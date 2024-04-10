Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/04/2024

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00895-2, 04/04/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Peek, Brandie Lynn; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00896-1, 04/04/2024; Robbery In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Ostby, Rick Tomas; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00897-9, 04/04/2024; Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Braun, Jonelle Lajohn; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00898-7, 04/04/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Basurto, Rodolpho; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00899-5, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Decius, Celiana Ville; Codefendant: Rowley, Cameron Aaron, 24-1-00900-2; Codefendant: Mcgowan, William Edward, 24-1-00901-1; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00900-2, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Rowley, Cameron Aaron; Codefendant: Decius, Celiana Ville, 24-1-00899-5; Codefendant: Mcgowan, William Edward, 24-1-00901-1; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00901-1, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Mcgowan, William Edward; Codefendant: Decius, Celiana Ville, 24-1-00899-5; Codefendant: Rowley, Cameron Aaron, 24-1-00900-2; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00902-9, 04/04/2024; Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Hart, Joel Amber; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00903-7, 04/04/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Fountain, Brodrick Deshun; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00904-5, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The First Degr; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Alston, Samuel Emanuel

24-1-00905-3, 04/04/2024; Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Lindsay, Travis Jay; Prosecutor: Selleg, Mackenzie

24-1-00906-1, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Rutkowski, Jennifer Lynn; Prosecutor: Caldwell, Nina

24-1-00907-0, 04/04/2024; Arson In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: To, Chivang; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00908-8, 04/04/2024; Vehicular Assault-Rm/Dui/Dso; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Bonner, Jared Joseph; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00909-6, 04/04/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Patton-Lang, Alijah Demarr; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00910-0, 04/04/2024; Vehicular Assault-Rm/Dso; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Carpenter, Darnell Christopher; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

New Civil Cases

24-2-01169-8, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Garcia De Mendez, Angela; Respondent: Mendez, Armondo Garcia

24-2-01170-1, 04/04/2024; Civil Harassment; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Duggan, Sherrie; Respondent: Ladero, Lily Rose; Petitioner: Duggan, Hannah

24-2-01171-0, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Shefcik, Serena Marie; Respondent: Shefcik , John Joseph

24-2-01172-8, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Vadjinia, Patricia; Respondent: Vadjinia, Michael Robert

24-2-01173-6, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Welch, Mary Irene Heather; Respondent: Glass, James Dean

24-2-01174-4, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hernandez, Katie Ann; Respondent: Nestegard, Paul Wayne

24-2-01175-2, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Fonseca, Luiz Henrique Melo; Respondent: Mcgee Raven, Ravonna Marie

24-2-01176-1, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Martinez, Jennifer Ruby; Respondent: Basurto-Izazaga, Rodolfo

24-2-01177-9, 04/04/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Burks, Martinez None; Respondent: John, Bradley

24-2-01178-7, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Geesey, Janelle; Respondent: Robuck, Eric Eugene

24-2-01179-5, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lavandier, Steven; Respondent: Lavandier, Peter

24-2-01180-9, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Zavala, Elaine Marie; Respondent: Fields, Matthew Randall

24-2-01181-7, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lavandier, Peter Alexander; Respondent: Lavandier, Steven Micheal

24-2-01182-5, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Forbes, Robert William; Respondent: Pryne, Jerit Michael

24-2-01183-3, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Forbes, Andrew; Respondent: Pryne, Jerit

24-2-01184-1, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Henry, Bobby; Respondent: Ledesma, Ruby Amanda

24-2-01185-0, 04/04/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ewing, Morgan Kelly; Respondent: Matthews, Joshua Jacob; Minor: Matthews, Izzabella Jade

24-2-01186-8, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Taulealea, Marissa; Respondent: Lavandier, Peter

24-2-01187-6, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Salazar, Felicia; Respondent: Patton-Lang, Alijah Demarr

24-2-01188-4, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Forbes, Tonya Marie; Respondent: Pryne, Jerit Michael

24-2-01189-2, 04/04/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Richards, Allen Lance; Respondent: Johnson, Sirtaizhi

24-2-01190-6, 04/05/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Robinson, Deborah; Respondent: Henderson , Jelina; Minor: Sabari, Maria T; Minor: Sabari, Julia C

24-2-07065-1, 04/04/2024; Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Byrd, Keisha; Minor: Nelson, Makayla; Guardian Ad Litem: Briggs, Shawn B; Attorney: Hardie, Charles John

24-2-07066-0, 04/04/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: L.v.; Defendant: State Of Washington; Defendant: Department Of Children Youth And Families; Attorney: Connelly, Marie Hollie; Attorney: Fuller, Thomas Evan

24-2-07067-8, 04/04/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Munoz, Juan Anduaga; Defendant: Anderson-Ide, Lashawnda; Defendant: Anderson-Ide, John Doe; Attorney: Sterbick, Anton John

24-2-07068-6, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing Llc; Defendant: Tupe, Etuale; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07069-4, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Arborcrest Apartments; Defendant: Jepsen, Anne; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07070-8, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership; Defendant: Dollison, Alayciana; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07071-6, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Encompass Property Management Llc; Defendant: Ramberg, Justine; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-07072-4, 04/04/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company; Defendant: Haavik, David L; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-07073-2, 04/04/2024; Writ Of Restitution; Petitioner: Sage Apartment Communities Inc; Respondent: Regacho, Jennifer; Attorney: Adegbite, Ann Lindsey

24-2-07074-1, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Grand Pacific Apts Llc; Defendant: West, Jessica R; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07075-9, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Canterbrook Village Apartment Llc; Defendant: Gant, Leekesha; Defendant: Terrell, Michael; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07076-7, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments Llc; Defendant: Vilyra, Amilia R; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07077-5, 04/04/2024; Foreign Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: American Southwest Mortgagefunding Corporation; Defendant: First Mortgage Coompany Llc; Defendant: Mccord, Ron

24-2-07078-3, 04/04/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; Defendant: Morris, Saundra; Attorney: Bresler, Marshall Joseph; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-07079-1, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Viewwest Associates Llc; Defendant: Vanmoorsel, James; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-07080-5, 04/04/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; Defendant: Reynolds, Amanda; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-07081-3, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company; Defendant: Jennings, Lovely; Defendant: Minute, Deroy; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-07082-1, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc; Defendant: Schmidt, John; Defendant: All Other Occupants Of The Premises; Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom

24-2-07083-0, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Lakes Llc; Defendant: Jones, Christopher; Defendant: Jones, Ashley; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07084-8, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Campbell, Christina; Defendant: Kubalek, James; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-07085-6, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company; Defendant: Toaetolu, Tanya; Defendant: Laufau, Lawrence; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-07086-4, 04/04/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Lakeland Homeowners Association; Defendant: Lula S. Sloans; Defendant: John Or Jane Doe Sloans; Attorney: Taylor, Aldridge Bennett

24-2-07087-2, 04/04/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Weeks, Zachary; Defendant: Wallace, Daniel; Defendant: Aetheon Communications, Inc.; Attorney: Ladenburg, William John

24-2-07088-1, 04/04/2024; Writ Of Restitution; Petitioner: First Commercial Properties Nw, Llc; Respondent: Romero, Richard; Respondent: Romero, Anthony; Attorney: Ratfield, Allen Garrett

24-2-07089-9, 04/04/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd; Defendant: Zion Express Llc; Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-07090-2, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Park Lane Court Llc Dba Park Lane Court; Defendant: Afoula, Nyoca; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-07091-1, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint Llc; Defendant: Leavell, Zakiya; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-07092-9, 04/04/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Holmgren, Dave; Plaintiff: Holmgren, Andrea; Defendant: Bigfoot Construction, Sewer And Drain Llc; Defendant: Stewart, Kenneth; Defendant: Stewart, Teri; Defendant: The North River Insurance Company; Attorney: Dashiell, Thomas

24-2-07093-7, 04/04/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Washington And Rice Llc; Defendant: Reed, Lucas; Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph

24-2-07094-5, 04/05/2024; Employment; Plaintiff: Donya Mannin; Defendant: Cambridge Management, Inc.; Attorney: Lim, Nolan

New Domestic Cases

24-3-01077-6, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Lee, Crystal Ann; Respondent: Lee, Horace Vernon

24-3-01078-4, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Omenta, Sylvia E; Respondent: Omenta, Naftal Gekenga

24-3-01079-2, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Semon, Vanessa Lee; Respondent: Semon, Charles Daniel; Attorney: Heath, Marguerite Jessica

24-3-01080-6, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Bassler, Sarah Jenee; Respondent: Bassler, John George; Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline

24-3-01083-1, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Frey, Shaina N.; Respondent: Frey, Michael P.; Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara

24-3-01084-9, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Game, Anoumou Frozentin; Respondent: Malle, Senan

24-3-01085-7, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Miller, Abbey Lyn; Respondent: Miller, Andrew Lamont

24-3-01086-5, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Stephens, Travis Dwight; Respondent: Tjelde-Stephens, Jessica Katrina

24-3-01088-1, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jeffrey B. Lucas; Respondent: Donnalin Edwards; Attorney: Staab, R. Scott

24-3-01090-3, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Louthan, Cheryl Lynn; Respondent: Louthan, Robert Claud

24-3-01091-1, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Berkley, Shameara Alease; Respondent: Berkley, Evan Hilliard

24-3-01096-2, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Streepy, Megan Jean; Respondent: Streepy, Cale Eugene; Attorney: Zorich, J Anthony

24-3-01097-1, 04/05/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Barry, Miriah; Respondent: Barry, Karolina; Attorney: Kettel, Libby Christine

24-4-00841-4, 04/03/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health; Respondent: Evans, Joyce C; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Luken, Terri; Attorney: Garzon, M Michelle

24-4-00842-2, 04/03/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Karimi, Margaret; Respondent: Belcher, Debra G; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Shea, Terrye; Attorney: Andreve, Ann Minta

24-4-00843-1, 04/03/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Karimi, Margaret; Respondent: Houck, Anthony Lee; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Nielsen, Jeffrey; Attorney: Rolfs, Rachel

24-4-00844-9, 04/03/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Karimi, Margaret; Respondent: Aragon, Ruth A; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Mcdonald, Robert; Attorney: Rolfs, Rachel

24-4-00847-3, 04/03/2024; Will Only; Testator: Kimbrough, Kevin Robert

24-4-00857-1, 04/04/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Ramsey, Dawn Michelle; Deceased: Cooper, Elmer E.; Attorney: Comstock, L Dennis

24-4-00858-9, 04/04/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Autry, April N.; Deceased: Peterson, Barbara Ann; Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David

24-4-00859-7, 04/04/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Hahn, Sarah A.; Deceased: Baggarly, Donna S.; Personal Representative: Hahn, Sarah A; Attorney: Williams, Elliott Timothy

24-4-00860-1, 04/04/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Pawlak, Timothy Wayne; Deceased: Pawlak, Helen Louise; Attorney: Walters, Michael Erik

24-4-00861-9, 04/04/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Milan-Bracken, Athena; Deceased: Opolsky, Nickolas Carl; Attorney: Sterbick, Anton John

24-4-00862-7, 04/04/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Woods, Michele Rene; Parent: Shaw, Allen Wayne; Parent: Moran, Jessica; Minor: Shaw, Ethan; Minor: Shaw, Austin

New Probate Cases

24-4-00863-5, 04/05/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Mulkins, Catherine E.; Petitioner: Price, Marjory E.; Deceased: Marecle, Charles C.; Attorney: Hurst, Holly Maygan