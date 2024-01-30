New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00239-3, 01/26/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Buchanan, Bryan Verdale

Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00240-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Isaac, Daynard

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-0024-1-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Stuart, Willard Aaron

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-0024-2-3, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Tolman, Israel Val

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-0024-3-1, 01/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Jacobo Romero, Frida Sophie

Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-0024-4-0, 01/26/2024, Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Tolman, Israel Val

Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00245-8, 01/26/2024, Vehicular Homicide

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Putney, Steven Curtis Stanley

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00246-6, 01/26/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Avera Praml, Jr, Emmanuel Nicholas

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00247-4, 01/26/2024, Assault in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Honts, Jesse Kurt

Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00248-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Harris, Christopher Eric

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00249-1, 01/26/2024, Forgery

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pula, Eric Michael

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00250-4, 01/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Stuart, Willard Aaron

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00251-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mccrary, Aaron Lamar

24-1-00252-1, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hutchins, Michelle Lynn

24-1-00254-7, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna, Codefendant: Cline, Lyric Leeyn

24-1-00257-1, Codefendant: Hoffman, James Elies

24-1-00255-5, Codefendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie

24-1-00256-3

24-1-00255-5, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hoffman, James Elies, Codefendant: Cline, Lyric Leeyn

24-1-00257-1, Codefendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna

24-1-00254-7, Codefendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie

24-1-00256-3

24-1-00256-3, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie, Codefendant: Cline, Lyric Leeyn

24-1-00257-1, Codefendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna

24-1-00254-7, Codefendant: Hoffman, James Elies

24-1-00255-5

24-1-00257-1, 01/26/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cline, Lyric Lyeen, Codefendant: Tarasenko, Viktoriya Mikhailovna

24-1-00254-7, Codefendant: Hoffman, James Elies

24-1-00255-5, Codefendant: Hoffman, Tempest Cherie

24-1-00256-3

New Civil Cases

24-2-00309-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Guy, Antonio

Respondent: Gyles Camron

24-2-00310-5, 01/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Blinn, Cameron Quentin

Respondent: Guy, Antonio Demetric

24-2-00311-3, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lacoste, Maria

Respondent: Guy, Antonio

24-2-00312-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Guy, Antonio

Respondent: Whitesel, Karisa

24-2-00313-0, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Harrington, Cleveland

Respondent: Phillips, Paul Dwayne

24-2-00314-8, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rader Aimee-Lynn Taylor

Respondent: Rader Benjamin Michael

24-2-00315-6, 01/26/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Rader Aimee-Lynn

Respondent: Rader Misty Leigh

Minor: Mattes Oliver

24-2-00316-4, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Guy, Antonio

Respondent: Ramirez, Ivan

24-2-00317-2, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Warner, Jonathan M

Respondent: Warner, Sabrina N

24-2-00318-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reyes Hernandez, Zury Belen

Respondent: Reyes Hernandez, Maria Salome

24-2-00319-9, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reyes Hernandez, Zury Belen

Respondent: Olano, Francisco

24-2-00320-2, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Peraza Borja, Janeth

Respondent: Pedraza Trejo, Pedro

24-2-00321-1, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bess, Andrea Theodosia

Respondent: Bess, Jamaal Matthew

24-2-00322-9, 01/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Kalama, Aja Caresse

Respondent: Son, Elizabeth

24-2-00323-7, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Martinez, Marisol

Respondent: Martinez, Cupertino

24-2-003

245, 01/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Alison, Yvonne

Respondent: Honts, Jesse Kurt

24-2-00325-3, 01/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lorang, Taylor Michelle

Respondent: Melton, Mckenna June

24-2-00326-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Newell, Kathrynn E

Respondent: Newell, Jeremy

24-2-00327-0, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Garner, Elizabeth Winters

Respondent: Scales, Audrey A

24-2-05538-5, 01/25/2024, Miscellaneous

Involved Party: Troyer, Robin

Involved Party: Mtc Financial Inc

24-2-05548-2, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Kennard, Aidan

Defendant: University Place School District

Attorney: Connelly, Marie Hollie

24-2-05549-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Archer, Jaquita

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05550-4, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Sather, Nicole

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05551-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management

Defendant: Washington, Gregory Deshawn

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-05552-1, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Hemley, Chad

Defendant: Bowser, Brittney

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-05553-9, 01/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Fuller, Jacob D.

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05554-7, 01/26/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Clark, Robin E.

Defendant: Clark, Rafael O. Et Ux

Defendant: Folk, Candy J.

Defendant: Stone, Penny A.

Defendant: Graham, Debra L.

Defendant: West Coast Vinyl Inc.

Defendant: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Clark, Anna M.r.

Defendant: Us Internal Revenue Service

Defendant: Washington Department of Social And Health Services

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05555-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Inc, Targa Real Estate Services

Defendant: Hutton, Breezy Deanna

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05556-3, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC

Defendant: Swinton, Lekisha D.

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05557-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Leaseco L.l.c.

Defendant: Solorio, Joshua

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05558-0, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Spoelstra, Hans

Defendant: First National Insurance Company of America

Defendant: Hu, Melinda M.

Defendant: Hu, John Doe

Attorney: Hansen, Michael Stephen

24-2-05559-8, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC

Defendant: Milovale, Terry

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05560-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC

Defendant: Nash, Sarah

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05561-0, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Palermo At Lakeland L.l.c.

Defendant: Galvin, Chase

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05562-8, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Van, Jasmine M.

Defendant: Sisnett, Charles A.

Defendant: Sisnett,

Attorney: Longshore, Michelle Jodi

24-2-05564-4, 01/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Reality Homes Inc.

Defendant: Mr Construction LLC 2021

Defendant: Montiel, Raul

Attorney: Heins, Grady

24-2-05565-2, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Mckinley Park Tnc LLC

Defendant: Lemus Vazquez, Patricia

Defendant: Dominguez Mederos, Jorge

Defendant: Dominguez Mederos, Humberto

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05566-1, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ja Colonial

Defendant: Arceo, Jackilyn

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-05567-9, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Glenn, Sarahlynn

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05568-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ben Sorochuk

Defendant: Mandi Marie Smith

Defendant: Makayla Smith

24-2-05569-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Parkwood Wpig LLC

Defendant: De Guzman, Jamie

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05570-9, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Graham, George

Defendant: Williams, Lamar

Attorney: Beck, L Laree

24-2-05571-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC

Defendant: Campbell, Carrie

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05572-5, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Bruce Friberg

Plaintiff: Dawn Friberg

Defendant: Arkema Inc

Defendant: Basalite Building Products LLC

Defendant: Boise Cascade Company

Defendant: Bwdac Inc

Defendant: Evraz Inc. Na

Defendant: Genuine Parts Company

Defendant: Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC

Defendant: Inductotherm Corporation

Defendant: Masons Supply Company

Defendant: Morse Tec LLC

Defendant: Mutual Materials Company

Defendant: Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company LLC

Defendant: Pneumo Abex LLC

Defendant: Westrock Longview LLC

Defendant: Weyerhaeuser Company

Defendant: Weyerhaeuser Nr Company

Attorney: Caggiano, Brett Alexandra

24-2-05573-3, 01/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.

Defendant: Mesid, Youssef W.

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-05574-1, 01/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Petrocard, Inc.

Defendant: Inc., Point Trucking

Defendant: Leasure, Julie

Attorney: Ballesteros, Walter Daniel

24-2-05575-0, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management

Defendant: Kaino, Brian

Defendant: Kamau, Zipporah

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-05576-8, 01/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Industrial Credit Union of Whatcom County

Defendant: Artem Petryakov

Attorney: Page, L Bryan

24-2-05577-6, 01/26/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Yanity, Larry John

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Bennett, David Kurt

24-2-05578-4, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management

Defendant: Duston, Gary

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-05580-6, 01/26/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Lewis, Regina N

Defendant: Lewis, Marsalles

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05581-4, 01/26/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Miller, Elise F.

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05582-2, 01/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Haase, Elizabeth R.

Defendant: Gachanja, Peninah N.

Defendant: Gachanja, Jane/John Doe

Attorney: Torres, Joseph Victor

24-2-05583-1, 01/26/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Williams, Syeta J

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05584-9, 01/26/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Westworld Air LLC Et Al

Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun

24-2-05585-7, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Copper Valley Apartments, LLC

Defendant: Anjaha Cummings

Defendant: Michael Finney

Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn

24-2-05586-5, 01/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Three Oaks Apartments

Defendant: Hoffman, Chris

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05587-3, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management

Defendant: Myler, Haley

Defendant: Myler, Colt

Defendant: Myler, Michael

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-05588-1, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Wellman, Mi Y.

Plaintiff: Wellman, Jeffrey A.

Defendant: Wells, Matthew

Defendant: Doe, Jane

Attorney: Meade, Benjamin James

24-2-05589-0, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Ponce, Belem

Defendant: Wightman, Daniel

Attorney: Brumley, Josh

New Domestic Cases

24-3-00266-8, 01/25/2024, Modification Support Only

Petitioner: Enright, Amanda Jean

Respondent: Nguyen, Quac Thanh

Minor: Nguyen, Annabel Reese

Minor: Nguyen, Holland Liem

24-3-00267-6, 01/25/2024, Committed Intimate Relationshp

Petitioner: Christensen, Emily Elizabeth

Respondent: Lahr, Dustin Philip

24-3-00268-4, 01/25/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Smith, Lakeisha Maureen Rose

Respondent: Smith, Joshua Philip

24-3-00269-2, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Okerson, Crystal Maire

Respondent: Okerson, Kevin James

24-3-00270-6, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Sall, Steven James

Respondent: Denton-Sall, Dana Daniel

24-3-00271-4, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Alzubaidi, Rasha Nasr

Respondent: Alawadhi, Mohammed Ali

24-3-00272-2, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Akerman, Christopher James

Respondent: Akerman, Jody Ellen

Attorney: Quartararo, Jane Margaret

24-3-00273-1, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hounogbe, Espoir S

Respondent: Hounogbe, Fatihath O

24-3-00274-9, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Schweiger, Amy Lynn

Respondent: Rawdon, Laurence Lee

Attorney: Torrone, G Christopher

24-3-00275-7, 01/26/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Schlueter, Tyler Joseph

Respondent: Matelyan, Brianna Michelle

Minor: Schlueter, Jaxson Tyler

Minor: Schlueter, Bentley Joseph

24-3-00276-5, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mcbride, William Bennett

Respondent: Mcbride, June Wayne

24-3-00277-3, 01/26/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Clark, Ryan Christopher

Respondent: Gray, Karsyn Lea

Minor: Gray-Clark, Kacey James

Attorney: Massey, Michael Gabriel

24-3-00278-1, 01/26/2024, Legal Separation No Children

Petitioner: Reeves, Michael

Respondent: Reeves, Chari

Attorney: Foster, Jordan

24-3-00280-3, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Bratsch, Leeann Sophie

Respondent: Bratsch, Donovan Wayne

24-3-00282-0, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Macias, Janell Paige

Respondent: Talavera, Gorge Macias

24-3-00283-8, 01/26/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Weed, Kayla Patrica

Respondent: Sanaski, Trevin Troy Ned

Minor: Sanaski, Mia Dacy

Attorney: April, L Kimberly

24-3-00284-6, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Lynch, Christina J

Respondent: Lynch, Michael J

Attorney: Cook, N Daniel

24-3-00285-4, 01/26/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Ross, Kaylee Marie

Respondent: Johnson Redic, Taevyion

Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00286-2, 01/26/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Brownlee, Devin Rae

Respondent: Kelly, Royce Keith

Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

New Probate Cases

24-4-00192-4, 01/25/2024, Sealed Will Repository

Testator: Gardee, Peter Leo

24-4-00210-6, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Stout, Carl Dean

Deceased: Dodson, Cheryl Elaine

Attorney: Helland, Robert

24-4-00211-4, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sayres, Jasmine M

Deceased: Sayres, Steven Christopher

Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah

24-4-00212-2, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Plummer, Jeremy

Deceased: Predmore, Patricia K

Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00213-1, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hansen, Dorothy

Deceased: Bradford, Michael Floyd

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00214-9, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Abbott, Kathy J

Petitioner: Matasy, Christine L

Deceased: Foster, Laverne A

Attorney: Ricketts, Kendall Robert

24-4-00215-7, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Randolph Miller, Julie B

Deceased: Randolph, Mary Mally

Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David

24-4-00216-5, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Asamura, Miki

Deceased: Asamura, Patti Ann

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse,

24-4-00217-3, 01/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Saffle, Marilyn L

Deceased: Laird, Diane Shirley

Attorney: Betzendorfer, E. Jeanne

24-4-00219-0, 01/26/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: West Tapps Maintenance Company

Involved Party: West Tapps Maintenance Company Trustee

Attorney: Maxwell, Robert

24-4-00220-3, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Lisa Peters

Deceased: Darrel Dwayne Hunt

Attorney: Honeycutt, Tonia