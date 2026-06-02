Final 2 victims recovered from site of southwest WA mill implosion

The burst white liquor tank is seen at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Washington, on May 26, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department)

The two remaining victims who went missing after a chemical tank implosion in Longview, Washington earlier this week have been recovered, raising the confirmed death toll to 11.

“I hope today will give the families so affected by this incident the closure needed to begin the long process of healing,” said Longview Fire Chief Brad Hannig during a press conference on Saturday.

The victims who died at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility are: Gilbert Bernal, 52; brothers Tyler Covington and Brad Covington, 29 and 27; Robert Wilson, 48; Dale Miller, 54; Jared Ammons, 35; Braydon Finkas, 38; Clinton, or CJ, Doran, 26; John Forsberg, 51; Norman Barlow, 58 and Dillon Miller, whose age was not identified in the press conference.

All recovered individuals have been matched with identifying features, according to Dana Tucker, Cowlitz County coroner.

Seven other employees and a firefighter were injured.

“These are not just employees or union members. They’re fathers, sons, friends, mentors, and co-workers who helped build this facility and this community every single day,” said Scott Tift, president of the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers.

On Saturday, recovery crews continued inspecting indoor areas of the Nippon Dynowave plant and deployed drones to make sure “we were not missing anything,” said Kurt Stich, deputy chief of the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.

“This work has been intense, it’s been methodical and incredibly difficult for everyone that’s been involved,” Stich said.

The response at the facility will continue “through the days, weeks, potentially months, as Nippon decides what they do with the facility from here moving forward,” said Hannig.

The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers and the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Central Labor Council created a fund to support families affected by Tuesday’s implosion. Donations are accepted at cwclc.org.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and Twitter.