Superior Court
New criminal cases
24-1-00410-8, 02/13/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dobler, Daniel William
24-1-00411-6, 02/13/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gentry, David Allen Victor
Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00412-4, 02/13/2024, Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Togi, Alesana Laki
24-1-00413-2, 02/13/2024, Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cavanaugh, Kenneth Michael
24-1-00414-1, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cross, Iv, George James
24-1-00415-9, 02/13/2024, Attempted Robbery In The First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Thomas, Rasheedd Shamon
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00416-7, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Stewart, Robert Anthony
24-1-00417-5, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Sharp, Michael Kenneth
24-1-00418-3, 02/13/2024, Vehicular Assault-, Rm/Dso
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Babayeva, Zayida
Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00419-1, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Williams, II, Alexander Ryan
24-1-00420-5, 02/13/2024, Arson in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Williams, Paul Dionyus
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00421-3, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Petty, Jr, Roger Lee
24-1-00422-1, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hreha, Joseph D
24-1-00423-0, 02/13/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hinds, III, Edward Kya
24-1-00424-8, 02/13/2024, Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mclees, Alexi Lauren
new civil cases
24-2-00530-2, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Riemer, Kayten K
Respondent: Contreras, Christian Isaiah
24-2-00531-1, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Smith, Amy Marie
Respondent: Smith, Chad Michael
24-2-00532-9, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Hester, Sarah Amelia
Respondent: Martinez, Jireth
24-2-00533-7, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cruz Diaz Juan Carlos
Respondent: Moran Aguirre Lizeth
24-2-00534-5, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Clifton, Michelle Leanne
Respondent: Castle, Zachery Owen
24-2-00535-3, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reed, Jacquline
Respondent: Dufer, Kevin
24-2-00536-1, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reed, Jacquline
Respondent: Reed, Donald M
24-2-00537-0, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Reed, Jacquline
Respondent: Benedict, Maleina
24-2-00538-8, 02/13/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Mendoza, Emily Giovanna
Respondent: Cano-Trujillo, Adrian
24-2-00539-6, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Curran-Mckay, Nicholas
Respondent: Slough, Dylan
24-2-00540-0, 02/13/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Herring, Alea
Respondent: Rush, Deandre
Minor: Rush, Adonis
24-2-00541-8, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Davis-Graham, Mackenzie
Respondent: Cogger Nathaniel
24-2-00542-6, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rogers, Tonetta Marie
Respondent: Kinlow, Rondell Fabre
24-2-00543-4, 02/13/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Perez, Maria Alejandra
Respondent: Rodriguez Silva, Luis Alfonso
24-2-00544-2, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Wilcox, Ronald Charles
Respondent: Bradford, Tony
24-2-05947-0, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Hammond-Nagel, Clarence
Defendant: Lencioni, Nam
Defendant: Lee, Seungsoo
Defendant: Lencioni, Jane Doe
Defendant: Lee, Jane Doe
Attorney: Firkins, K. Tyler
24-2-05948-8, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: 150 Pounders, LLC
Defendant: Henderson. Jeffrey
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-05949-6, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Wagner, Troy
Defendant: Klinger, Robert
Defendant: Klinger,
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-05950-0, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Isozaki, Mark
Defendant: Unap, Jamaal
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05951-8, 02/13/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Morgan, Elizabeth
Defendant: England, George
Defendant: Dowling, Jasmine
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Delaat-Maher, Ann Kelly
24-2-05952-6, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Dau LLC
Defendant: Paea, Falisi
Defendant: Paea, Suliana
Attorney: Galletch, B Michael
24-2-05953-4, 02/13/2024, Writ of Habeas Corpus
Plaintiff: Barnes, Natashia
Defendant: Eastburn, Richard W
Minor: Nelson, Latashia
24-2-05954-2, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit Corporation
Defendant: Beauchamp, Sarah
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05955-1, 02/13/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association
Defendant: Boczar, Sean M
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05956-9, 02/13/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association
Defendant: Horton, Robert A
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05957-7, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit Corporation
Defendant: Reed, Amy
Defendant: Wyatt, Oliver
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05958-5, 02/13/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Fora Financial Funding, LLC
Defendant: Fine Line Drywall Services LLC
Defendant: Hoffmaster, Terry
Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin
24-2-05959-3, 02/13/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Young, Raven
Minor: E. Y.
Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton
24-2-05960-7, 02/13/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Alliance Funding Group
Defendant: Marvellous Light Trucking LLC
Defendant: Pree, Terrence
Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin
24-2-05961-5, 02/13/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability
Defendant: Robinson, Randy
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05962-3, 02/13/2024, Employment
Plaintiff: Hidalgo, Lizeth
Defendant: Mazatl¡N Restaurant #10 Inc
Defendant: C¡Rdenas, Andres
Defendant: C¡Rdenas, Jane Doe
Attorney: Kang, Joon Patrick
24-2-05963-1, 02/13/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Mclaughlin, Jennifer J.
Defendant: Jeator, Oretha Munah
Defendant: Jeator, J. Doe
Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha
24-2-05964-0, 02/13/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company
Defendant: Sfrs LLC
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05965-8, 02/13/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Santiago Cacari, Juan
Defendant: Paredes Doroteo, Marcos
Attorney: Yi, Jongwon
24-2-05966-6, 02/14/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Boeing Employees’ Credit Union
Defendant: Braudway, Donald L
Defendant: Braudway, Jennifer L
Attorney: Leung, Peter
24-2-05967-4, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Macaluso, Jeffrey
Defendant: Hayes, Margarette Ann
24-2-05968-2, 02/14/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Adela Pelayo
Defendant: The Kroger Company
Defendant: Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.
Attorney: King, Nien-Tse Victor
NEW DOMESTIC CASES
24-3-00475-0, 02/12/2024, Relative Child Visitation
Petitioner: Trujillo, Nicole Kirby
Respondent: Ruiz Marquez, Leslie Jasmine
Respondent: Ocasio, Lorenzo Antonio
Minor: Ocasio Ruiz, Gloria Rose
24-3-00477-6, 02/12/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Valdovinos-Lara, Gladys
Respondent: Jaquess Robbins, Nigel Isiah
24-3-00478-4, 02/12/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Kroll, Mackenzie Anne
Respondent: Niswanger, David Allen Jr
Minor: Niswanger, Gunner Lyle
24-3-00479-2, 02/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Lee, Nicole Mae
Respondent: Gipson, Jowan Eugene
Minor: Gipson, Samori
Attorney: Otto, Marie Katrina
24-3-00480-6, 02/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Cotton, Loeb Micah
Respondent: Lochridge, Tylcee Jo
Minor: Cotton, Zhenya
Attorney: Bains, Raj
24-3-00481-4, 02/13/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Spurlock, Simon Hathaway
Respondent: Pemberton, Nicole Marie
Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth
24-3-00482-2, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Starling, Jeri Jannine
Respondent: Benning, Stefen F
24-3-00483-1, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: De Alcaraz, Rosaura Alacorn
Respondent: Caracoza, Jose Alcaraz
24-3-00484-9, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Jones, Alyssa Marie
Respondent: Jones, Troy Allen
24-3-00485-7, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Avitia, Ruth Alicia Estrada
Respondent: Segura Cruz, Alfredo
24-3-00486-5, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Patterson, Rinna Chhim
Respondent: Patterson, Gary Dean
24-3-00487-3, 02/13/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Johnson, Tyrik Datari
Respondent: Edwards, Jessy Lauren
Minor: Edwards, Everett Nicholas
24-3-00488-1, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Redfern, Sarina Nicole
Respondent: Redfern, Hunter Joshua
24-3-00490-3, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Rice, Michael
Respondent: Rice, Samantha
Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea
24-3-00491-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Anderson, Clinton
Respondent: Anderson, Tina
NEW PROBATE CASES
24-4-00361-7, 02/09/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Gambill Jr, Bruce E
Deceased: Gambill, Doris L
24-4-00371-4, 02/09/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Carver, Lori J
Petitioner: Carver, Dana A
Respondent: Carver, Daniel A, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Shea, Terrye
Attorney: Morganthaler, Michael David
24-4-00374-9, 02/12/2024, Will Only
Testator: Mills, Mary
24-4-00379-0, 02/12/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Holmes, Briana B
Parent: Kuzmick, Matthew
Parent: Kuzmick, Brooke Renee
Minor: Kuzmick, Jace Madden
24-4-00380-3, 02/12/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Harmon, Andre Y
Deceased: Young, Minnie Bertha
24-4-00382-0, 02/12/2024, Will Only
Testator: Griffin, Ronald W
24-4-00383-8, 02/12/2024, Will Only
Testator: White, Loren Eugene
24-4-00386-2, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Pittman, Lori
Deceased: Pittman, Michael James
Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence
24-4-00387-1, 02/13/2024, Estate
Personal Representative, Thompson, Mary Kay
Deceased: Buckley, George Edwin
24-4-00388-9, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Vincent, Nichole
Petitioner: Vincent, Karson
Deceased: Vincent, Rita L
Attorney: Dent, Wayne Charles
24-4-00390-1, 02/13/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Faaitu, Nofoalii
Petitioner: Faaity, Maria
Minor: Faaity, Izreal
Parent: Lynd, Danaysha
Parent: Faaity, Kome Jr
24-4-00395-1, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Haiduk-Pollack, Cynthia
Deceased: Haiduk, Patrick Robert
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00396-0, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Rodgers, Alanna
Deceased: Jackson, Betty J
Attorney: Andreve, Ann Minta
Attorney: Letexier, Marie Bishop Kiaya
24-4-00397-8, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Ansotigue, Kris
Petitioner: Ansotigue, John
Deceased: Schoonover, Sean
Attorney: Buckley, Beth Erica
24-4-00398-6, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Saunders, Lindsay
Deceased: Saunders, Amy Lorraine
Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey
24-4-00399-4, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Miller, Deidra
Deceased: Miller, Gloria M
Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert
24-4-00400-1, 02/13/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Miller, Deidra
Deceased: Miller, Paul Eugene
Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert
24-4-00401-0 , 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Eliseo
Respondent: Henderson, Amy
Attorney: Johnson, Ann Elizabeth