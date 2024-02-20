SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00439-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Use of Fish Buying And Dealing License
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Westlake Seafood, LLC
24-1-00443-4, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Wagner, Gabrielle Jeanette
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00444-2, 02/15/2024, Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Wagner, Gabrielle Jeanette
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00445-1, 02/15/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mcclinton, Jeremiah Tyrone
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00446-9, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Logan, Dakota Marie
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00447-7, 02/15/2024, Identity Theft in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mcmichael, Joel Tod
24-1-00448-5, 02/15/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dyer, Derious Jordan
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00449-3, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Sebastiani, Charity Dawn
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00450-7, 02/15/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gordon, William Earl
Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.
24-1-00451-5, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Phelps, Danny Lee
24-1-00452-3, 02/15/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Odonnell, Mark Kenneth
New civil cases
24-2-00561-2, 02/15/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Nicolaus, Edward
Respondent: Stoner, Coryn Mae
24-2-00562-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bailey, Rebecca Anne
Respondent: Philip, Lance Edward
Attorney: Sloley, Rachel
24-2-00563-9, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hill, Elbert La Vaughn
Respondent: Wright, Tony
24-2-00564-7, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Splan, Patrick
Respondent: Davey, Nicole
24-2-00565-5, 02/15/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Ramos, Carmen Delayne
Respondent: Makau, Trevor
24-2-00566-3, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Holshouser, Tonya Lynn
Respondent: Holshouser, Robert Harris
24-2-00567-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cain, Brittney Joan
Respondent: Marino, Francis John
24-2-00568-0, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Perez Rodriguez, Alondra Berenice
Respondent: Diaz Nieves, Marcos Antonio
24-2-00569-8, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Brown, Morgan Marie
Respondent: Lachapelle, Ahri Love
24-2-00570-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Korst, Carolyn Elizabeth
Respondent: Korst, Hunter Mathias
24-2-00571-0, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kiwango, Jonayce Mansweat
Respondent: Lennox, Troy
24-2-00572-8, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gillooly, Veronica
Respondent: Talaeai, Danny Amo
24-2-00573-6, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Garcia De Mendez, Angela
Respondent: Mendez, Armondo Garcia
24-2-00574-4, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Johnston, Kimberly Marie
Respondent: Johnston, Ronald William
24-2-00575-2, 02/15/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order
Petitioner: Ward, Tina Marie
Respondent: Ward, Donald James
24-2-00576-1, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Simon, Katherine Renee
Respondent: Henry, Deshawn
24-2-00577-9, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Jensen, Jazmine
Respondent: Charles, Ra Sean Anthony
24-2-00578-7, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Moreno, Claudia
Respondent: Brown, Daniel
24-2-05984-4, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Anderson, Sean
Defendant: Vinson, Courtney
Defendant: Vinson, John Doe
Attorney: Gao, Wenting
24-2-05996-8, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Anspach, Tracy
Plaintiff: Anspach, Carolyn
Defendant: Moeung, Veanie
Defendant: Moon, Nia
Attorney: Eller, Scott Travis
24-2-05997-6, 02/15/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2
Plaintiff: North Coast Electric Company
Defendant: Jennings Electric, Inc.
Defendant: Jennings, Scott
Attorney: Cary, Kae Nancy
24-2-05998-4, 02/15/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Pike, Charli M
Defendant: Invisible Wires LLC
Attorney: Pizl, B James
24-2-05999-2, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Nelson, Dawn
Plaintiff: Nelson, Craig
Defendant: Long, Duncan
Defendant: Long, Jane Doe
Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence
24-2-06000-1, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Cr Vue 25 Communities, LLC
Defendant: Castillo, Devany
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06001-0, 02/15/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Defendant: Kevin T Story; Sharon Mcgrew Mares; Occupants of The Property
Attorney: Chu, Shing Grace
24-2-06002-8, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Cr Vue 25 Communities, LLC
Defendant: Hudson, Dennis
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06003-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Cr Vue 25 Communities, LLC
Defendant: Creary, Kevin
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06004-4, 02/15/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Barner, Kenneth
Defendant: Hitsman, Terry
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-06005-2, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals
Defendant: Lawrence, Leatrice
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-06006-1, 02/15/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Hawken, Jason J.
Defendant: Holt, Yvonne
Attorney: Burns, Martin
24-2-06007-9, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments, LLC
Defendant: Hickman, Lolita
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06008-7, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC
Defendant: Blockman, Kalia
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06009-5, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC
Defendant: Bates, Angel
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06010-9, 02/15/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Frasquillo, Joseph
Defendant: Mikeys Mobile Auto Dr LLC
Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel
24-2-06011-7, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Unionaire – Tacoma LLC
Defendant: Drake, Kayla
Defendant: Verg, Matthew
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06012-5, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Heights Apartments Puyallup LLC
Defendant: Degree, Jacey
Defendant: Lakkham, Brenda
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06013-3, 02/15/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2
Plaintiff: Alaska Usa Federal Credit Union
Defendant: Fish, Jacob
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-06014-1, 02/15/2024, Administrative Law Review
Petitioner: Parker, Jud M.
Respondent: Pierce Transit
Attorney: Palace, Arthur Patrick
24-2-06015-0, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Lincoln Court Tnc LLC
Defendant: Williams, Terrell
Defendant: Williams, Emma
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06016-8, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Waverly LLC
Defendant: Bruer, Brandy
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06017-6, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Artisan And Truckers Casualty Company
Defendant: Desjadon, Draven L.
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-06018-4, 02/15/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: York, Ross
Defendant: Rhea, Jarrell
Defendant: Erickson Logging And Construction, Inc
Defendant: Rhea,
Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn
24-2-06019-2, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC
Defendant: Kelly, Jeremy
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06020-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Schliegh, Rob
Defendant: Odem, Cleonies
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-06021-4, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte LLC
Defendant: Osbourne, Aunnalyce
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06022-2, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Orr, Karen S.
Defendant: Martin, Rosalind
Defendant: Mungai, Francis
Attorney: Orr, Gary Jack
24-2-06023-1, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gfs Sienna LLC
Defendant: Shane, Dallas
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06024-9, 02/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.
Defendant: Madruga, Joseph P
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-06025-7, 02/15/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Pacific Lutheran University
Defendant: Pierce County
Attorney: Lynn, Theodore William
24-2-06026-5, 02/15/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Dean Simmons
Defendant: Michael Doherty
Defendant: Jane Doe Doherty
Attorney: Miguel, Kathryn Sofia
24-2-06027-3, 02/15/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: English, Brandan
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06028-1, 02/15/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Guiney, Brianna J
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06029-0, 02/15/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Kosoff, Christopher F
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06030-3, 02/15/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Winslow, Bethany R
Defendant: Outlaw III, Willie
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-06031-1, 02/15/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Togi, Justin
Defendant: Togi, Imelda Sala
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-06032-0, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Terra Heights Apts, LLC; Wu Terra Heights, LLC By And Through Fpi Mana
Defendant: Tucker, Jasmine
Defendant: Hale, Gary
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Hamell, a Joseph
24-2-06033-8, 02/15/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Allstate Insurance Company
Minor: Jessica Coons
Attorney: Barhoum, R John
24-2-06034-6, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Edward, Nancy
Defendant: Wonne, Hemyina
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06035-4, 02/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Green Orchids Realty LLC
Defendant: Bartlett, Alison
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06036-2, 02/16/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Wagner, Troy
Defendant: Reese, Jason
Defendant: Reese,
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
New domestic cases
24-3-00503-9, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Konotopchik, Svetlana
Respondent: Konotopchik, Anatoliy
24-3-00508-0, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Pomerantz, Samantha Sue
Respondent: Jensen, Casey Alan
Minor: Jensen, Austin Alan
24-3-00510-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Camacho, Marylou
Respondent: Camacho, Eric M
24-3-00511-0, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Knight, James Arden
Respondent: Knight, Taryn Dahlia
24-3-00512-8, 02/14/2024, Legal Separation No Children
Petitioner: Dinh, Melisa Kim
Respondent: Dinh, Toan
24-3-00513-6, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Mothershead, Aaron Michael
Respondent: Perry, Amanda Katherine
Minor: Mothershead, Maizie Rose
Minor: Mothershead, Easton William
24-3-00514-4, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Ndungu, Elizabeth Wambui
Respondent: Philip, Samuel Ndungu
24-3-00515-2, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Jackson, Keith Douglas
Respondent: Gomes, Deyse Martins
24-3-00516-1, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Stallman, Eileen Susan
Respondent: Stallman, Douglas Richard
Attorney: Swann, L Heather
24-3-00518-7, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Allen, Adrian
Respondent: Bolduc, Erica
Minor: Allen, Lincoln
Minor: Allen, Willow
Attorney: Powell, N. Donald
24-3-00519-5, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Boles, Joshua Gordon
Respondent: Boles, Maria Lavina Alexandria
Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin
24-3-00520-9, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Kondratyuk, Karolina V
Respondent: Rakhanov, Dmytro Sergeevich
Attorney: Steele, Lynn Patricia
24-3-00521-7, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Douglas, III, Timothy
Respondent: Kamwaro, Stella S.
Minor: Douglas-Kamwaro, Taran
Attorney: Swann, M Jeremy
24-3-00522-5, 02/15/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3)
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Miller, Joshua Lee
Minor: Miller, Zoey
Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-00523-3, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Rowley, Emily Sue
Respondent: Castellon, Katherine
Attorney: Lazar, Marina Daniela
24-3-00524-1, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Stoker, Mengting
Respondent: Stoker, Rex
Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley
24-3-00525-0, 02/15/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3)
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Miller, Joshua Lee
Minor: Miller, Presley
Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-00528-4, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Rennick, Alyssa M.
Respondent: Lynn, Mason S.
Minor: Lynn, Sophie M.
Minor: Lynn, Rosie M.
Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore
24-3-00529-2, 02/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Christian Joseph Gagner
Respondent: Kayla Ann Kuhlman
Minor: Hailey Mae Kuhlman-Gagner
Minor: Gavin Carter Kuhlman-Gagner
Attorney: Bradshaw, Eugene Chad
24-3-00530-6, 02/15/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Tara-Lyn Dietrich
Respondent: Michael Dwayne Dietrich
Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
New Probate cases
24-4-00404-4, 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Alaska Gardens Health And Rehabilitation
Respondent: Norton, Phyllis, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Freeborn, Sue
Attorney: Johnson, Ann Elizabeth
24-4-00405-2, 02/14/2024, Will Only
Testator: Kirkham, Sheryl L
24-4-00406-1, 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Schmidt Family Services LLC
Respondent: Kanton, Michael L, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Givens, Becky
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-4-00414-1, 02/14/2024, Will Only
Testator: Chong, Sin Lee
24-4-00416-8, 02/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Dshs
Respondent: Spira, Stephanie Dee, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Gray, Judson
24-4-00417-6, 02/15/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Wilson, Nancy J
Deceased: Eilers, Kenneth W
Attorney: Hammermaster, C. David
24-4-00418-4, 02/15/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Marston, Kressent
Petitioner: Butler III, Philip E
Deceased: Butler Jr, Philip Edward
Attorney: Petrich, Benjamin David
24-4-00419-2, 02/15/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Yuzamas, John R
Deceased: Yuzamas, Lisa M
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00420-6, 02/15/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Muri, Edward D
Deceased: Muri, Richard E
Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael
24-4-00421-4, 02/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Dove, Mi
Respondent: Paden, John D.
Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole,
24-4-00422-2, 02/15/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Corcoran, Rose
Deceased, Hagen, Robert,
Attorney, Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey,
24-4-00424-9, 02/15/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Kelly, Shannon M,
Deceased: Kelly Jr, Bruce William,
Attorney: Betzendorfer, E. Jeanne,
24-4-00425-7, 02/15/2024, , Estate
Petitioner: Liebert, Mary Ann
Deceased: Liebert, Thomas M
Attorney: Luton, Jane Emma
24-4-00426-5, 02/16/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Gleason, Eric Charles
Deceased: Gleason, Jerry Charles
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick,