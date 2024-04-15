Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/09/2024

New Criminal Cases

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/09/2024; 24-1-00939-8, 04/09/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Jolly, Jr, Richard Neal; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00940-1, 04/09/2024; Burglary In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Silva, Victor; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00941-0, 04/09/2024; Robbery In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Reynolds, Austin Alexander

24-1-00942-8, 04/09/2024; Attempted Theft Of A Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Layer, Mikhail Alexander; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00943-6, 04/09/2024; Being A Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Leach, Joshua Michael

24-1-00944-4, 04/09/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Scott, Shalicha Natasha

24-1-00945-2, 04/09/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Monk, Benjamin Ryan; Prosecutor: Selleg, Mackenzie

24-1-00946-1, 04/09/2024; Escape In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Evans-Mcgee, Drake Morris

New Civil Cases

24-2-01235-0, 04/09/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Robinson, Jamie Christina; Respondent: Anderson, Volney Michael Wade; Minor: Anderson, Brennan Wade; Minor: Anderson, Ethan Marshall

24-2-01236-8, 04/09/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Howard, Sierra; Respondent: Thomas, April

24-2-01237-6, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Capehart, Mary Eileen; Respondent: Capehart, Stephen Brian

24-2-01238-4, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Morris, Jeanette Elizabeth; Respondent: Morris, Marcus Cole

24-2-01239-2, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Perez, Selena Carmelle; Respondent: Boutte, Blake Dante

24-2-01240-6, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Martinez, Stephanie Ann; Respondent: Murguia-Diaz, Jorge Alberto

24-2-01241-4, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hood-Ramos, Nora Ann; Respondent: Ramos, Sarah Ruth

24-2-01242-2, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cruz, Rosalia; Respondent: Ayuso Morales, David

24-2-01243-1, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hernandez Velasquez, Maria Griselda; Respondent: Garcia Aguilar , Francisco Javier

24-2-01244-9, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Robles, Desiree; Respondent: Johnson, Leslie

24-2-01245-7, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Crosby, Lina Mozelle; Respondent: Crosby, Joseph Lee

24-2-01246-5, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Milner, Rashay; Respondent: Byrd, Rashad Micheal

24-2-01247-3, 04/09/2024; Civil Harassment; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Zuniga Ruelas, Karina Stephanie; Petitioner: Gordillo, Alanis; Respondent: Davilaa, Katie

24-2-01248-1, 04/09/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Keaveny, Makenna; Respondent: Gutierrez, Carlos

24-2-01249-0, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Aviles-Ordonez, Amy L; Respondent: Ordonez Turcios, Wilson Angel

24-2-01250-3, 04/09/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ybarra, Makayla Ann Marie; Respondent: Abdullah, Elijah

24-2-01251-1, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cunningham-Castelo, Kyla Mahal; Respondent: Flores, Austin R

24-2-01252-0, 04/09/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Dollar, Justice Lee; Respondent: Abdullah, Elijah

24-2-01253-8, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Simon Lovett, Nikilauni Rae; Respondent: Hume, Edward Yoshio

24-2-01254-6, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Brown, Hannah Marie; Respondent: Brown, Douglass Anthony

24-2-01255-4, 04/10/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Robinson, Deborah; Respondent: Guice- Griffin, Alauni; Minor: Sabari, Julia; Minor: Sabari, Maria

24-2-07146-1, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Somerset West Llc; Defendant: Jacquelyn Bailey; Defendant: Occupants; Attorney: Anderson, Ellis Jason

24-2-07147-0, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Inc, Targa Real Estate Services; Defendant: Kime, Jacob; Defendant: Kime, Aselia; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-07148-8, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Hargett, Khalil; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07149-6, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: All Other Occupants; Defendant: Ocasio, Lisa; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07150-0, 04/09/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Brown, Lynn A.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea

24-2-07151-8, 04/09/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Ford, Denise M.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea

24-2-07152-6, 04/09/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Allen, Shane J.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea

24-2-07153-4, 04/09/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Financial Assistance, Inc.; Defendant: Mckinney, Yurea L.; Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-07154-2, 04/09/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Oconnor, Dennis C.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea

24-2-07155-1, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: State Farm Automobile Insurance Company; Defendant: Government Employees Insurance Company; Defendant: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Attorney: Siddiki, A Adil

24-2-07156-9, 04/09/2024; Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Faith Orr Ira, Llc, An Arizona Limited Liability Corporation; Defendant: Fidelity Capital Services, Llc, A Washington Limited Liability Corpora; Defendant: Byegone, Llc, A Washington Limited Liability Corporation; Defendant: Cash Cow Holdings, Llc, A Washington Limited Liability Corporation; Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-2-07157-7, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: George, Patrick E; Defendant: Tom, Charlotte; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07158-5, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Yuckert, Lauren M; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07159-3, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: First National Bank Of Omaha; Defendant: Copley, Michael S; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07160-7, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: First National Bank Of Omaha; Defendant: Lerch, Thomas; Defendant: Lerch, Kristina; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07161-5, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Bre Wa Hamptons Llc; Defendant: Gleason, Normel Egene; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07162-3, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Herwin, Sheila; Defendant: Edwin, Elynn; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07163-1, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: First National Bank Of Omaha; Defendant: Gusman, Kelly L; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07164-0, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Martin, Christian; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07165-8, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Siples, Anthony L; Defendant: Siples, Tiquaysha S; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07166-6, 04/09/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Ward, Malika J; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-07167-4, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Velasco, Tania; Defendant: Osuna, Victor; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07168-2, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Creek Llc, Mph Narrows; Plaintiff: Creek Llc, Cft Narrows; Defendant: Taylor-Davidson, Rebekah; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07169-1, 04/09/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Deibert Jr., David; Plaintiff: Deibert, Anna; Plaintiff: Deibert Iii, David; Plaintiff: Padrones, Charlene; Plaintiff: Martin, Michael; Plaintiff: Martin, Alyissa; Plaintiff: Morgan, Jason; Defendant: Vgu Washington Estates, Llc; Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton

24-2-07170-4, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Warwick, Stephanie; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07171-2, 04/09/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Remaly, Nora; Defendant: Kamaua, Grace; Defendant: Raiser, Llc; Defendant: Speed, Yaveelta; Attorney: Polito, J. John

24-2-07172-1, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Pate, Danielle; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07173-9, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Carcamo, Rene Fuentes; Defendant: Pene, Karla; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-07174-7, 04/09/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Sheila Kirkland As Pr For Leonard Kirkland; Defendant: Washington Veterans Home (Retsil); Defendant: State Of Washington; Attorney: Johnson, G Matthew

24-2-07175-5, 04/09/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: M.s. And N.s. As Guardians For Their Minor Daughter A.s.,; Defendant: Peninsula School District, A Washington Municipal Corporation.; Attorney: Gehrke, Douglas Joseph

24-2-07176-3, 04/09/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Massey, Preston Ashley; Respondent: Washington, State Of; Attorney: Gerl, Joseph Daniel

24-2-07177-1, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: 1 Llc, B & P Investment; Defendant: Auman, Dianna; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07178-0, 04/09/2024; Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: Inc., Inline Electric; Defendant: Et Al, Indoor Comfort Systems, Inc; Attorney: Coker, John Christopher

24-2-07179-8, 04/09/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services Llc; Defendant: Rodriguez, Antonio; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-07180-1, 04/09/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services Llc; Defendant: Paulson, John; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-07181-0, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: North Pearl Street A Limited Partnership (Dba Westside Estates Apartme; Defendant: Mitchell, Genova; Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell

24-2-07182-8, 04/09/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Byegone, Llc; Defendant: Faith Orr Ira Llc; Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel

24-2-07183-6, 04/10/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Coffin, Judy; Defendant: Felker, Robert; Attorney: Miller, Crawford James

24-2-07184-4, 04/10/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Atkins, Christopher; Defendant: Leisure, Jordan; Defendant: Leisure, Jane Doe; Attorney: Firkins, K. Tyler

New Domestic Cases

24-3-01115-2, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cureton, Kerrie Lynn; Respondent: Cureton, Curtis F

24-3-01117-9, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Chang, Jae K; Respondent: Chang, Young K

24-3-01118-7, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Seda, Karolina Sofia; Respondent: Escobar, Isaiah Jose

24-3-01119-5, 04/08/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Blakeney, Cayla Rochelle; Respondent: Eby, Andrew James; Minor: Eby, Emilia Irene; Minor: Eby, Darius James Todd

24-3-01120-9, 04/09/2024; Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Jaramillo, Regina Lancinne; Respondent: Jaramillo, Andres Julio; Minor: Jaramillo, Mya Ella; Minor: Jaramillo, Gia Olive

24-3-01121-7, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Harris, Shelandra Marie; Respondent: Petty, Desmond Leshaye Jr

24-3-01122-5, 04/09/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Person, Michael Lee Jr; Respondent: Merrill, Aliysa Taylir; Minor: Person, Gianna Cassandra

24-3-01123-3, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Willoughby, Rebekah Luise; Respondent: Wiilloughby, Brent Scott

24-3-01125-0, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Hamilton, Bridgett Dylinn Marie; Respondent: Gunstanson, Brandon Tyler

24-3-01126-8, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Hardwick, Kelly Lynne; Respondent: Hardwick, Joshua D

24-3-01128-4, 04/09/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Woods, Mykell Deon; Respondent: Peek, Aaliyah Sherei; Minor: Woods, Myliyah Celine

24-3-01129-2, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Farley, Brandon Scott; Respondent: Farley, Mor; Attorney: Swann, M Jeremy

24-3-01130-6, 04/09/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Lewis, Jonathan Hyakeem; Respondent: Branch, Tara Amanda Christine; Minor: Branch, Bellalouise Keyanna Dream; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-01131-4, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Avila, Brandon Lee; Respondent: Cornejo, Alma Gloria; Attorney: Bighorse, Jean Amber

24-3-01132-2, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Schaler-Tarbutton, Ashley Mae; Respondent: Grant, Khalil Grant

24-3-01133-1, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cory, Liliana Flora Jean; Respondent: Ryan, Samuel; Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea

24-3-01134-9, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Manning, Nicole R; Respondent: Harrington, Joseph D

24-3-01135-7, 04/09/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Weitzel, Mark Bruce Jr; Respondent: Trujillo, Bailey Krystina; Minor: Trujillo, Delta Rae

24-3-01136-5, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dias, Juliann Rose; Respondent: Dias, Desinghe Pathirage Samith Harshana

24-3-01137-3, 04/09/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Moody, Soleah Louise; Respondent: Averitt, Anthony Greg; Minor: Averitt, Karmel Myanthony; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-01138-1, 04/09/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Moody, Soleah Louise; Respondent: Averitt, Anthony Greg; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-01139-0, 04/09/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Taggares, Erika Kathleen; Respondent: Figueroa, Luis Maximo; Minor: Taggares, Maximo Luis; Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin

24-3-01140-3, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Plumdums, Harijs Elmars; Respondent: Pludums, Kathleen Belva

24-3-01141-1, 04/09/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Flores, Andrea; Respondent: Avena, Aaron

New Probate Cases

24-4-00878-3, 04/08/2024; Will Only; Testator: Spencer, Betty M

24-4-00891-1, 04/08/2024; Miscellaneous Type 4; Petitioner: Gardner, Robert C

24-4-00892-9, 04/09/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship’ Guardian And Conservato: Tharge, Karina; Respondent: Vick, Ashley

24-4-00893-7, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Rice Jr, William; Deceased: Rice, Tealie J; Deceased: Rice, William O; Attorney: Wambold, Charles William

24-4-00894-5, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Kim, Jessie; Deceased: Kim, Jang Hun; Attorney: Soi, Phu Toan

24-4-00896-1, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Habersetzer, Joseph F; Deceased: Habersetzer, Tracie Lynn; Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-4-00897-0, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Holm, Monica C; Deceased: Holm, Jan; Attorney: Pizarro, Eduardo Daniel

24-4-00899-6, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Haugan, Kristin; Deceased: Haugan, Paul Rye; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00900-3, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Sawtell, Paul; Deceased: Ellsworth, Edwin Verne; Attorney: Julius, Rochelle Daelyn

24-4-00901-1, 04/09/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Nam, Gillian; Deceased: Mackay, Amy; Attorney: Crowe, Walston Daniel

24-4-00902-0, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Somoff, Ralff J.; Deceased: Somoff, Erna; Attorney: Cox, Alece J.