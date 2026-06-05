Millworkers at site of Longview tank implosion will be paid until early Aug.

The burst white liquor tank is seen at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Washington, on May 26, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department)

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A view of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant on May 27, 2026, following the catastrophic failure of a tank that contained a corrosive chemical. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Department of Ecology)

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Following a chemical tank implosion that killed 11 people at a mill in Longview, Washington, the plant’s owner said Wednesday it would pay employees at least until early August even if stoppages at the damaged facility prevent them from working.

“Nippon Dynawave Packaging wants to ensure all employees are supported,” said Sam Jefferies, spokesperson for the company. “We are committing to paying staff through August 8, even if they are instructed not to come in because of the May 26 incident.”

The paper mill employs 550 people. It’s unclear how many employees are unable to work but will be compensated.

Employees who are required to report to work will receive additional pay for each shift through August, according to the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult and emotional situation for our members, their families, and the entire Longview community,” said Josh Estes, spokesperson for the union.

On Monday, the state Department of Labor and Industries opened an on-site investigation at the packaging plant, expected to be completed in February. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board also launched an investigation on May 27.

“Right now, the focus remains on supporting workers and families and ensuring clear communications as investigative efforts, assessment activities, cleanup operations, and operational evaluations continue moving forward,” Estes said.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., sent a letter to Nippon Dynawave urging the company to pay workers for the duration of the investigation and any resulting work stoppage.

“Beyond the emotional toll of this horrific event, workers are understandably concerned about their livelihoods and their ability to support their households during what may be an extended period of operational disruption,” Gluesenkamp Perez wrote.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee adopted an amendment sponsored by the congresswoman to fully fund the Chemical Safety Board at current levels. President Donald Trump proposed eliminating the funding, and House legislation previously called for cuts.

“I am committed to supporting these workers, this industry, and the communities that built them together,” Gluesenkamp Perez said in a press release. “Families and workers deserve answers.”

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