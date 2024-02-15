New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases. Report for: Feb. 13, 2024

Superior Court

New criminal cases

24-1-00410-8, 02/13/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dobler, Daniel William

24-1-00411-6, 02/13/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gentry, David Allen Victor

Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00412-4, 02/13/2024, Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Togi, Alesana Laki

24-1-00413-2, 02/13/2024, Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cavanaugh, Kenneth Michael

24-1-00414-1, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cross, Iv, George James

24-1-00415-9, 02/13/2024, Attempted Robbery In The First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Thomas, Rasheedd Shamon

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00416-7, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Stewart, Robert Anthony

24-1-00417-5, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Sharp, Michael Kenneth

24-1-00418-3, 02/13/2024, Vehicular Assault-, Rm/Dso

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Babayeva, Zayida

Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00419-1, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Williams, II, Alexander Ryan

24-1-00420-5, 02/13/2024, Arson in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Williams, Paul Dionyus

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00421-3, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Petty, Jr, Roger Lee

24-1-00422-1, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hreha, Joseph D

24-1-00423-0, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hinds, III, Edward Kya

24-1-00424-8, 02/13/2024, Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mclees, Alexi Lauren

new civil cases

24-2-00530-2, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Riemer, Kayten K

Respondent: Contreras, Christian Isaiah

24-2-00531-1, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Smith, Amy Marie

Respondent: Smith, Chad Michael

24-2-00532-9, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Hester, Sarah Amelia

Respondent: Martinez, Jireth

24-2-00533-7, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cruz Diaz Juan Carlos

Respondent: Moran Aguirre Lizeth

24-2-00534-5, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Clifton, Michelle Leanne

Respondent: Castle, Zachery Owen

24-2-00535-3, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reed, Jacquline

Respondent: Dufer, Kevin

24-2-00536-1, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reed, Jacquline

Respondent: Reed, Donald M

24-2-00537-0, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Reed, Jacquline

Respondent: Benedict, Maleina

24-2-00538-8, 02/13/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Mendoza, Emily Giovanna

Respondent: Cano-Trujillo, Adrian

24-2-00539-6, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Curran-Mckay, Nicholas

Respondent: Slough, Dylan

24-2-00540-0, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Herring, Alea

Respondent: Rush, Deandre

Minor: Rush, Adonis

24-2-00541-8, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Davis-Graham, Mackenzie

Respondent: Cogger Nathaniel

24-2-00542-6, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rogers, Tonetta Marie

Respondent: Kinlow, Rondell Fabre

24-2-00543-4, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Perez, Maria Alejandra

Respondent: Rodriguez Silva, Luis Alfonso

24-2-00544-2, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Wilcox, Ronald Charles

Respondent: Bradford, Tony

24-2-05947-0, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Hammond-Nagel, Clarence

Defendant: Lencioni, Nam

Defendant: Lee, Seungsoo

Defendant: Lencioni, Jane Doe

Defendant: Lee, Jane Doe

Attorney: Firkins, K. Tyler

24-2-05948-8, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: 150 Pounders, LLC

Defendant: Henderson. Jeffrey

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-05949-6, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Wagner, Troy

Defendant: Klinger, Robert

Defendant: Klinger,

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-05950-0, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Isozaki, Mark

Defendant: Unap, Jamaal

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05951-8, 02/13/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Morgan, Elizabeth

Defendant: England, George

Defendant: Dowling, Jasmine

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Delaat-Maher, Ann Kelly

24-2-05952-6, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Dau LLC

Defendant: Paea, Falisi

Defendant: Paea, Suliana

Attorney: Galletch, B Michael

24-2-05953-4, 02/13/2024, Writ of Habeas Corpus

Plaintiff: Barnes, Natashia

Defendant: Eastburn, Richard W

Minor: Nelson, Latashia

24-2-05954-2, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit Corporation

Defendant: Beauchamp, Sarah

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05955-1, 02/13/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association

Defendant: Boczar, Sean M

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05956-9, 02/13/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association

Defendant: Horton, Robert A

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05957-7, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit Corporation

Defendant: Reed, Amy

Defendant: Wyatt, Oliver

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05958-5, 02/13/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Fora Financial Funding, LLC

Defendant: Fine Line Drywall Services LLC

Defendant: Hoffmaster, Terry

Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-05959-3, 02/13/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Young, Raven

Minor: E. Y.

Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton

24-2-05960-7, 02/13/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Alliance Funding Group

Defendant: Marvellous Light Trucking LLC

Defendant: Pree, Terrence

Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-05961-5, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability

Defendant: Robinson, Randy

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05962-3, 02/13/2024, Employment

Plaintiff: Hidalgo, Lizeth

Defendant: Mazatl¡N Restaurant #10 Inc

Defendant: C¡Rdenas, Andres

Defendant: C¡Rdenas, Jane Doe

Attorney: Kang, Joon Patrick

24-2-05963-1, 02/13/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Mclaughlin, Jennifer J.

Defendant: Jeator, Oretha Munah

Defendant: Jeator, J. Doe

Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-05964-0, 02/13/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Defendant: Sfrs LLC

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05965-8, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Santiago Cacari, Juan

Defendant: Paredes Doroteo, Marcos

Attorney: Yi, Jongwon

24-2-05966-6, 02/14/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Boeing Employees’ Credit Union

Defendant: Braudway, Donald L

Defendant: Braudway, Jennifer L

Attorney: Leung, Peter

24-2-05967-4, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Macaluso, Jeffrey

Defendant: Hayes, Margarette Ann

24-2-05968-2, 02/14/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Adela Pelayo

Defendant: The Kroger Company

Defendant: Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.

Attorney: King, Nien-Tse Victor

NEW DOMESTIC CASES

24-3-00475-0, 02/12/2024, Relative Child Visitation

Petitioner: Trujillo, Nicole Kirby

Respondent: Ruiz Marquez, Leslie Jasmine

Respondent: Ocasio, Lorenzo Antonio

Minor: Ocasio Ruiz, Gloria Rose

24-3-00477-6, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Valdovinos-Lara, Gladys

Respondent: Jaquess Robbins, Nigel Isiah

24-3-00478-4, 02/12/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Kroll, Mackenzie Anne

Respondent: Niswanger, David Allen Jr

Minor: Niswanger, Gunner Lyle

24-3-00479-2, 02/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Lee, Nicole Mae

Respondent: Gipson, Jowan Eugene

Minor: Gipson, Samori

Attorney: Otto, Marie Katrina

24-3-00480-6, 02/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Cotton, Loeb Micah

Respondent: Lochridge, Tylcee Jo

Minor: Cotton, Zhenya

Attorney: Bains, Raj

24-3-00481-4, 02/13/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Spurlock, Simon Hathaway

Respondent: Pemberton, Nicole Marie

Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00482-2, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Starling, Jeri Jannine

Respondent: Benning, Stefen F

24-3-00483-1, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: De Alcaraz, Rosaura Alacorn

Respondent: Caracoza, Jose Alcaraz

24-3-00484-9, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Jones, Alyssa Marie

Respondent: Jones, Troy Allen

24-3-00485-7, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Avitia, Ruth Alicia Estrada

Respondent: Segura Cruz, Alfredo

24-3-00486-5, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Patterson, Rinna Chhim

Respondent: Patterson, Gary Dean

24-3-00487-3, 02/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Johnson, Tyrik Datari

Respondent: Edwards, Jessy Lauren

Minor: Edwards, Everett Nicholas

24-3-00488-1, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Redfern, Sarina Nicole

Respondent: Redfern, Hunter Joshua

24-3-00490-3, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Rice, Michael

Respondent: Rice, Samantha

Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea

24-3-00491-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Anderson, Clinton

Respondent: Anderson, Tina

NEW PROBATE CASES

24-4-00361-7, 02/09/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Gambill Jr, Bruce E

Deceased: Gambill, Doris L

24-4-00371-4, 02/09/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Carver, Lori J

Petitioner: Carver, Dana A

Respondent: Carver, Daniel A, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Shea, Terrye

Attorney: Morganthaler, Michael David

24-4-00374-9, 02/12/2024, Will Only

Testator: Mills, Mary

24-4-00379-0, 02/12/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Holmes, Briana B

Parent: Kuzmick, Matthew

Parent: Kuzmick, Brooke Renee

Minor: Kuzmick, Jace Madden

24-4-00380-3, 02/12/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Harmon, Andre Y

Deceased: Young, Minnie Bertha

24-4-00382-0, 02/12/2024, Will Only

Testator: Griffin, Ronald W

24-4-00383-8, 02/12/2024, Will Only

Testator: White, Loren Eugene

24-4-00386-2, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Pittman, Lori

Deceased: Pittman, Michael James

Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence

24-4-00387-1, 02/13/2024, Estate

Personal Representative, Thompson, Mary Kay

Deceased: Buckley, George Edwin

24-4-00388-9, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Vincent, Nichole

Petitioner: Vincent, Karson

Deceased: Vincent, Rita L

Attorney: Dent, Wayne Charles

24-4-00390-1, 02/13/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Faaitu, Nofoalii

Petitioner: Faaity, Maria

Minor: Faaity, Izreal

Parent: Lynd, Danaysha

Parent: Faaity, Kome Jr

24-4-00395-1, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Haiduk-Pollack, Cynthia

Deceased: Haiduk, Patrick Robert

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00396-0, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Rodgers, Alanna

Deceased: Jackson, Betty J

Attorney: Andreve, Ann Minta

Attorney: Letexier, Marie Bishop Kiaya

24-4-00397-8, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Ansotigue, Kris

Petitioner: Ansotigue, John

Deceased: Schoonover, Sean

Attorney: Buckley, Beth Erica

24-4-00398-6, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Saunders, Lindsay

Deceased: Saunders, Amy Lorraine

Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey

24-4-00399-4, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Miller, Deidra

Deceased: Miller, Gloria M

Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00400-1, 02/13/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Miller, Deidra

Deceased: Miller, Paul Eugene

Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00401-0 , 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Eliseo

Respondent: Henderson, Amy

Attorney: Johnson, Ann Elizabeth