Superior Court new cases

SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For March 28, 2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00821-9, 03/28/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Austin, Loyd Perry; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00822-7, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Anello, David Peter; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00823-5, 03/28/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Albright, Sheryle Ann; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00824-3, 03/28/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fogg, Brandon Taylor
24-1-00825-1, 03/28/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Higgins, David Henry; Prosecutor: Sanchez, Kara E.
24-1-00826-0, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Shepherd, Jerome Cordell; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00827-8, 03/28/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Wallace, Ian Michael; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00828-6, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: League, Taishi Lamont; Prosecutor: Sanchez, Kara E.
24-1-00829-4, 03/28/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Williams, Joshua Miles
24-1-00830-8, 03/28/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Elkins, Christine Georgianna
24-1-00831-6, 03/28/2024, Trafficking In Stolen Property in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ringener, III, John David
24-2-01091-8, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wallace, Shawna Louise; Respondent: Wallace, Ian Michael
24-2-01092-6, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mclean, Dilan Arden; Respondent: Carrillo, Tina
24-2-01093-4, 03/28/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Davies, Heather Ann; Respondent: Bays, John Ryan; Minor: Bays, Mercer Richard William; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-2-01094-2, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Berggren-Northey, Julie Annette; Respondent: Hariss, Donte
24-2-01095-1, 03/28/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Murray, Rochelle Nicole; Respondent: Bou Nader Odette; Minor: Nehme, Eli; Minor: Murray, Emma
24-2-01096-9, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Butler, Jacqueline Denise; Respondent: Butler, Eeron Lee
24-2-01097-7, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Fritz, Dewaynlynn Franz; Respondent: Andrade, Brittnii Jay
24-2-01098-5, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Carlile, Geena Jaylyn; Respondent: Son, Andrew James
24-2-01099-3, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Farstad, Jaycee K; Respondent: Ashley Jr, Freddie Stephen
24-2-01100-1, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sparks, Tiffany Renee; Respondent: Stucker, Tyler James
24-2-01101-9, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Quinn, Chalo Marie; Respondent: Quinn, Demico L
24-2-01102-7, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Jones, Shantel; Petitioner: Jones, Craig; Petitioner: Jones, Kyle; Respondent: Fowler, Shondra J
24-2-06893-2, 03/27/2024, Other Malpractice; Plaintiff: Pierson, Thomas R; Defendant: Development Division
24-2-06908-4, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Chhuoy, Po; Attorney: Bresler, Marshall Joseph; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06909-2, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Marco Management; Defendant: Rivera, Gael; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-06910-6, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Affinity Management; Defendant: Jackson, Leroy; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-06911-4, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Cooper, James; Attorney: Bresler, Marshall Joseph; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06912-2, 03/28/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Bennett, Eric E; Plaintiff: Bennett, Amber; Defendant: Ray, Jennifer A; Defendant: Ray, J Doe; Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy
24-2-06913-1, 03/28/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Benham, William Aj; Defendant: Horton, Samantha; Attorney: Apple, Bruce Paul; Attorney: Buchner, Marie Theresa; Attorney: Pruitt, Chase Christopher; Attorney: Weier, D. Steven
24-2-06914-9, 03/28/2024, Miscellaneous, Involved Party, Estate of Marilyn E Fisher
24-2-06915-7, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sunrise Ridge LLC; Defendant: Clemons, April; Defendant: Peterson, Sean; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06916-5, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Cornelius, Shannon; Attorney: Bresler, Marshall Joseph; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06917-3, 03/28/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Guyette, Richard; Defendant: Akimoff, Mark; Defendant: Akimoff, J Doe; Attorney: Potvin, N Kathryn
24-2-06918-1, 03/28/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Hixon, Breana; Defendant: Vanhoof, Jaki; Attorney: Moriarty, Michael Shane; Attorney: Pendergast, Edward Joseph
24-2-06919-0, 03/28/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Holten, Scott; Defendant: Buchholz, Tab; Defendant: Buchholz, Jane Doe; Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-06920-3, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association; Defendant: Oferrall, Ronald R; Attorney: Peterson, Arthur Craig
24-2-06921-1, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association; Defendant: Sparkmon, James R; Attorney: Peterson, Arthur Craig
24-2-06922-0, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association; Defendant: Mckay, Abigail L; Attorney: Peterson, Arthur Craig
24-2-06923-8, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association; Defendant: Kaiser, Zoe C; Attorney: Peterson, Arthur Craig
24-2-06924-6, 03/28/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association; Defendant: Lewis, Michael S; Attorney: Peterson, Arthur Craig
24-2-06925-4, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Delay, Christina; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06926-2, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pioneer Human Services Inc; Defendant: Michael, Peggy E Ayuso; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06927-1, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Breit Wave Mf Stonepointe Owner LLC; Defendant: King, Jakala Irene; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06928-9, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pien Ttee, Francis D; Defendant: Bernstein, Becky; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-06929-7, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Cambridge Apartments Limited Partnership; Defendant: Livingston, Nicholas; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06930-1, 03/28/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Denune, Shawn Gregory; Respondent: State of Washington; Attorney: Sanders, Lamar Kim David
24-2-06931-9, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Terra Heights Apt LLC; Plaintiff: Wu Terra Heights LLC; Defendant: Sibbits, Edmond Jr; Attorney: Hamell, a Joseph
24-2-06933-5, 03/28/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Wirmusky, Joseph; Defendant: Crystal Mountian, Inc.; Defendant: Doe, John; Attorney: Degan, Jesse Thomas
24-2-06934-3, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sage-Lakewood LLC; Defendant: Et. Al, Vhalarrie Sandling; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-06935-1, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Linden Lane Apartment Homes LLC; Defendant: Seling, Rene; Defendant: Houston, Djuan Jacbo Jeffrey; Attorney: Link, Klosowski Matthew
24-2-06937-8, 03/28/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Nazario Sen Tucubal; Defendant: Dario A. Welch And Jean L. Nelson; Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery
24-2-06938-6, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Melby, Ward R. DBA Melby Management; Defendant: Dix, Christopher Scott
24-2-06939-4, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Melby, Ward R. DBA Melby Management; Defendant: Bennett, Kelly; Defendant: Wolfgeher, Joshua; Attorney: Vanderpol, K David
24-2-06940-8, 03/29/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Karanja, Naomi, Newton, Darrington, Newton, Ziah; Defendant: Mckercher, Kathleen And Mckercher, John Doe; Attorney: Carrington, O. Andrew
New domestic cases
24-3-01002-4, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Langford, Nicholas James; Respondent: Langford, Elizabeth Shayne
24-3-01005-9, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Le, Aletha Tamalii; Respondent: Le, Tiffany
24-3-01007-5, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Mcelroy Rademacher, Elizabeth Ann; Respondent: Rademacher, Steven D
24-3-01008-3, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Woodworth, Broc Alden; Respondent: Woodworth, Julia Charlotte; Attorney: Nelson, D Mark
24-3-01009-1, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Bisarra, Joselito Espiritu; Respondent: Bishop, Anna Malavika
24-3-01011-3, 03/28/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Cox, Daquon Lavon; Respondent: Gater, Karleshia Sharay; Minor: Gater-Cox, Dream Noelle
24-3-01013-0, 03/28/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Ezell, Malinda Merie; Respondent: Milionta, Grant Edward; Minor: Milionta, Kaylee White; Attorney: Dawn, Lynn Hillary
24-3-01014-8, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Slade-Bennett, Cheriise; Respondent: Bennett, Spencer; Attorney: Howard, Suellen
24-3-01016-4, 03/28/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: Jones, Jayson; Respondent: Jones, Erica; Attorney: Leach, L. Sara
New probate cases
24-4-00792-2, 03/28/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Ottow, Jorge; Petitioner: Ottow, Morah; Respondent: Ottow, Alycia; Respondent: Lee, Krishna; Attorney: Hagen, T Joseph
24-4-00793-1, 03/28/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Williams, Della; Minor: Gebregziabher Jr, Michael; Parent: Gebregziabher, Michael T; Parent: Williams, Jadell N, Involved Party, Smith, Marcel, Involved Party, Smith, Helen; Attorney: Allen, Yuodelis Beverly
24-4-00794-9, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bujacich, Brian D; Deceased: Bujacich, Mary; Attorney: Hay, Robert Andrew
24-4-00795-7, 03/28/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Kennison, Leslie; Petitioner: Hall, Tyrone; Parent: Crisostomo, Julia; Parent: Rucker, Cornell; Minor: Crisostomo, Scarlett
24-4-00796-5, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bronesky, Nicholas; Deceased: Childs, Deborah Lee; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon
24-4-00797-3, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hall, Kenneth C; Deceased: Hall, Donald Neil; Attorney: Hendricks, Marie Katie
24-4-00798-1, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mcneill, Michele K; Deceased: Ashley, Marcella L; Attorney: Mcneill, K Michele
24-4-00799-0, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Abdi, Amran; Deceased: Absi, Abdirashid A; Attorney: Caulkins, L. Susan
24-4-00800-7, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bartoy, Mark J; Deceased: Bartoy, Pamela Ann; Deceased: Bartoy, George James Jr; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon
24-4-00801-5, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Rodgers, Katherine M; Deceased: Bruner, Pauline G; Attorney: Pizarro, Eduardo Daniel
24-4-00802-3, 03/28/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hendrickson, Katherine T.; Deceased: Fujita, Frank A.; Attorney: Pizarro, Eduardo Daniel