Asatru Runic Conservatory
Defendant: One (1) 2018 Dodge Durango, Vin # 1c4sdjgj5jc205766
Attorney: Ramsey, Christopher G
24-2-05911-9, 02/12/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Stephen W. Fisher Pllp
Defendant: Mendoza, Leopoldo
Defendant: Mendoza, Jane Doe
Attorney: Fisher, William Stephen
24-2-05912-7, 02/12/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Danbridge Homeowners Association
Defendant: Jones, Jeffrey
Defendant: Hambrecht, Katherine L.
Attorney: Eklund, Lee Gregory
24-2-05913-5, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC
Defendant: Johnson, Willlie
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05914-3, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih5 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Redditt, Miles
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-05915-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Tran, Binh
Defendant: Flamming, Amber
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-05916-0, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC
Defendant: Johnson, Galena
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05917-8, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC
Defendant: Covey, Keith Eldon
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-05918-6, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Vbt Scenic Pines LLC
Defendant: Et. Al., Ashley James
Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-05919-4, 02/12/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Moore, Holly
Minor: Martin, Ashton J., Guardian Ad Litem, Wilson, John
Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy
24-2-05920-8, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC
Defendant: Sauni, Mark
Defendant: Sauni, Jayden
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05921-6, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Ridge Lane, LLC
Defendant: Labaco Clamor, Mark Anthony
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05922-4, 02/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Cameron, Garry V.
Defendant: Mellema, Alexis
Defendant: Mellema, John Doe
Defendant: Mellema, Timothy
Defendant: Mellema, Jane Doe
Attorney: Zielinski, Thomas Benjamin
24-2-05923-2, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments
Defendant: Hathaway, James
Defendant: Hathaway, Dale
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05924-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC
Defendant: Brown, Jamonia
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05925-9, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC
Defendant: Teleni, Theresa
Defendant: Tiapula, Mathew
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05926-7, 02/12/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Alvarez, Steve
Minor: Urquhart, Khloe
Minor: Stanton-Urquhart, Kenadee
Attorney: Alvarez, Ralph Steve
24-2-05927-5, 02/12/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Moneytree Inc.
Defendant: Old Classic Automotive Restoration And Service Inc.
Defendant: Worton, Aaron
Defendant: Leback, Jake
Attorney: Chisholm, Richard Andrew
24-2-05929-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Lakes LLC
Defendant: Gianluca, Mario
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05930-5, 02/12/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Moore, Diane
Defendant: Isenhart, Ranae
Defendant: Stokey, Cathryn
Defendant: Safeway, Inc.
Defendant: Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.
Attorney: Kahn, M Lawrence
24-2-05931-3, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial
Plaintiff: Lakewood Cinema Plaza LLC
Defendant: Dollar Tree Stores Inc
Attorney: Espegard, C Ryan
24-2-05932-1, 02/12/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Sarmiento, Alma
Defendant: Newrez Mortgage LLC
Attorney: Cochrane, Jenny
24-2-05933-0, 02/12/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Fabro LLC
Defendant: Gitchel, Carl F
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05934-8, 02/12/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Moore III., John E
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05935-6, 02/12/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Birkenbuel, Britt
Minor: Beaupre, Harley
Attorney: Birkenbuel, Britt
24-2-05936-4, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC
Defendant: Miller, Udah
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05937-2, 02/12/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Collins, Elizabeth
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05938-1, 02/12/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Defendant: Dauenhauer, Justine B.
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-05939-9, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Bullock, William
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05940-2, 02/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Leonhardt, Sarah
Defendant: Thomas, Drake
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-05941-1, 02/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Maugafa Luapene
Defendant: Elizabeth Stiles
Defendant: John Doe Stiles
24-2-05942-9, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Morgan, Michael
Defendant: Jones, Michael
Defendant: Jones, Jane Doe
Defendant: Siegel, Kaden
Defendant: Siegel, Jane Doe
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-05943-7, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Whinery, Cody
Defendant: Boldt, Glenn
Defendant: Boldt, Jane Doe
Defendant: Hankins, Stonewall
Defendant: Hankins, Jane Doe
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-05944-5, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Di Re Family Limited Partnership
Defendant: Key, David
Defendant: Key, Angela
Defendant: All Other Occupants In Possession, 6412 96th Street E
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05945-3, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Harris, Chong
Defendant: Jaus, Stephen
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05946-1, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Bf Properties LLC
Defendant: Robin Troyer
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Melton, a Synthia
New domestic cases
24-3-00460-1, 02/09/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Kie, Alan Capri
Respondent: Waldron, Kqulana Marie
Minor: Faaitu, Malani Rose
24-3-00466-1, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Turner, Timothy James
Respondent: Turner, Yuko
Attorney: Frank, Armin Rainer
24-3-00467-9, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Scarborough, Joel
Respondent: Li, Xiaoming
Attorney: Yetter, J Matthew
24-3-00468-7, 02/12/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Spann, Terrence Norwood
Respondent: Williamsen, Brianna Dawn
Minor: Spann, Khalia Faith
Minor: Spann, King Terrence James
24-3-00469-5, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Pate, Danielle Dawn Marie
Respondent: Pate, Ronald Dale Jr
24-3-00470-9, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mackenroth, Patrick J
Respondent: Mackenroth, Morgan L
24-3-00471-7, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Rodriguez, Heidi L
Respondent: Garcia, Anthony Jr
24-3-00472-5, 02/12/2024, Committed Intimate, Relationshp
Petitioner: Bullock, Michelle Julia
Respondent: Rounds II, Dennis Morgan
Attorney: Voelker, Andrew
24-3-00473-3, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Marin Mendoza, Maria Guadalupe
Respondent: Torres, Jessie
24-3-00474-1, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Newbill, Chazz Nathaniel
Respondent: Newbill, Karissa Marie
Attorney: Mayo, David
24-3-00476-8, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Lester, Tanya Lynn
Respondent: Lester, Craig Anthony
Attorney: O’toole, Susan E.
New probate cases
24-4-00338-2, 02/07/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Kelley, Angel V
Parent: Phillips, Latesha
Parent: Doe, John
Minor: Phillips, Samya M
24-4-00351-0, 02/08/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Dcyf
Respondent: Danford, Elijah, Court Visitor – Adult, Guardian, Campbell, Donna J
Attorney: Calhoun, C. Karen
24-4-00358-7, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Kelley, Leona M
Parent: Swezey, Erica R
Parent: Doe, John
Minor: Swezey, Brenden Francis
24-4-00359-5, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Allman, Krysta
Parent: Brackner, Joseph Anthony
Parent: Lacross, Tiffany
Minor: Lacross, Rowan Joseph
Minor: Brackner, Ryder Michael
24-4-00362-5, 02/09/2024, Will Only
Testator: Cory, Eve Maxwell
Petitioner: Cory, Rod
24-4-00364-1, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Green, Rebecca L
Parent: Irish, Jordea
Parent: Hart, Andre
Minor: Hart, Halo Rene
24-4-00365-0, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Cornejo Arevalo, Luis Alonso
Petitioner: Garcia Munoz, Perla Jazmin
Parent: Cornejo Galdamez, Stephanie Michelle, Certified Professional, Sengsavang, Peter
Minor: Cornejo, Alan Alonso
24-4-00366-8, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Green, Rebecca
Parent: Irish, Jordea
Parent: Davenport, Imani
Minor: Davenport, Princess Mia Lee
24-4-00375-7, 02/12/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Forward-Rodriguez, Serena
Respondent: Forward, Rush
Attorney: Johnson, Ann Elizabeth
24-4-00376-5, 02/12/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Ramsey, Donald C
Deceased: Ramsey, Garnet Mae
24-4-00377-3, 02/12/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mckee, Thomas
Deceased: Mitchener, Elliott
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-4-00378-1, 02/12/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Cook, Ria
Deceased: Cook, William Thomas
Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-4-00381-1, 02/12/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hendrickson, Mary Jo
Deceased: Downing, Michelle Rose
24-4-00384-6, 02/12/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Vartanian, Vartan
Deceased: Arakelian, Haroutioun
Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian
24-4-00385-4, 02/12/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hughes, Anjelita C.
Deceased: Hughes, Edward William
Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan