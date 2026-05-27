The brewing battle to be WA’s next House speaker

The leader of the powerful Washington state House committee that oversees tax policy is mounting a challenge to Speaker Laurie Jinkins for leadership of the majority Democratic caucus.

Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, told Jinkins in a conversation last month that she intends to seek the post when Democratic lawmakers choose caucus leaders following the November election.

“She absolutely said she’s interested in the role,” Jinkins confirmed Friday, adding that she isn’t vacating the job. “Presuming we still have a majority, I absolutely do plan to continue,” she said.

Berg didn’t confirm or deny the conversation.

When asked if she supports Jinkins as speaker in 2027, Berg said that she’s had “a great working relationship with Speaker Jinkins. I’ve been grateful for her leadership of the caucus.”

“At this point, I am focused on my race in November. After that, I will focus on internal caucus leadership discussions,” Berg said.

Berg may not be Jinkins’ only challenger. Democratic Reps. Liz Berry of Seattle and Dariya Farivar of North Seattle are also rumored to be pondering a bid. They could not be reached for comment Friday.

Jinkins said neither Berry nor Farivar has told her of an interest in the job.

Jinkins was first elected to the House in 2010 in the 27th Legislative District that includes Tacoma and Fife. She was sworn in as speaker in January 2020, the first woman and the first lesbian to ever hold the position.

That year, Democrats held 57 of the chamber’s 98 seats. Today it’s 59. Jinkins thinks the majority can grow more this cycle.

“That’s where I will spend my energy,” she said, referring to elections.

Jinkins declined to say if Berg explained why she wants the speakership.

“I am not perfect, that’s for darn sure. I think I have great relationships with every member of our caucus,” she said. “I think we’ve accomplished a lot to advance Washington state. There’s always more work to be done.”

Berg was elected in 2020 in the 44th District, which encompasses a swath of southeast Snohomish County, including the cities of Mill Creek and Snohomish.

She chairs the House Finance Committee and shepherded this year’s controversial income tax law through the chamber.

As the session wore on, she emerged as one of Democrats’ most strident backers of the tax on households whose annual income exceeds $1 million. Earlier this month, she posted a “Frequently Asked Questions” page about the tax on the House Democratic Caucus website.

Berg is running against Republican Tonya Stadlman in this year’s election. The Democratic lawmaker said Friday that her focus right now is on getting re-elected.

“I’ll leave caucus conversation about reorganization until November,” she said.

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