Superior Court

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

February 20, 2024 1:30 am
tsr

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00439-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Use of Fish Buying And Dealing License

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Westlake Seafood, LLC

24-1-00443-4, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Wagner, Gabrielle Jeanette

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00444-2, 02/15/2024, Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Wagner, Gabrielle Jeanette

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00445-1, 02/15/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mcclinton, Jeremiah Tyrone

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00446-9, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Logan, Dakota Marie

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00447-7, 02/15/2024, Identity Theft in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mcmichael, Joel Tod

24-1-00448-5, 02/15/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dyer, Derious Jordan

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00449-3, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Sebastiani, Charity Dawn

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00450-7, 02/15/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gordon, William Earl

Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.

24-1-00451-5, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Phelps, Danny Lee

24-1-00452-3, 02/15/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Odonnell, Mark Kenneth

New civil cases

24-2-00561-2, 02/15/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Nicolaus, Edward

Respondent: Stoner, Coryn Mae

24-2-00562-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bailey, Rebecca Anne

Respondent: Philip, Lance Edward

Attorney: Sloley, Rachel

24-2-00563-9, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hill, Elbert La Vaughn

Respondent: Wright, Tony

24-2-00564-7, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Splan, Patrick

Respondent: Davey, Nicole

24-2-00565-5, 02/15/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Ramos, Carmen Delayne

Respondent: Makau, Trevor

24-2-00566-3, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Holshouser, Tonya Lynn

Respondent: Holshouser, Robert Harris

24-2-00567-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cain, Brittney Joan

Respondent: Marino, Francis John

24-2-00568-0, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Perez Rodriguez, Alondra Berenice

Respondent: Diaz Nieves, Marcos Antonio

24-2-00569-8, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Brown, Morgan Marie

Respondent: Lachapelle, Ahri Love

24-2-00570-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Korst, Carolyn Elizabeth

Respondent: Korst, Hunter Mathias

24-2-00571-0, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kiwango, Jonayce Mansweat

Respondent: Lennox, Troy

24-2-00572-8, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gillooly, Veronica

Respondent: Talaeai, Danny Amo

24-2-00573-6, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Garcia De Mendez, Angela

Respondent: Mendez, Armondo Garcia

24-2-00574-4, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Johnston, Kimberly Marie

Respondent: Johnston, Ronald William

24-2-00575-2, 02/15/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order

Petitioner: Ward, Tina Marie

Respondent: Ward, Donald James

24-2-00576-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Simon, Katherine Renee

Respondent: Henry, Deshawn

24-2-00577-9, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Jensen, Jazmine

Respondent: Charles, Ra Sean Anthony

24-2-00578-7, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Moreno, Claudia

Respondent: Brown, Daniel

24-2-05984-4, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Anderson, Sean

Defendant: Vinson, Courtney

Defendant: Vinson, John Doe

Attorney: Gao, Wenting

24-2-05996-8, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Anspach, Tracy

Plaintiff: Anspach, Carolyn

Defendant: Moeung, Veanie

Defendant: Moon, Nia

Attorney: Eller, Scott Travis

24-2-05997-6, 02/15/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2

Plaintiff: North Coast Electric Company

Defendant: Jennings Electric, Inc.

Defendant: Jennings, Scott

Attorney: Cary, Kae Nancy

24-2-05998-4, 02/15/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Pike, Charli M

Defendant: Invisible Wires LLC

Attorney: Pizl, B James

24-2-05999-2, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Nelson, Dawn

Plaintiff: Nelson, Craig

Defendant: Long, Duncan

Defendant: Long, Jane Doe

Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence

24-2-06000-1, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Cr Vue 25 Communities, LLC

Defendant: Castillo, Devany

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06001-0, 02/15/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Defendant: Kevin T Story; Sharon Mcgrew Mares; Occupants of The Property

Attorney: Chu, Shing Grace

24-2-06002-8, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Cr Vue 25 Communities, LLC

Defendant: Hudson, Dennis

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06003-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Cr Vue 25 Communities, LLC

Defendant: Creary, Kevin

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06004-4, 02/15/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Barner, Kenneth

Defendant: Hitsman, Terry

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06005-2, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals

Defendant: Lawrence, Leatrice

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06006-1, 02/15/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Hawken, Jason J.

Defendant: Holt, Yvonne

Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-2-06007-9, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments, LLC

Defendant: Hickman, Lolita

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06008-7, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC

Defendant: Blockman, Kalia

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06009-5, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC

Defendant: Bates, Angel

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06010-9, 02/15/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Frasquillo, Joseph

Defendant: Mikeys Mobile Auto Dr LLC

Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel

24-2-06011-7, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Unionaire – Tacoma LLC

Defendant: Drake, Kayla

Defendant: Verg, Matthew

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06012-5, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Heights Apartments Puyallup LLC

Defendant: Degree, Jacey

Defendant: Lakkham, Brenda

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06013-3, 02/15/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2

Plaintiff: Alaska Usa Federal Credit Union

Defendant: Fish, Jacob

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06014-1, 02/15/2024, Administrative Law Review

Petitioner: Parker, Jud M.

Respondent: Pierce Transit

Attorney: Palace, Arthur Patrick

24-2-06015-0, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Lincoln Court Tnc LLC

Defendant: Williams, Terrell

Defendant: Williams, Emma

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06016-8, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC

Defendant: Bruer, Brandy

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06017-6, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Artisan And Truckers Casualty Company

Defendant: Desjadon, Draven L.

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-06018-4, 02/15/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: York, Ross

Defendant: Rhea, Jarrell

Defendant: Erickson Logging And Construction, Inc

Defendant: Rhea,

Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn

24-2-06019-2, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC

Defendant: Kelly, Jeremy

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06020-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Schliegh, Rob

Defendant: Odem, Cleonies

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06021-4, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte LLC

Defendant: Osbourne, Aunnalyce

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06022-2, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Orr, Karen S.

Defendant: Martin, Rosalind

Defendant: Mungai, Francis

Attorney: Orr, Gary Jack

24-2-06023-1, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gfs Sienna LLC

Defendant: Shane, Dallas

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06024-9, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.

Defendant: Madruga, Joseph P

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-06025-7, 02/15/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Pacific Lutheran University

Defendant: Pierce County

Attorney: Lynn, Theodore William

24-2-06026-5, 02/15/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Dean Simmons

Defendant: Michael Doherty

Defendant: Jane Doe Doherty

Attorney: Miguel, Kathryn Sofia

24-2-06027-3, 02/15/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: English, Brandan

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06028-1, 02/15/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Guiney, Brianna J

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06029-0, 02/15/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Kosoff, Christopher F

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06030-3, 02/15/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Winslow, Bethany R

Defendant: Outlaw III, Willie

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-06031-1, 02/15/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Togi, Justin

Defendant: Togi, Imelda Sala

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-06032-0, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Terra Heights Apts, LLC; Wu Terra Heights, LLC By And Through Fpi Mana

Defendant: Tucker, Jasmine

Defendant: Hale, Gary

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Hamell, a Joseph

24-2-06033-8, 02/15/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Allstate Insurance Company

Minor: Jessica Coons

Attorney: Barhoum, R John

24-2-06034-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Edward, Nancy

Defendant: Wonne, Hemyina

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06035-4, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Green Orchids Realty LLC

Defendant: Bartlett, Alison

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06036-2, 02/16/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Wagner, Troy

Defendant: Reese, Jason

Defendant: Reese,

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

New domestic cases

24-3-00503-9, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Konotopchik, Svetlana

Respondent: Konotopchik, Anatoliy

24-3-00508-0, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Pomerantz, Samantha Sue

Respondent: Jensen, Casey Alan

Minor: Jensen, Austin Alan

24-3-00510-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Camacho, Marylou

Respondent: Camacho, Eric M

24-3-00511-0, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Knight, James Arden

Respondent: Knight, Taryn Dahlia

24-3-00512-8, 02/14/2024, Legal Separation No Children

Petitioner: Dinh, Melisa Kim

Respondent: Dinh, Toan

24-3-00513-6, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Mothershead, Aaron Michael

Respondent: Perry, Amanda Katherine

Minor: Mothershead, Maizie Rose

Minor: Mothershead, Easton William

24-3-00514-4, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Ndungu, Elizabeth Wambui

Respondent: Philip, Samuel Ndungu

24-3-00515-2, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Jackson, Keith Douglas

Respondent: Gomes, Deyse Martins

24-3-00516-1, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Stallman, Eileen Susan

Respondent: Stallman, Douglas Richard

Attorney: Swann, L Heather

24-3-00518-7, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Allen, Adrian

Respondent: Bolduc, Erica

Minor: Allen, Lincoln

Minor: Allen, Willow

Attorney: Powell, N. Donald

24-3-00519-5, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Boles, Joshua Gordon

Respondent: Boles, Maria Lavina Alexandria

Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin

24-3-00520-9, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Kondratyuk, Karolina V

Respondent: Rakhanov, Dmytro Sergeevich

Attorney: Steele, Lynn Patricia

24-3-00521-7, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Douglas, III, Timothy

Respondent: Kamwaro, Stella S.

Minor: Douglas-Kamwaro, Taran

Attorney: Swann, M Jeremy

24-3-00522-5, 02/15/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3)

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Miller, Joshua Lee

Minor: Miller, Zoey

Attorney: Ham, Gerald

24-3-00523-3, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Rowley, Emily Sue

Respondent: Castellon, Katherine

Attorney: Lazar, Marina Daniela

24-3-00524-1, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Stoker, Mengting

Respondent: Stoker, Rex

Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley

24-3-00525-0, 02/15/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3)

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Miller, Joshua Lee

Minor: Miller, Presley

Attorney: Ham, Gerald

24-3-00528-4, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Rennick, Alyssa M.

Respondent: Lynn, Mason S.

Minor: Lynn, Sophie M.

Minor: Lynn, Rosie M.

Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore

24-3-00529-2, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Christian Joseph Gagner

Respondent: Kayla Ann Kuhlman

Minor: Hailey Mae Kuhlman-Gagner

Minor: Gavin Carter Kuhlman-Gagner

Attorney: Bradshaw, Eugene Chad

24-3-00530-6, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Tara-Lyn Dietrich

Respondent: Michael Dwayne Dietrich

Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan

New Probate cases

24-4-00404-4, 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Alaska Gardens Health And Rehabilitation

Respondent: Norton, Phyllis, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Freeborn, Sue

Attorney: Johnson, Ann Elizabeth

24-4-00405-2, 02/14/2024, Will Only

Testator: Kirkham, Sheryl L

24-4-00406-1, 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Schmidt Family Services LLC

Respondent: Kanton, Michael L, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Givens, Becky

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00414-1, 02/14/2024, Will Only

Testator: Chong, Sin Lee

24-4-00416-8, 02/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Dshs

Respondent: Spira, Stephanie Dee, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Gray, Judson

24-4-00417-6, 02/15/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Wilson, Nancy J

Deceased: Eilers, Kenneth W

Attorney: Hammermaster, C. David

24-4-00418-4, 02/15/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Marston, Kressent

Petitioner: Butler III, Philip E

Deceased: Butler Jr, Philip Edward

Attorney: Petrich, Benjamin David

24-4-00419-2, 02/15/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Yuzamas, John R

Deceased: Yuzamas, Lisa M

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00420-6, 02/15/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Muri, Edward D

Deceased: Muri, Richard E

Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael

24-4-00421-4, 02/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Dove, Mi

Respondent: Paden, John D.

Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole,

24-4-00422-2, 02/15/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Corcoran, Rose

Deceased, Hagen, Robert,

Attorney, Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey,

24-4-00424-9, 02/15/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Kelly, Shannon M,

Deceased: Kelly Jr, Bruce William,

Attorney: Betzendorfer, E. Jeanne,

24-4-00425-7, 02/15/2024, , Estate

Petitioner: Liebert, Mary Ann

Deceased: Liebert, Thomas M

Attorney: Luton, Jane Emma

24-4-00426-5, 02/16/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Gleason, Eric Charles

Deceased: Gleason, Jerry Charles

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick,