New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/14/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00707-7, 03/14/2024, Reckless Burning In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Matthew, Antioney Lashey; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00708-5, 03/14/2024, Attempted Robbery In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Wilber, Joshua Lloyd; Prosecutor: Vandelaarschot, Adam

24-1-00709-3, 03/14/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ivliyev, Kirsten Marie; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00710-7, 03/14/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ivliyev, Kirsten Marie; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00711-5, 03/14/2024, Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Donnelly, Rachel Lee

24-1-00712-3, 03/14/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mchenry, Montiae Abdul Rasheed

24-1-00713-1, 03/14/2024, Attempted Arson in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ochoa Santos, Ruben David

24-1-00714-0, 03/14/2024, Child Molestation In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Johnson, David L

24-1-00715-8, 03/14/2024, Child Molestation In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Woolcock, Damien Chavis

24-1-00716-6, 03/14/2024, Attempted Arson in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ochoa Santos, Ruben David; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie; Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00717-4, 03/14/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Lucero, Christopher Ryan

New civil cases

24-2-00903-1, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Murphy, Ryanna Nicole M; Respondent: Murphy, Stephen Michael

24-2-00904-9, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lawrence, Destyny Depree; Respondent: Harlan, Patrick John

24-2-00905-7, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Johnson, Darius Xavier; Respondent: Richardson, Anita Nicole

24-2-00906-5, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wilson, Zayda; Respondent: Brown-Rooney, Chance Kyle

24-2-00907-3, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Dixon, Brian; Respondent: Dixon, Cheyenna

24-2-00908-1, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Carnahan, Tonya; Respondent: Carnahan, Jeremy

24-2-00909-0, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Owen, Aashale Rebbecca; Respondent: Owen II, Gregory Scott

24-2-00910-3, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Petty, Nataliahna Kaiyell; Respondent: Alford, Dwight Lacharles

24-2-00911-1, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Booth, Mickey; Respondent: Nolan, Torlecsha

24-2-00912-0, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Jackson, Alicisia C; Respondent: Guidry, Saconia Latreise

24-2-00913-8, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ware, Monique; Respondent: Trent, Antione

24-2-00914-6, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nelson, Janis G; Respondent: Nelson, Corey A

24-2-00915-4, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lucas, Misty; Respondent: Lucas, King Jordan

24-2-00916-2, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Pulciani, Gabriella M; Respondent: Clark, Joshua L

24-2-06595-0, 03/13/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Mcnamara, Nolan; Respondent: State of Washington

24-2-06610-7, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Swalley, Mark; Plaintiff: Swalley, Rebecca; Defendant: Mausten, Jared; Defendant: Mausten, Maximos; Defendant: Mausten, Jackson

24-2-06615-8, 03/14/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Nguyen, Lynna T; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06620-4, 03/14/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Sofiasdiakonos, Alice; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06621-2, 03/14/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Edwards, Norman E; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06622-1, 03/14/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Rivera Jr, Angel R; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06623-9, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Meritus Property Group, LLC; Defendant: Mahalia Wells; Defendant: All Other Persons Occupying The Leased Premises; Attorney: Zandell, Arthur Trevor

24-2-06624-7, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC; Defendant: Weber, Poppy; Defendant: All Other Occupants of The Premises; Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom

24-2-06625-5, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Meritus Property Group, LLC; Defendant: Cristian Garrett; Defendant: Juan Velasquez; Defendant: All Other Persons Occupying The Leased Premises; Attorney: Zandell, Arthur Trevor

24-2-06626-3, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Jackson, Kiarah; Defendant: Harris, Destiney; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06627-1, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Meritus Property Group, LLC; Defendant: Isaih Clark; Defendant: All Other Persons Occupying The Leased Premises; Attorney: Zandell, Arthur Trevor

24-2-06628-0, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Meritus Property Group, LLC; Defendant: Melissa Phasay; Defendant: All Other Persons Occupying The Leased Premises; Attorney: Zandell, Arthur Trevor

24-2-06629-8, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Meritus Property Group, LLC; Defendant: Porsha Robinson; Defendant: All Other Persons Occupying The Leased Premises; Attorney: Zandell, Arthur Trevor

24-2-06630-1, 03/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Mendez, Rogelio L.; Defendant: Cheadle, Patricia Jeanique; Defendant: Cheadle, J. Doe; Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-06631-0, 03/14/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: D. C.; Defendant: Altheimer Memorial Church of God In Christ; Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton

24-2-06632-8, 03/14/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Gabretti, Xana; Defendant: Baths For Less, LLC; Defendant: Aguayo, Michael; Defendant: Aguayo,; Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn

24-2-06633-6, 03/14/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Johnson, Michele M.; Defendant: Favors, Briana M.; Attorney: Longshore, Michelle Jodi

24-2-06634-4, 03/14/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Williams, Scott; Defendant: Williams, Katrina; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06635-2, 03/14/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Lawrence, Leroy; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06636-1, 03/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Rivera, Bessy; Defendant: Stickle, John; Attorney: Guldhammer, Elana Katie

24-2-06637-9, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: 5110 Chicago Investments, LLC; Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals; Defendant: Vandergiessen, Asia; Defendant: Deluna, Matt; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06638-7, 03/14/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Terra Heights Apts LLC; Wu Terra Heights LLC By And Through Fpi Manage; Defendant: Carroll, Michael; Defendant: Hunter, Katherine; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Parrott, Louis Michael

24-2-06639-5, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Saxena, Sonam; Defendant: Favro, Neaomi N.; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06640-9, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Allenmore Brownstones LLC; Defendant: Wright, Dwayne; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06641-7, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cube-H Investments; Defendant: Ness, Jason; Defendant: Et. Al., Sara Eaton; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06642-5, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Miramar Apartments LLC; Defendant: Et. Al., Sharon Stefanelli; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06643-3, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Madison-Acg The Meadows Owner LLC; Defendant: Ulrich, Sierra; Defendant: Et. Al., Jaylen Bennett; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06645-0, 03/14/2024, Wrongful Death; Plaintiff: Duckworth, Devin; Plaintiff: Duckworth, Destiny; Plaintiff: Estate of Chloe Duckworth; Defendant: Sensory Medical, Inc. DBA Cubby Beds; Defendant: Bond Enterprises, Inc. DBA Olympic Pharmacy & Healthcare Services; Attorney: Koontz, E Mark

24-2-06646-8, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dci Development Inc.; Defendant: Karpach, Christina; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-06647-6, 03/15/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Phan, Kenneth D.; Defendant: Daniels, Shalea P.; Attorney: Lanthorn, Richard Jeffery

24-2-06648-4, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Abouelainin, Ahmed; Defendant: Moore, Emanuel J.; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06649-2, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Abouelainin, Ahmed; Defendant: Nair, Jayakrishnan; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

New domestic cases

24-3-00838-1, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Wangari, Brian Kanjuru; Respondent: Njihia, Ami Sarah Watiri

24-3-00839-9, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Ngure, Peter Mungai; Respondent: Kimani, Mary Wanjiru

24-3-00840-2, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Binti Bushiri, Jocelyne Nyota; Respondent: Kayeya, Dezzy Ntumba

24-3-00842-9, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Mason, Kara Nicole; Respondent: Bare, Garrison Charles Horton

24-3-00845-3, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Beckwith, Kristen Marie; Respondent: Beckwith, Chadwick Edward; Attorney: Walker, R Jamie

24-3-00846-1, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Murphy, Ryanna Nicole M; Respondent: Murphy, Stephen Michael

24-3-00848-8, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Serrano, Yesinia Figueras; Respondent: Djan, Kwabena Kontoh

24-3-00850-0, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rice, Jarod Ray; Respondent: Rice, Danielle Nicole; Attorney: Rho, C. Julie

24-3-00851-8, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jorden, Brian Eugene; Respondent: Jorden, Gina Ann

24-3-00853-4, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Linnea Diane Svendsen; Respondent: Jeffery Lance Svendsen; Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery

24-3-00854-2, 03/14/2024, Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Brown, Heather Schoenfeld; Respondent: Brown, William Winfield; Attorney: Palmer, May Sophia

24-3-00856-9, 03/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Gonzalez Reyes, John Grey; Respondent: Rodriguez-Colon, Nashalie; Minor: Gonzalez Rodriguez, Solimar Amaris

New probate cases

24-4-00670-5, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Kinsman, Wayne A; Deceased: Kinsman, Barbara J; Attorney: Marston, J Christopher

24-4-00671-3, 03/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Christensen, Elaine; Respondent: Lord, Vicki V; Attorney: Niehaus-Rivers, L. Jennifer

24-4-00672-1, 03/14/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Estate of Michael C Buehler; Respondent: Estate of Candace D Buener; Respondent: Hampton, Shawn; Respondent: Camus, Nichole; Respondent: Hampton, Elton; Attorney: Marston, J Christopher

24-4-00673-0, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Moulthrop, Jacqueline M; Deceased: Moulthrop, John Buford; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon

24-4-00674-8, 03/14/2024, Miscellaneous Type 4; Petitioner: Van Roojen, Wendy Marijke, Involved Party, W Marijke Van Roojen Irrevocable Trust; Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00675-6, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Baydo, Lori K; Petitioner: Miller, Tamara D; Deceased: Mckendry, Harold J; Attorney: Julius, Rochelle Daelyn

24-4-00676-4, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Coffey, Kathleen; Deceased: Warren, Mark Stephen; Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00678-1, 03/14/2024, Miscellaneous Type 4; Petitioner: The Marital Trust Uw of Carl Edward Stacener, Involved Party, Stracener, Rebecca Ann Marie, Involved Party, Stracener Jr, Carl E

24-4-00679-9, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Sadler, Nancy J; Deceased: Sadler, Roger W; Attorney: Potak, L. Jacob

24-4-00680-2, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Carver, William J; Deceased: Carver, Roger L; Attorney: Marston, J Christopher

24-4-00682-9, 03/14/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Rucshner, Brian L; Deceased: Rucshner, Marlene Rae; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon

24-4-00683-7, 03/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Moriarty, Nancy; Respondent: Tillotson, Serena

24-4-00684-5, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bradford, Stephen A; Deceased: Bradford, Lois Jean Lonnie; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-4-00685-3, 03/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Rekeczky, Steven John; Respondent: Rekeczky, Laurel V; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James

24-4-00686-1, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Buchanan, Kelsie Marie; Deceased: Creighton, Lynn Elaine; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James

24-4-00687-0, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Goggans, Christa; Deceased: Lohmann, Lanny Joseph; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James