New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For March 19, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00738-7, 03/19/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Remp, Carlo Allan; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00739-5, 03/19/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hernandez, Jessie Luis, Codefendant: Robertson, Inola Salome, 24-1-00740-9; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00740-9, 03/19/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Robertson, Inola Salome, Codefendant: Hernandez, Jessie Luis, 24-1-00739-5; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00741-7, 03/19/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Emrick, Alexander Frederick; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00742-5, 03/19/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Stormer, Jerold Bernard; Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00743-3, 03/19/2024, Identity Theft in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Orth, Dana Ganal; Prosecutor: Thomas, Matthew Nevin

24-1-00744-1, 03/19/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Jones, Jahdey Cardeyar; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00745-0, 03/19/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fresnares Santos, Jr, Arturo; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00746-8, 03/19/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Watt, Paul Elliott; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00747-6, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fresnares Santos, Jr, Arturo; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

New civil cases

24-2-00949-9, 03/19/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Slater, Brandon James; Respondent: Olsen, Kristina Marie; Minor: Slater, Abigail Rose; Minor: Slater, Evelyn

24-2-00950-2, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Smoot, Claire; Respondent: Smoot, Erik

24-2-00951-1, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lewis, Dawn Marie; Respondent: Sibley, Sandra Kay

24-2-00952-9, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Escobar, Brandon Joseph; Respondent: Parker, Caura Nicole

24-2-00953-7, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Filarski, Gail Renee; Respondent: Cambre, Pangcracha Condez

24-2-00954-5, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gonzales, Lacy Renee; Respondent: Ghebresellasie, Fitzum

24-2-00955-3, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nehme, Nathalie; Respondent: Murray, Rochelle

24-2-00956-1, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Schiele, Sandra Joan; Respondent: Caymen, Nicolai Jeroen

24-2-00957-0, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mondragon, Jacqueline Sarah Anne; Respondent: Kimrey, David Thomas

24-2-00958-8, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Heassler, Chelsea; Respondent: Surita, Gilbert

24-2-00959-6, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bonds, Megan Anne; Respondent: Bonds Jr, Joshua Jelani

24-2-00960-0, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sibley, Sandra Kait; Respondent: Lewis, Dawn Marie

24-2-00961-8, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Esomchi, Okechukwu Victor; Respondent: Esomchi, Donna Inez

24-2-00962-6, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Tran, Trang Thu; Respondent: Wilburn, Brandon Martez

24-2-00963-4, 03/19/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Harwell, Jeff Blake; Respondent: Swift, Andrew; Minor: Kelley, Mckenzie Lee

24-2-00964-2, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Oneal, Alyssa; Respondent: Blokzyl, Brandon

24-2-00965-1, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hortua, John Enrique; Respondent: Mogollon, Manuel

24-2-00966-9, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gantiva, Solangie Andrea; Respondent: Mogollon, Manuel

24-2-00967-7, 03/19/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Oita, Raymond John; Respondent: Byrd, Katie

24-2-00968-5, 03/19/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Tavai, Hans Samasoni; Respondent: Thompson- Diaz, Selina

24-2-00969-3, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Soliz, Leonor Christina; Respondent: Smith, Ephraim Ray

24-2-00970-7, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Moreno, Berenice; Respondent: Mogollon, Manuel

24-2-00971-5, 03/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gantiva Moreno, Cindy Driyet; Respondent: Mogollon, Manuel

24-2-00972-3, 03/20/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mccoy, Maia T; Petitioner: Burgess, Jason D; Respondent: Matthew, Tristan Holerio

24-2-06664-6, 03/15/2024, Foreign Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Deck, Meagan; Plaintiff: Deck, John; Defendant: Elite Custom Homes; Defendant: Construction LLC; Defendant: Weems, Thomas J; Defendant: Weems, Brittany N; Attorney: Bouffard, Meschke Jean

24-2-06716-2, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC; Defendant: Haqq, Yasmin Abdul; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06717-1, 03/19/2024, Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Dellyrome, LLC; Defendant: R.a.d Custom Homes & Development, Inc.; Defendant: State of Washington, Department of Labor And Industries; Attorney: Mcintosh, Anthony John

24-2-06718-9, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Archdiocesan Housing Authority; Defendant: Dean, Destiney; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06719-7, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC; Defendant: Jeremy Martin, Emma Osborn, And All Other Occupants; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06720-1, 03/19/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Wright, Nakita M; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06721-9, 03/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Nichols, Linda; Defendant: Boston, Christopher; Defendant: Boston, Rechelle; Defendant: Boston, Denzel; Defendant: Garibaldo, Casey Marie; Defendant: Garibaldo, John Doe; Attorney: Fogerty, Jason Sam

24-2-06722-7, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC; Defendant: Deal, Brandi; Defendant: Deal, Zoe; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06723-5, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Aggarwal, Manideep; Defendant: Stewart, Courtland; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06725-1, 03/19/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC; Defendant: Jennings Electric Inc; Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-06726-0, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: LLC, Nipoti; Defendant: Drake, Dennis; Defendant: Drake, Jane; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06727-8, 03/19/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Keystar Capital Fund III Lp; Defendant: Cortinas Painting Inc.; Defendant: Cortinas, Ian M.; Defendant: Cortinas, Wendy R.; Attorney: Deleo, S. Michael

24-2-06728-6, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: LLC, Pointe East, Fife 124; Defendant: Kiprotich, Roman; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06729-4, 03/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Benjamin, Theresa Ann; Plaintiff: Forister, Trinity Theresa; Defendant: Hutchings, Gerald Osmund; Defendant: Hutchings, J. Doe; Attorney: Landry, Joseph Paul

24-2-06730-8, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments; Defendant: Gilbertson, Ebone; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06731-6, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Apl Brentwood Apartments LLC; Defendant: Sergi, Caleb; Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet

24-2-06732-4, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Towe, Larry; Defendant: Pierce, Clifford, Aka Thompson, Clifford; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06733-2, 03/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Johnson, Thomas; Defendant: Landgren, Tyler W; Defendant: Landgren, Jane Doe; Attorney: Clark, Steven Michael

24-2-06734-1, 03/19/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: North Coast Electric Company; Defendant: D & R Monitoring Networks, Limited Liability Company; Defendant: Kassel & Associates, Inc.; Defendant: Travelers Casualty And Surety Company of America; Defendant: Rli Insurance Company; Attorney: Cary, Kae Nancy

24-2-06735-9, 03/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Inc, Targa Real Estate Services; Defendant: Tyndall, Shawn; Defendant: Tyndall, Kurtis; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06736-7, 03/19/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Stichler, Evan R; Plaintiff: Stichler, Jenny R Lamb; Defendant: Gen 3 Builders LLC; Defendant: Western Surety Co And Bond No 66313302; Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel

24-2-06737-5, 03/20/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Saroya Investment LLC, DBA Glacier Motel; Defendant: Alyssa Player; Attorney: Dabling, David Joshua

24-2-06738-3, 03/20/2024, Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Lafuente, Kimberly; Defendant: Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle; Defendant: Furry, Chris; Defendant: Does 1-5; Attorney: Penta, N Dainen

24-2-06739-1, 03/20/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Mccraney, Stephanie; Plaintiff: Mccraney, Stevlen; Defendant: Affordable Auto Sales LLC, Stanley Johnson; Defendant: Discount Auto Sales LLC, Virginia Benton; Defendant: Merchant Bonding Company

New domestic cases

24-3-00876-3, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Obrien, Cody Daniel; Respondent: Obrien, Savannah Nyomie

24-3-00877-1, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Reyes, Diana Guadalupe; Respondent: Sotelo Gonzalez, Milton

24-3-00883-6, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Burks, Morgan Ozell; Respondent: Ostrowe, Jared Robert

24-3-00886-1, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Magadia, Jobelle Anne Felicitas; Respondent: Magadia, Peterson Deguzman

24-3-00891-7, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Alvarado, Angelica Teresa; Respondent: Alvarado, Douglas

24-3-00892-5, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Soto, Jane; Respondent: Soto Hernandez, Israel

24-3-00893-3, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Wilson, Steven William; Respondent: Wilson, Michelle Nicole; Attorney: Lutz, David C.

24-3-00897-6, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Hiuhu, Jean N.; Respondent: Kangara, John K.; Attorney: Stanton, Holly

24-3-00899-2, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Suski, Cherie; Respondent: Suski, Peter; Attorney: Lee, D Angela

24-3-00900-0, 03/20/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Becker, Felicie Ann; Respondent: Levine, Bradley Marshall; Attorney: Lee, D Angela

New probate cases

24-4-00599-7, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous Type 4; Petitioner: Rogers, Desiree; Attorney: Wininger, Elizabeth Thompson Suzanne

24-4-00695-1, 03/15/2024, Guardianship of Estate; Petitioner: Keith, Irene; Respondent: Keith Jr, Bruce Ellis, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Johnson, Jeffrey; Attorney: Wininger, Elizabeth Thompson Suzanne

24-4-00697-7, 03/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Anderson, Cary; Petitioner: Anderson, Kevin; Respondent: Sneberger, Madison Mia, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Nielsen, Jeffrey; Attorney: Brierley, Elise Corinne

24-4-00699-3, 03/18/2024, Will Only; Testator: Joseph, Phyllis Lovey

24-4-00706-0, 03/18/2024, Estate; Testator: Johnson, Theodore A

24-4-00710-8, 03/19/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Plummer, Debora Ann; Deceased: Potts, James Richard; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin

24-4-00712-4, 03/19/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Deyoung, Kreig; Respondent: Fautenberry, Robert; Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole

24-4-00713-2, 03/19/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Alberto, Julieta Victorino; Deceased: Alberto, Edgardo V

24-4-00714-1, 03/19/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Reed, Traci L; Deceased: Foster, Richard L

24-4-00715-9, 03/19/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Mendoza, Edgardo S; Deceased: Mendoza, Lydia S

24-4-00717-5, 03/19/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Meagher, Leonard; Petitioner: Meagher, James; Attorney: Haroldson, D Peter

24-4-00718-3, 03/19/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Gasperini, Jill L.; Deceased: Doyle, Joseph L.; Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00719-1, 03/19/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Rogers, Dorita; Deceased: Rogers, Patricia Helen Aka Patricia H. Rogers Aka Patricia H. Sams; Attorney: Jameson, Jean Deborah

24-4-00720-5, 03/19/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Briehl, John L.; Deceased: Briehl, Ruth H.; Attorney: Wambold, Joseph Torey

24-4-00721-3, 03/19/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Diane K. Burden; Deceased: Ronald Allen Carpmail; Attorney: Willett, Ralph Paul