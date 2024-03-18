New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/13/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00691-7, 03/13/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Woolery, Talia Marie Louisa; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00692-5, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Gogue, Donavan Al Quichocho; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00693-3, 03/13/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Agosto, Kenneth Mark; Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00694-1, 03/13/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Bridges, Angela E

24-1-00695-0, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Heckart, Kaleb Michael

24-1-00696-8, 03/13/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Thissel, Kevin B

24-1-00697-6, 03/13/2024, Animal Cruelty in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hand, Kassandra Llyn

24-1-00698-4, 03/13/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Coots, David Benjamin; Prosecutor: Park, Sarah

24-1-00699-2, 03/13/2024, Tampering With a Witness; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Coots, Melissa Marie; Prosecutor: Park, Sarah

24-1-00700-0, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Dexter, Justine Lee

24-1-00701-8, 03/13/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Morrone, Andrew James

24-1-00702-6, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Cornell, Charles Lee

24-1-00703-4, 03/13/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ferguson, Hannah Desiree

24-1-00704-2, 03/13/2024, Arson in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mull, Michael Lennon

24-1-00705-1, 03/13/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fox, Hunter Blake

24-1-00706-9, 03/13/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Thomas, David Henry

New civil cases

24-2-00887-5, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Oswalt, Sandi Rhisnna; Respondent: Oswalt, Joseph W

24-2-00888-3, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wiggins, Timothy; Respondent: Valentine, Celine

24-2-00889-1, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kissler, Brett Elvie; Respondent: Schoreder, Mariah Elainea

24-2-00890-5, 03/13/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Pettigrew, Carol Lee; Respondent: Fant, Ginger Mae, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Koeppen, Tamara Lynn

24-2-00891-3, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Harmon, Taylor Logan Bierra; Respondent: Guerrero Morgan Dean

24-2-00892-1, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sueoka, Tanner Rafe; Respondent: Sueoka, Archer

24-2-00893-0, 03/13/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Coley, William Anthony; Respondent: Figueroa, Lorena

24-2-00894-8, 03/13/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Cook, Jessie; Respondent: Calloway, Andrea D

24-2-00895-6, 03/13/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Larson, Josh; Petitioner: Larson, Jenny; Petitioner: Larson, Robert; Petitioner: Larson, Kari; Petitioner: Larson Jr., Robert M; Petitioner: Larson, Sawyer; Petitioner: Larson, Merric; Petitioner: Larson, Kate; Petitioner: Larson, Erin; Petitioner: Larson, Isabelle; Petitioner: Larson, Amy; Petitioner: Larson, Peyton; Respondent: Devi, Edwin

24-2-00896-4, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nolan, Torlecsha; Respondent: Booth, Mickey L

24-2-00897-2, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Milton, Sophia Dominique; Respondent: Ussery, Kelsey Lanette

24-2-00898-1, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Benson, Emmalee Grace; Respondent: Rojas, Tamara Nicole

24-2-00899-9, 03/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Knox, Bonnie; Respondent: Petersen, Justin; Attorney: Baner, A. Jonathan

24-2-00900-6, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rodriguez, Caylund; Respondent: Rodriguez, Alexis Anthony

24-2-00901-4, 03/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rains, Jayla Lee; Respondent: Davis, Nicholas Ty

24-2-00902-2, 03/14/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Cash Ernestine Monique; Respondent: Mccain Andrea Shophon

24-2-06547-0, 03/12/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Lynn, Billie; Defendant: Dollar Tree; Attorney: Yoshida, Akira Michael

24-2-06574-7, 03/13/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Seventy-O-One Owners Association; Defendant: Nicholson, Jonas A; Defendant: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc; Attorney: Chicoine, Ryan Christopher

24-2-06575-5, 03/13/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: Hopkins, Kimberly; Plaintiff: Hopkins, Kelley; Defendant: Long Homes Services LLC

24-2-06576-3, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Willows Wpig LLC; Defendant: Bowie, Henry; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06577-1, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Sulusi, Okesi; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06578-0, 03/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Connect By American Family Insurance Company; Defendant: Wheeler, Koby S; Attorney: Reinert, Lynn Christine

24-2-06579-8, 03/13/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Primesource Credit Union; Defendant: Broom, Jonathan M; Defendant: Broom, Jane Doe; Attorney: Phillabaum, Donald Benjamin

24-2-06580-1, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Tsourmas, Emily; Defendant: Basaraba, Chad; Defendant: Bennatts, Krista

24-2-06581-0, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Hathaway, Wayne; Defendant: All Squaters

24-2-06582-8, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Orchard View Limited Partnership; Defendant: Pickens, Marcaviss; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06583-6, 03/13/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Qualstar Credit Union; Defendant: Cisco, Sofia M; Attorney: Swartley, Michael David

24-2-06584-4, 03/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Burg-Hamner, Kristin; Defendant: Manker, Shirley Ann; Defendant: Manker, John Doe; Attorney: Miller, Crawford James

24-2-06585-2, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Smith, Valerie; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06586-1, 03/13/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Cheban, Vladimir V; Attorney: Draper, Woodrow James; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06587-9, 03/13/2024, Miscellaneous; Petitioner: Ashley, Marcella L

24-2-06588-7, 03/13/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: Nelson, Dan; Defendant: Morrison, Kamaren; Defendant: Philadelphia Insurance Company

24-2-06589-5, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Jeffrey A; Plaintiff: Kuhlman, Vanessa L; Defendant: Legohn, Temara; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06590-9, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Markel, Jared; Defendant: Klein, Alexis; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06591-7, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Jefferson, Latara; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06592-5, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Vo, Joan; Defendant: Johnson, Jaiquaun; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06593-3, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bella Vista Apartments LLC; Defendant: Howell, Cheron; Defendant: Butler, Maurice; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06594-1, 03/13/2024, Miscellaneous; Petitioner: Frazier, James Joseph

24-2-06596-8, 03/13/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Smith, Stephanie Star; Respondent: Washington, State Of; Attorney: Gearheard, Eugene Bradley

24-2-06597-6, 03/13/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Cager, Troy; Defendant: Progressive Direct Insurance Company; Attorney: Cochran, a Loren

24-2-06598-4, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership; Defendant: Lemus, Abraham; Defendant: Cruz, Cesilia; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06599-2, 03/13/2024, Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Louis A. Hill; Defendant: 253 Auto Sales Inc.; Defendant: Ahmed Aldabashi; Defendant: Jane Doe Aldabashi; Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-06600-0, 03/13/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Advantis Credit Union; Defendant: Massey, Stephen Connor; Attorney: Monson, D Miles

24-2-06601-8, 03/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Ward, Sherrina; Defendant: Malone Joseph; Defendant: Digrazia, Annabelle; Defendant: Hantke, Joseph; Attorney: Sheffield, Connor Travis

24-2-06602-6, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Suttles, Allison; Defendant: Daunis, Jordan; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06603-4, 03/13/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Chatman, Michelle; Defendant: Montoya, Lydia; Defendant: Montoya, Miguel; Attorney: Cochran, a Loren

24-2-06604-2, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Manor,David Sharon And Sandra Veliz DBA Evergreen; Defendant: Perez, Timothy; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06605-1, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Valle, Isabel; Defendant: Cantley, Christopher; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06606-9, 03/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Martin, Teera; Defendant: Saltvick, Shirley J.; Defendant: Saltvick, John Doe; Attorney: Wilson, Callender Garrett

24-2-06607-7, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Inc, Targa Real Estate Services; Defendant: Garcia Jr, Pedro; Defendant: Estrada, Jesus; Defendant: Garcia, Julio; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06608-5, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lindsey, Andrew; Defendant: Garcia, Leonard; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06609-3, 03/13/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Whatcom Educational Credit Union; Defendant: Ricky Odom, Jr.; Defendant: J Doe Odom; Attorney: Cammock, Elarth Craig

24-2-06611-5, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services Inc.; Defendant: Wells, Angel Anita; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06612-3, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Colonial Park Apts. LLC; Defendant: Yates, Roshaun; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06613-1, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Legacy Properties of Tacoma, LLC; Defendant: Reid, Paul; Defendant: Reid, Nathan; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-06614-0, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Ecoland Property Management Co.; Defendant: Evans, Todd A.; Defendant: Evans, Stephanie R.; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-06615-8, 03/14/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: The Marital Trust Under The Last Will And Testament of Carl Edward Str; Defendant: Stracener, Rebecca Ann Marie; Defendant: Stracener, Jr., Carl E.; Attorney: Ratfield, Allen Garrett

24-2-06616-6, 03/14/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Gesa Credit Union; Defendant: The Asatru Runic Conservatory; Defendant: Nuttall, Kent D; Defendant: Colonial Surety Company; Attorney: Sherman, Francis Michael

24-2-06617-4, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 5110 Chicago Investments, LLC; Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals; Defendant: Hellman, Rebecca; Defendant: Scheuer, David; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06618-2, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Tatiana V. Toumanova; Defendant: Andrew Mcquillin; Defendant: Amanda Mitchell; Attorney: Toumanova, V Tatiana

24-2-06619-1, 03/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: North Pearl Street a Limited Partnership (DBA Westside Estates Apartme; Defendant: Clay, Koryn; Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell

New domestic cases

24-3-00820-8, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Givens, Danielle Marie; Respondent: Givens, Samantha Rene

24-3-00822-4, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Puckett, Jacob Aaron; Respondent: Puckett, Jennifer Ann

24-3-00823-2, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dickson, Monica M; Respondent: Dickson, Gary B

24-3-00826-7, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Stamper, Branden David; Respondent: Latimer, Katie Nichole; Attorney: Spencer, Ann Madeleine

24-3-00827-5, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Palmer, Johnny Lee; Respondent: Palmer, Erin Jo; Attorney: Leach, L. Sara

24-3-00828-3, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Algeo, Connie J.; Respondent: Algeo, Christopher W.; Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara

24-3-00829-1, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Irvine, Sonhe; Respondent: Irvine, James Edward Jr

24-3-00830-5, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Swick, James L.; Respondent: Swick, Priscilla L.; Attorney: Baldwin, Alan Thomas

24-3-00831-3, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hodge, Troy D; Respondent: Hodge, Lorrie Beth

24-3-00832-1, 03/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Roth, Donte Micheal; Respondent: Scott, Leilah Raychelle; Minor: Roth, Aria Leeann Royale

24-3-00833-0, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Cunningham Alexandra; Respondent: Anthony Cunningham

24-3-00834-8, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Baxter, Sarah Jo; Respondent: Baxter, Lloyd Clifton; Attorney: Martinez, Brambila David

24-3-00835-6, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Lonnie A. Hoeppner; Respondent: Elizabeth J. Hoeppner; Attorney: Cook, N Daniel

24-3-00836-4, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Stephens, Dena Marie; Respondent: Stephens, Rickey Ricardo II

24-3-00837-2, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Haney, Michele Marie; Respondent: Haney, Dennis Louis

24-3-00841-1, 03/13/2024, Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Means, Kendall Morgan; Respondent: Means, Joshua Gregory; Attorney: Saenz, Gerassimova Miryana

24-3-00843-7, 03/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Weber, Amanda Kathleen; Respondent: Ketchum, Thomas Neil; Minor: Ketchum, Sophia

24-3-00844-5, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Cunningham Alexandra; Respondent: Cunningham Anthony David

New probate cases

24-4-00656-0, 03/12/2024, Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Rompogren, Michael N

24-4-00657-8, 03/12/2024, Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Rompogren, Darlene K

24-4-00659-4, 03/12/2024, Will Only; Testator: Weston, Betty J

24-4-00661-6, 03/13/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Smithwick, Jeffrey W; Deceased: Smithwick Sr, George R; Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00662-4, 03/13/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Kristovich, Nick; Deceased: Reinhart, Sandra; Attorney: Kram, Peter

24-4-00663-2, 03/13/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Brown, Darlene; Deceased: Brazier, Lawrence Edward; Attorney: Webley, S. Gregory

24-4-00664-1, 03/13/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Crow, Wanda Rae; Deceased: Guffey, Barbara Ellen

24-4-00665-9, 03/13/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Tennison, Donna Lee; Deceased: Frankforter, Hazel; Attorney: Hemphill, M.k. Michael

24-4-00666-7, 03/13/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Lindberg, Michelle; Deceased: Cloer, Gerald; Attorney: Crowe, Walston Daniel

24-4-00667-5, 03/13/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Scheel, Deborah K; Deceased: Nicholson, Richard William; Attorney: Clifthorne, R Lucy

24-4-00668-3, 03/13/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Aguilar, John R; Deceased: Aguilar, Sally C; Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00669-1, 03/13/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Clark, Jennifer; Deceased: Nelson, Susan Victoria