New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases — Feb. 13, 2024

Superior Court

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00385-3, 02/12/2024, Felony Violation of A, Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Petersen, Angela Sue

Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00386-1, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Third, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Deloney, Jasmin Marraya

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00387-0, 02/12/2024, Malicious Mischief In, The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Garcia, Christine Stephanie

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00388-8, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pruitt, Jermaine Tyrone

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00389-6, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm In The, Second Deg

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Bishop, Andrew George

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00390-0, 02/12/2024, Vehicular Homicide

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mori Borja, Tashina Celia V

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

Prosecutor: Norman, Miriam Elizabeth

24-1-00391-8, 02/12/2024, Robbery in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Green, Adam Alexander

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00392-6, 02/12/2024, Felony Driving Under, The Influence – Priors

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Munguia, Daniel Robert

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00393-4, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Caywood, Jyron Elriem

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00394-2, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mathews, Shandra Roshaunn

Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00395-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Harris, Christopher Eric

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00396-9, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm in the First, Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Seaworth, Howard William

Prosecutor: Wickes, Geoffrey Coleman

24-1-00397-7, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hampton, Jeffrey Kavontay

24-1-00398-5, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lambert, Michael Lawrence

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00399-3, 02/12/2024, Dealing In Depictions Of, Minor Engaged In, Sexually

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Merrill, Devin Conrad

Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay

24-1-00400-1, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Wampler, James Anthony

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00401-9, 02/12/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mulipola, William Jr

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00402-7, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mcqueen, Christian Zachary

24-1-00403-5, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Flores, Daniel

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00404-3, 02/12/2024, Failure to Register As, a Sex Offender

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Morrison, Ronald James

24-1-00405-1, 02/12/2024, Robbery in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Rosas Antonio, Uri Abdiel

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00406-0, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lynd, Danaysha Kjauna

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00407-8, 02/12/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Moses, Shane Lou

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00408-6, 02/12/2024, Malicious Mischief In, The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Alfaro, Diana Elizabeth

24-1-00409-4, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Controlled, Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Absolor, Antonio Foster

New civil cases

24-2-00509-4, 02/12/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Allen, Thomas Wayne

Respondent: Morris, Tracey Denise

24-2-00510-8, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reid, Suzanne Marie

Respondent: Reid, Nathanial Justin

24-2-00511-6, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rainier, Teri Colleen

Respondent: Linebaugh, Mary Jo

24-2-00512-4, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reid, Nathanial Justin

Respondent: Reid, Suzanne Marie

24-2-00513-2, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Primas, Thayona

Respondent: Primas, Stephen

24-2-00514-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Byrd, Terri Lynn

Respondent: Shifflett, Ricky

24-2-00515-9, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Linthicum-Peaslee, Donna Kay

Respondent: Anderson, Aaron

24-2-00516-7, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: St.hilaire, Ezekiel Matthew

Respondent: Jones, Kaydee Irene

24-2-00517-5, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Etherington, Holly Jo

Respondent: Gentry, David Allen Victor

24-2-00518-3, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Krause, Jeffrey William

Respondent: Wheelock, Jacob

24-2-00519-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Moore, Miranda

Respondent: Mcdaniel, Maurice Marcell

24-2-00520-5, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Althaus, Judy J

Respondent: Hercek Jr, David Keith

24-2-00521-3, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Slough, Faith A

Respondent: Slough, Dylan R

24-2-00522-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Real, Thoeum

Respondent: Choun, Meng

24-2-00523-0, 02/12/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Eager, Kristi Rae

Respondent: Osborne, Diane Frances

24-2-00524-8, 02/12/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Clark Jr, Spencer Richard

Respondent: Clark, Dennise Renee

24-2-00525-6, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Faaitu, Nofoalii

Petitioner: Faaitu, Rochell

Respondent: Lynd, Danaysha

24-2-00526-4, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Faaitu, Nofoaluma

Petitioner: Tuivaiave, Jesse

Respondent: Lynd, Danaysha

24-2-00527-2, 02/12/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Clark Jr, Spencer Richard

Respondent: Bey, Kotaki N/A

24-2-00528-1, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Taylor, Kathleen Renee

Respondent: Dolman, Caren Dale

24-2-00529-9, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Aune, Morgan Grace

Respondent: Aune, Ryan Ross

24-2-05893-7, 02/09/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Johnson, Kyle T

Respondent: State of Washington

24-2-05910-1, 02/12/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: The Asatru Runic Conservatory

Defendant: One (1) 2018 Dodge Durango, Vin # 1c4sdjgj5jc205766

Attorney: Ramsey, Christopher G

24-2-05911-9, 02/12/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Stephen W. Fisher Pllp

Defendant: Mendoza, Leopoldo

Defendant: Mendoza, Jane Doe

Attorney: Fisher, William Stephen

24-2-05912-7, 02/12/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Danbridge Homeowners Association

Defendant: Jones, Jeffrey

Defendant: Hambrecht, Katherine L.

Attorney: Eklund, Lee Gregory

24-2-05913-5, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC

Defendant: Johnson, Willlie

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05914-3, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih5 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Redditt, Miles

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-05915-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Tran, Binh

Defendant: Flamming, Amber

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-05916-0, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC

Defendant: Johnson, Galena

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05917-8, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC

Defendant: Covey, Keith Eldon

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-05918-6, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Vbt Scenic Pines LLC

Defendant: Et. Al., Ashley James

Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-05919-4, 02/12/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Moore, Holly

Minor: Martin, Ashton J., Guardian Ad Litem, Wilson, John

Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy

24-2-05920-8, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC

Defendant: Sauni, Mark

Defendant: Sauni, Jayden

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05921-6, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Ridge Lane, LLC

Defendant: Labaco Clamor, Mark Anthony

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05922-4, 02/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Cameron, Garry V.

Defendant: Mellema, Alexis

Defendant: Mellema, John Doe

Defendant: Mellema, Timothy

Defendant: Mellema, Jane Doe

Attorney: Zielinski, Thomas Benjamin

24-2-05923-2, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments

Defendant: Hathaway, James

Defendant: Hathaway, Dale

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05924-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC

Defendant: Brown, Jamonia

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05925-9, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC

Defendant: Teleni, Theresa

Defendant: Tiapula, Mathew

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05926-7, 02/12/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Alvarez, Steve

Minor: Urquhart, Khloe

Minor: Stanton-Urquhart, Kenadee

Attorney: Alvarez, Ralph Steve

24-2-05927-5, 02/12/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Moneytree Inc.

Defendant: Old Classic Automotive Restoration And Service Inc.

Defendant: Worton, Aaron

Defendant: Leback, Jake

Attorney: Chisholm, Richard Andrew

24-2-05929-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Lakes LLC

Defendant: Gianluca, Mario

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05930-5, 02/12/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Moore, Diane

Defendant: Isenhart, Ranae

Defendant: Stokey, Cathryn

Defendant: Safeway, Inc.

Defendant: Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.

Attorney: Kahn, M Lawrence

24-2-05931-3, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial

Plaintiff: Lakewood Cinema Plaza LLC

Defendant: Dollar Tree Stores Inc

Attorney: Espegard, C Ryan

24-2-05932-1, 02/12/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Sarmiento, Alma

Defendant: Newrez Mortgage LLC

Attorney: Cochrane, Jenny

24-2-05933-0, 02/12/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Fabro LLC

Defendant: Gitchel, Carl F

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05934-8, 02/12/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Moore III., John E

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05935-6, 02/12/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Birkenbuel, Britt

Minor: Beaupre, Harley

Attorney: Birkenbuel, Britt

24-2-05936-4, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC

Defendant: Miller, Udah

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05937-2, 02/12/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Collins, Elizabeth

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05938-1, 02/12/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Defendant: Dauenhauer, Justine B.

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-05939-9, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Bullock, William

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05940-2, 02/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Leonhardt, Sarah

Defendant: Thomas, Drake

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-05941-1, 02/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Maugafa Luapene

Defendant: Elizabeth Stiles

Defendant: John Doe Stiles

24-2-05942-9, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Morgan, Michael

Defendant: Jones, Michael

Defendant: Jones, Jane Doe

Defendant: Siegel, Kaden

Defendant: Siegel, Jane Doe

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-05943-7, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Whinery, Cody

Defendant: Boldt, Glenn

Defendant: Boldt, Jane Doe

Defendant: Hankins, Stonewall

Defendant: Hankins, Jane Doe

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-05944-5, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Di Re Family Limited Partnership

Defendant: Key, David

Defendant: Key, Angela

Defendant: All Other Occupants In Possession, 6412 96th Street E

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05945-3, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Harris, Chong

Defendant: Jaus, Stephen

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05946-1, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Bf Properties LLC

Defendant: Robin Troyer

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Melton, a Synthia

New domestic cases

24-3-00460-1, 02/09/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Kie, Alan Capri

Respondent: Waldron, Kqulana Marie

Minor: Faaitu, Malani Rose

24-3-00466-1, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Turner, Timothy James

Respondent: Turner, Yuko

Attorney: Frank, Armin Rainer

24-3-00467-9, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Scarborough, Joel

Respondent: Li, Xiaoming

Attorney: Yetter, J Matthew

24-3-00468-7, 02/12/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Spann, Terrence Norwood

Respondent: Williamsen, Brianna Dawn

Minor: Spann, Khalia Faith

Minor: Spann, King Terrence James

24-3-00469-5, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Pate, Danielle Dawn Marie

Respondent: Pate, Ronald Dale Jr

24-3-00470-9, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mackenroth, Patrick J

Respondent: Mackenroth, Morgan L

24-3-00471-7, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Rodriguez, Heidi L

Respondent: Garcia, Anthony Jr

24-3-00472-5, 02/12/2024, Committed Intimate, Relationshp

Petitioner: Bullock, Michelle Julia

Respondent: Rounds II, Dennis Morgan

Attorney: Voelker, Andrew

24-3-00473-3, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Marin Mendoza, Maria Guadalupe

Respondent: Torres, Jessie

24-3-00474-1, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Newbill, Chazz Nathaniel

Respondent: Newbill, Karissa Marie

Attorney: Mayo, David

24-3-00476-8, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Lester, Tanya Lynn

Respondent: Lester, Craig Anthony

Attorney: O’toole, Susan E.

New probate cases

24-4-00338-2, 02/07/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Kelley, Angel V

Parent: Phillips, Latesha

Parent: Doe, John

Minor: Phillips, Samya M

24-4-00351-0, 02/08/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Dcyf

Respondent: Danford, Elijah, Court Visitor – Adult, Guardian, Campbell, Donna J

Attorney: Calhoun, C. Karen

24-4-00358-7, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Kelley, Leona M

Parent: Swezey, Erica R

Parent: Doe, John

Minor: Swezey, Brenden Francis

24-4-00359-5, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Allman, Krysta

Parent: Brackner, Joseph Anthony

Parent: Lacross, Tiffany

Minor: Lacross, Rowan Joseph

Minor: Brackner, Ryder Michael

24-4-00362-5, 02/09/2024, Will Only

Testator: Cory, Eve Maxwell

Petitioner: Cory, Rod

24-4-00364-1, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Green, Rebecca L

Parent: Irish, Jordea

Parent: Hart, Andre

Minor: Hart, Halo Rene

24-4-00365-0, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Cornejo Arevalo, Luis Alonso

Petitioner: Garcia Munoz, Perla Jazmin

Parent: Cornejo Galdamez, Stephanie Michelle, Certified Professional, Sengsavang, Peter

Minor: Cornejo, Alan Alonso

24-4-00366-8, 02/09/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Green, Rebecca

Parent: Irish, Jordea

Parent: Davenport, Imani

Minor: Davenport, Princess Mia Lee

24-4-00375-7, 02/12/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Forward-Rodriguez, Serena

Respondent: Forward, Rush

Attorney: Johnson, Ann Elizabeth

24-4-00376-5, 02/12/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Ramsey, Donald C

Deceased: Ramsey, Garnet Mae

24-4-00377-3, 02/12/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mckee, Thomas

Deceased: Mitchener, Elliott

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-4-00378-1, 02/12/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Cook, Ria

Deceased: Cook, William Thomas

Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00381-1, 02/12/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hendrickson, Mary Jo

Deceased: Downing, Michelle Rose

24-4-00384-6, 02/12/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Vartanian, Vartan

Deceased: Arakelian, Haroutioun

Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-4-00385-4, 02/12/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hughes, Anjelita C.

Deceased: Hughes, Edward William

Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan