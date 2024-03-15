New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/12/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00681-0, 03/12/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Thorne, Giovanni Alajade; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00682-8, 03/12/2024, Vehicular Assault-Dui; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Flores Andrade, Juan Carlos; Prosecutor: Norman, Miriam Elizabeth

24-1-00683-6, 03/12/2024, Attempted Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Booth, Deseree Fawn; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00684-4, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Stewart, Jr, Willard Steven

24-1-00685-2, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Leonard, Zachery Allen

24-1-00686-1, 03/12/2024, Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Dartt, Corinne Renee, Codefendant: Nieves, Saturnino, 24-1-00687-9; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00687-9, 03/12/2024, Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Nieves, Saturnino, Codefendant: Dartt, Corinne Renee, 24-1-00686-1; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00688-7, 03/12/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Stinson, Joshua Aaron; Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00689-5, 03/12/2024, Robbery in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Esekielu, Florence Lemasani, Codefendant: Toilolo, Jeremiah Tusi, 24-1-00690-9; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00690-9, 03/12/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Toilolo, Jeremiah Tusi, Codefendant: Esekielu, Florence Lemasani, 24-1-00689-5; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

New civil cases

24-2-00877-8, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Byrd, Katie Jane; Respondent: Oita, Raymond John

24-2-00878-6, 03/12/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Eddleman, Xiandrea K, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Longmire, Rebekah N; Respondent: Labrum, Cheyanne; Minor: Null

24-2-00879-4, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Andrade, Blanca Estela; Respondent: Aguilar, Daniel Chulo

24-2-00880-8, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hemmer, Jaleh Patricia; Respondent: Hemmer, Gabriel Thomas

24-2-00881-6, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Henry, Tavia; Respondent: Stump, Thomas

24-2-00882-4, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Jackson, Ajia Joycelyn; Respondent: Anthony Jr., Germarkus Daron

24-2-00883-2, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Baker, Michelle Dawn; Respondent: Mckinney, Steven Ray

24-2-00884-1, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mustain, Misti Dawn; Respondent: Lazhari, Abdel Majid

24-2-00885-9, 03/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ware, Tyler Lee; Petitioner: Ware, Stephanie Beth; Respondent: Miklian, Kastyn

24-2-00886-7, 03/13/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Wilson, Selena; Respondent: Law Jr, Michael Derrick; Minor: Wilson, Brooklyn

24-2-06546-1, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Crystal Springs Mhp LLC D/B/A Crystal Springs Mobile Estates; Defendant: Pozos-Rivera, Cassie; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Dobbins, Donn Jeremey

24-2-06548-8, 03/12/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Capps, Angela A.; Defendant: Fatz Detail, LLC; Defendant: Hedland, Timothy Odert; Defendant: Hedland, Jane Doe; Defendant: Schwartz, Judith; Defendant: Schwartz, John Doe; Attorney: Barcus, Franklin Benjamin

24-2-06549-6, 03/12/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Reality Homes Inc.; Defendant: Skolrood, Donald; Defendant: Skolrood, Kathryn; Attorney: Heins, Grady

24-2-06550-0, 03/12/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Chong, Hayong; Respondent: State of Washington; Attorney: Dadabo, D. Stephen

24-2-06551-8, 03/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Sluyter, Theron; Defendant: Pfaller, Douglas; Defendant: Pfaller, Jane Doe; Attorney: Klusmeyer, James Thomas

24-2-06552-6, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: King, Carol; Defendant: Fierro, Julius; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06553-4, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company; Defendant: Patko, Laurie M.; Defendant: Patko, John M.; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06554-2, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Kwmf LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.; Defendant: Sykes, Melissa; Defendant: Laurencio, Ryan; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial

24-2-06555-1, 03/12/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Mamea, Lepon; Defendant: Mamea, Selita; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-06556-9, 03/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Kile, Konan; Defendant: Henderson III, Samuel; Defendant: South Sound College Hunks; Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer

24-2-06557-7, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Morning Star Investments Nw Inc.; Defendant: Vela, Salina; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06558-5, 03/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Raigan Ryhter, a Minor, By And Through Her Natural Father, Richard Ryh; Defendant: Caleb Kerns And Jane Doe Kerns; Attorney: Neff, Joseph Austin

24-2-06559-3, 03/12/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Integon National Insurance Company; Defendant: Castanon, Jessica; Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner of Jessica Castanon; Defendant: Mitchell, Melvin; Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner of Melvin Mitchell; Attorney: Swartley, Michael David

24-2-06560-7, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Village Court LLC; Defendant: Pruitt, Naomi; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06561-5, 03/12/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Hogan, Jeremy; Defendant: Andegiorgis, Tesfamariam; Defendant: Gsc Logistics Pnw Brokerage, Inc.; Defendant: Abc, Def, Ghi, And Jkl Corporations; Attorney: Mcpherson, Thomas

24-2-06562-3, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management; Defendant: Mcgee, Corey; Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-06563-1, 03/12/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: F&G Building Group, LLC; Defendant: Cedar Springs Associates, LLC; Attorney: Coker, John Christopher

24-2-06564-0, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Van Ogle Ford LLC; Defendant: Johnson, Waylon; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06565-8, 03/12/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: The Estate of Stephen Mayes; Plaintiff: Adler-Mayes, Wendy; Plaintiff: Mayes, Capri; Plaintiff: Mayes, Garrett; Defendant: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health; Attorney: Buckley, Beth Erica

24-2-06566-6, 03/12/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: LLC, F&G Building Group; Defendant: Inc Et Al, Indoor Comfort Systems; Attorney: Coker, John Christopher

24-2-06567-4, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Inc, Targa Real Estate Services; Defendant: Nathan, Joe; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06568-2, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Funk, Cody; Defendant: Beach, Drew; Defendant: Hehman, Alex; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06569-1, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Spanish Hills Apartments Llp; Defendant: Scott, Devin T.; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06570-4, 03/12/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Gerritzen, Leif; Defendant: Triplett, Nancy; Defendant: Triplett, John; Attorney: Connelly, Robert John

24-2-06571-2, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Drake Family Lp; Defendant: Thomas, Duane; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06572-1, 03/12/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: L.f.; Defendant: Clover Park School District; Attorney: Beauregard, Charles Lincoln

24-2-06573-9, 03/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: Tcv Bridgeport, LLC; Defendant: Farkas, Josh; Defendant: Barber LLC; Attorney: Funke, Dodds Rhiannon

New domestic cases

24-3-00806-2, 03/11/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Mauk Loftus, Ramel Deloris; Respondent: Merritt, Ricky Albert; Minor: Merritt, Sebastiaan Waters

24-3-00807-1, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Zuniga Romero, Blanca Estela; Respondent: Mitchell, Aja Terrell

24-3-00811-9, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Edwards, Corbin Marshall; Respondent: Reynolds, Shannon J

24-3-00812-7, 03/12/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Black III, Emmett; Respondent: Mustin, Christara Elynn; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00813-5, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rosado, Katiushka Marie; Respondent: Rosado Gonzalez, Alexander Adrian

24-3-00814-3, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Suchan, David Duane; Respondent: Suchan, Jacquelyn Marie; Attorney: Cooperman, Jane Kathryn

24-3-00815-1, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Keefer, Gary M.; Respondent: Keefer, Sonya Mccausland; Attorney: Fisher, William Stephen

24-3-00816-0, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Newsome, Matthew Dudley; Respondent: Newsome, Nicole Lynn; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00817-8, 03/12/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Rickertsen, Haleigh Lavonne; Respondent: Sponberg, Christopher Allen; Minor: Sponberg, Sadie Jean

24-3-00818-6, 03/12/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Blake, Makoto Corey; Minor: Mcclarron, Abreishae C; Attorney: Ham, Gerald

24-3-00819-4, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Nikiema, Shavon Ranita; Respondent: Nikiema, Hynoussa

24-3-00820-8, 03/12/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Weber, Amanda Kathleen; Respondent: Ketchum, Thomas Neil; Minor: Ketchum, Sophia

24-3-00821-6, 03/12/2024, Committed Intimate Relationshp; Petitioner: Hontz, Renee Rae; Respondent: Leasure, Joseph Anthony; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00824-1, 03/12/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Caswell, Cody Lee; Respondent: Bethke, Jesseka; Minor: Caswell, Quinn; Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley

24-3-00825-9, 03/13/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Wagner, Dane Stevens; Respondent: Wagner, Valarie Rae; Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

New probate cases

24-4-00634-9, 03/11/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Avamere At Pacific Ridge; Respondent: Asheim, Michael, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Valdez, Nicole; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00635-7, 03/11/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Avamere At Pacific Ridge; Respondent: Giles, Susan, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Campbell, Donna; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00636-5, 03/11/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Avamere Pacific Ridge; Respondent: Shives, Wanda, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Shea, Terrye; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00641-1, 03/11/2024, Will Only; Testator: Anglemeyer, Deanna Ruth

24-4-00648-9, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hancock, Nicole C B; Deceased: Harrison, William H; Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole

24-4-00649-7, 03/12/2024, Emrgncy Guardnshp/Consrvatrshp; Petitioner: Wilson, Danielle Marie; Respondent: Francy, Johnathan Wayne, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Luken, Terri

24-4-00650-1, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Daly, Eugene E; Deceased: Daly, Margaret G; Attorney: Dadabo, D. Stephen

24-4-00651-9, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Wallace, Donald O; Deceased: Wallace, Omari J

24-4-00652-7, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Drury, Carol A; Deceased: Lynch, Jayne A; Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie

24-4-00653-5, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Koon, Mary M; Deceased: Koon, Thomas J; Attorney: Bean, Cross Bryana

24-4-00654-3, 03/12/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Pretti, Melissa; Respondent: Loewe, Dennis; Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole

24-4-00655-1, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Trettevik, Paul; Deceased: Trettevik, Joyce Evelyn; Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather

24-4-00658-6, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Veal, Edward Thomas; Deceased: Adams, Elizabeth Ruby; Attorney: Wininger, Elizabeth Thompson Suzanne

24-4-00660-8, 03/12/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Sadler, Sharon D; Deceased: Sadler, Thomas Judd; Attorney: Alvestad, Paul L.

