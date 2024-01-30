SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00239-3, 01/26/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Buchanan, Bryan Verdale
Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton
24-1-00240-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Isaac, Daynard
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-0024-1-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Stuart, Willard Aaron
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-0024-2-3, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Tolman, Israel Val
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-0024-3-1, 01/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Jacobo Romero, Frida Sophie
Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-0024-4-0, 01/26/2024, Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Tolman, Israel Val
Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00245-8, 01/26/2024, Vehicular Homicide
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Putney, Steven Curtis Stanley
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00246-6, 01/26/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Avera Praml, Jr, Emmanuel Nicholas
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00247-4, 01/26/2024, Assault in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Honts, Jesse Kurt
Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00248-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Harris, Christopher Eric
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00249-1, 01/26/2024, Forgery
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pula, Eric Michael
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00250-4, 01/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Stuart, Willard Aaron
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00251-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mccrary, Aaron Lamar
24-1-00252-1, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hutchins, Michelle Lynn
24-1-00254-7, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna, Codefendant: Cline, Lyric Leeyn
24-1-00257-1, Codefendant: Hoffman, James Elies
24-1-00255-5, Codefendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie
24-1-00256-3
24-1-00255-5, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hoffman, James Elies, Codefendant: Cline, Lyric Leeyn
24-1-00257-1, Codefendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna
24-1-00254-7, Codefendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie
24-1-00256-3
24-1-00256-3, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie, Codefendant: Cline, Lyric Leeyn
24-1-00257-1, Codefendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna
24-1-00254-7, Codefendant: Hoffman, James Elies
24-1-00255-5
24-1-00257-1, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cline, Lyric Lyeen, Codefendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna
24-1-00254-7, Codefendant: Hoffman, James Elies
24-1-00255-5, Codefendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie
24-1-00256-3
New Civil Cases
24-2-00309-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Guy, Antonio
Respondent: Gyles Camron
24-2-00310-5, 01/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Blinn, Cameron Quentin
Respondent: Guy, Antonio Demetric
24-2-00311-3, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lacoste, Maria
Respondent: Guy, Antonio
24-2-00312-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Guy, Antonio
Respondent: Whitesel, Karisa
24-2-00313-0, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Harrington, Cleveland
Respondent: Phillips, Paul Dwayne
24-2-00314-8, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rader Aimee-Lynn Taylor
Respondent: Rader Benjamin Michael
24-2-00315-6, 01/26/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Rader Aimee-Lynn
Respondent: Rader Misty Leigh
Minor: Mattes Oliver
24-2-00316-4, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Guy, Antonio
Respondent: Ramirez, Ivan
24-2-00317-2, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Warner, Jonathan M
Respondent: Warner, Sabrina N
24-2-00318-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reyes Hernandez, Zury Belen
Respondent: Reyes Hernandez, Maria Salome
24-2-00319-9, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reyes Hernandez, Zury Belen
Respondent: Olano, Francisco
24-2-00320-2, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Peraza Borja, Janeth
Respondent: Pedraza Trejo, Pedro
24-2-00321-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bess, Andrea Theodosia
Respondent: Bess, Jamaal Matthew
24-2-00322-9, 01/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Kalama, Aja Caresse
Respondent: Son, Elizabeth
24-2-00323-7, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Martinez, Marisol
Respondent: Martinez, Cupertino
24-2-003
245, 01/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Alison, Yvonne
Respondent: Honts, Jesse Kurt
24-2-00325-3, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lorang, Taylor Michelle
Respondent: Melton, Mckenna June
24-2-00326-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Newell, Kathrynn E
Respondent: Newell, Jeremy
24-2-00327-0, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Garner, Elizabeth Winters
Respondent: Scales, Audrey A
24-2-05538-5, 01/25/2024, Miscellaneous
Involved Party: Troyer, Robin
Involved Party: Mtc Financial Inc
24-2-05548-2, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Kennard, Aidan
Defendant: University Place School District
Attorney: Connelly, Marie Hollie
24-2-05549-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Archer, Jaquita
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05550-4, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Sather, Nicole
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05551-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management
Defendant: Washington, Gregory Deshawn
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-05552-1, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Hemley, Chad
Defendant: Bowser, Brittney
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-05553-9, 01/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Fuller, Jacob D.
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05554-7, 01/26/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Clark, Robin E.
Defendant: Clark, Rafael O. Et Ux
Defendant: Folk, Candy J.
Defendant: Stone, Penny A.
Defendant: Graham, Debra L.
Defendant: West Coast Vinyl Inc.
Defendant: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Clark, Anna M.r.
Defendant: Us Internal Revenue Service
Defendant: Washington Department of Social And Health Services
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05555-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Inc, Targa Real Estate Services
Defendant: Hutton, Breezy Deanna
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05556-3, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC
Defendant: Swinton, Lekisha D.
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05557-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Leaseco L.l.c.
Defendant: Solorio, Joshua
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05558-0, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Spoelstra, Hans
Defendant: First National Insurance Company of America
Defendant: Hu, Melinda M.
Defendant: Hu, John Doe
Attorney: Hansen, Michael Stephen
24-2-05559-8, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC
Defendant: Milovale, Terry
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05560-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC
Defendant: Nash, Sarah
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05561-0, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Palermo At Lakeland L.l.c.
Defendant: Galvin, Chase
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05562-8, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Van, Jasmine M.
Defendant: Sisnett, Charles A.
Defendant: Sisnett,
Attorney: Longshore, Michelle Jodi
24-2-05564-4, 01/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Reality Homes Inc.
Defendant: Mr Construction LLC 2021
Defendant: Montiel, Raul
Attorney: Heins, Grady
24-2-05565-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Mckinley Park Tnc LLC
Defendant: Lemus Vazquez, Patricia
Defendant: Dominguez Mederos, Jorge
Defendant: Dominguez Mederos, Humberto
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05566-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ja Colonial
Defendant: Arceo, Jackilyn
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-05567-9, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Glenn, Sarahlynn
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05568-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ben Sorochuk
Defendant: Mandi Marie Smith
Defendant: Makayla Smith
24-2-05569-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Parkwood Wpig LLC
Defendant: De Guzman, Jamie
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05570-9, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Graham, George
Defendant: Williams, Lamar
Attorney: Beck, L Laree
24-2-05571-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC
Defendant: Campbell, Carrie
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05572-5, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Bruce Friberg
Plaintiff: Dawn Friberg
Defendant: Arkema Inc
Defendant: Basalite Building Products LLC
Defendant: Boise Cascade Company
Defendant: Bwdac Inc
Defendant: Evraz Inc. Na
Defendant: Genuine Parts Company
Defendant: Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC
Defendant: Inductotherm Corporation
Defendant: Masons Supply Company
Defendant: Morse Tec LLC
Defendant: Mutual Materials Company
Defendant: Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company LLC
Defendant: Pneumo Abex LLC
Defendant: Westrock Longview LLC
Defendant: Weyerhaeuser Company
Defendant: Weyerhaeuser Nr Company
Attorney: Caggiano, Brett Alexandra
24-2-05573-3, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.
Defendant: Mesid, Youssef W.
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-05574-1, 01/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Petrocard, Inc.
Defendant: Inc., Point Trucking
Defendant: Leasure, Julie
Attorney: Ballesteros, Walter Daniel
24-2-05575-0, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management
Defendant: Kaino, Brian
Defendant: Kamau, Zipporah
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-05576-8, 01/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Industrial Credit Union of Whatcom County
Defendant: Artem Petryakov
Attorney: Page, L Bryan
24-2-05577-6, 01/26/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Yanity, Larry John
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Bennett, David Kurt
24-2-05578-4, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management
Defendant: Duston, Gary
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-05580-6, 01/26/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Lewis, Regina N
Defendant: Lewis, Marsalles
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05581-4, 01/26/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Miller, Elise F.
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05582-2, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Haase, Elizabeth R.
Defendant: Gachanja, Peninah N.
Defendant: Gachanja, Jane/John Doe
Attorney: Torres, Joseph Victor
24-2-05583-1, 01/26/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Williams, Syeta J
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05584-9, 01/26/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Westworld Air LLC Et Al
Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun
24-2-05585-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Copper Valley Apartments, LLC
Defendant: Anjaha Cummings
Defendant: Michael Finney
Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn
24-2-05586-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Three Oaks Apartments
Defendant: Hoffman, Chris
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05587-3, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management
Defendant: Myler, Haley
Defendant: Myler, Colt
Defendant: Myler, Michael
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-05588-1, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Wellman, Mi Y.
Plaintiff: Wellman, Jeffrey A.
Defendant: Wells, Matthew
Defendant: Doe, Jane
Attorney: Meade, Benjamin James
24-2-05589-0, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Ponce, Belem
Defendant: Wightman, Daniel
Attorney: Brumley, Josh
New Domestic Cases
24-3-00266-8, 01/25/2024, Modification Support Only
Petitioner: Enright, Amanda Jean
Respondent: Nguyen, Quac Thanh
Minor: Nguyen, Annabel Reese
Minor: Nguyen, Holland Liem
24-3-00267-6, 01/25/2024, Committed Intimate Relationshp
Petitioner: Christensen, Emily Elizabeth
Respondent: Lahr, Dustin Philip
24-3-00268-4, 01/25/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Smith, Lakeisha Maureen Rose
Respondent: Smith, Joshua Philip
24-3-00269-2, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Okerson, Crystal Maire
Respondent: Okerson, Kevin James
24-3-00270-6, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Sall, Steven James
Respondent: Denton-Sall, Dana Daniel
24-3-00271-4, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Alzubaidi, Rasha Nasr
Respondent: Alawadhi, Mohammed Ali
24-3-00272-2, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Akerman, Christopher James
Respondent: Akerman, Jody Ellen
Attorney: Quartararo, Jane Margaret
24-3-00273-1, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hounogbe, Espoir S
Respondent: Hounogbe, Fatihath O
24-3-00274-9, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Schweiger, Amy Lynn
Respondent: Rawdon, Laurence Lee
Attorney: Torrone, G Christopher
24-3-00275-7, 01/26/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Schlueter, Tyler Joseph
Respondent: Matelyan, Brianna Michelle
Minor: Schlueter, Jaxson Tyler
Minor: Schlueter, Bentley Joseph
24-3-00276-5, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mcbride, William Bennett
Respondent: Mcbride, June Wayne
24-3-00277-3, 01/26/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Clark, Ryan Christopher
Respondent: Gray, Karsyn Lea
Minor: Gray-Clark, Kacey James
Attorney: Massey, Michael Gabriel
24-3-00278-1, 01/26/2024, Legal Separation No Children
Petitioner: Reeves, Michael
Respondent: Reeves, Chari
Attorney: Foster, Jordan
24-3-00280-3, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Bratsch, Leeann Sophie
Respondent: Bratsch, Donovan Wayne
24-3-00282-0, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Macias, Janell Paige
Respondent: Talavera, Gorge Macias
24-3-00283-8, 01/26/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Weed, Kayla Patrica
Respondent: Sanaski, Trevin Troy Ned
Minor: Sanaski, Mia Dacy
Attorney: April, L Kimberly
24-3-00284-6, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Lynch, Christina J
Respondent: Lynch, Michael J
Attorney: Cook, N Daniel
24-3-00285-4, 01/26/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Ross, Kaylee Marie
Respondent: Johnson Redic, Taevyion
Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert
24-3-00286-2, 01/26/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Brownlee, Devin Rae
Respondent: Kelly, Royce Keith
Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert
New Probate Cases
24-4-00192-4, 01/25/2024, Sealed Will Repository
Testator: Gardee, Peter Leo
24-4-00210-6, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Stout, Carl Dean
Deceased: Dodson, Cheryl Elaine
Attorney: Helland, Robert
24-4-00211-4, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sayres, Jasmine M
Deceased: Sayres, Steven Christopher
Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah
24-4-00212-2, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Plummer, Jeremy
Deceased: Predmore, Patricia K
Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-4-00213-1, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hansen, Dorothy
Deceased: Bradford, Michael Floyd
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00214-9, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Abbott, Kathy J
Petitioner: Matasy, Christine L
Deceased: Foster, Laverne A
Attorney: Ricketts, Kendall Robert
24-4-00215-7, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Randolph Miller, Julie B
Deceased: Randolph, Mary Mally
Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David
24-4-00216-5, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Asamura, Miki
Deceased: Asamura, Patti Ann
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse,
24-4-00217-3, 01/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Saffle, Marilyn L
Deceased: Laird, Diane Shirley
Attorney: Betzendorfer, E. Jeanne
24-4-00219-0, 01/26/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: West Tapps Maintenance Company
Involved Party: West Tapps Maintenance Company Trustee
Attorney: Maxwell, Robert
24-4-00220-3, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Lisa Peters
Deceased: Darrel Dwayne Hunt
Attorney: Honeycutt, Tonia