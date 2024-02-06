Superior Court

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

February 6, 2024 1:30 am
tsr

Superior Court

New criminal cases

24-1-00324-1, 02/02/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Wagner, Isaac Samuel

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00325-0, 02/02/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Fowler, Jr, Michael Lynn

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

New Civil Cases

24-2-00404-7, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kirgin, Kelly

Respondent: Killian, Bradley

24-2-00405-5, 02/02/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order

Petitioner: City of Lakewood Police Department

Respondent: Stark, James Douglas

24-2-00406-3, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Salitore, Crystal Ann

Respondent: Scales, Gregory Jerrod

24-2-00407-1, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Wiley, Devon Marie

Respondent: Perry, Amanda Rae

24-2-00408-0, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dallas, Tanya

Respondent: Dallas, Anthony James

24-2-00409-8, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Goodman, Angelina R

Respondent: Goodman, Joseph D

24-2-00410-1, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kenderdine, Trevor Dale

Respondent: Tyson Joe

24-2-00411-0, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Copeland, Cj

Respondent: Oreilly Noni

24-2-00412-8, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bergman-Platner, Julie A

Respondent: Fahlenkamp, Ricky Lee

24-2-00413-6, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Hawkins, Jennifer Anne

Respondent: Martin, Sarah

Minor: Eillot, Savanna

24-2-00414-4, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hart, Joel Amber

Respondent: Marquez, Tony Fredrick

24-2-00415-2, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Resop, Muriel Lorraine

Respondent: Hodges, Jay

24-2-00416-1, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Littleton, Clover C

Respondent: Littleton, Wesley Joseph

24-2-00417-9, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cunningham, Sita

Respondent: Cadaram, Noah Steven

24-2-00418-7, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Maule, Julie M

Respondent: Resop, James R

24-2-00419-5, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bottcher, Tiffany Rose

Respondent: Mcgurk, John Patrick

24-2-00420-9, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Fein, Simone Jane

Respondent: Stevens, Michael Barry

Minor: Stevens, Saylor Grace

24-2-00421-7, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Carpenter, Randy Lee

Respondent: Gorman, Danielle Janae

24-2-00422-5, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Kawalec, Zoey M

Respondent: Wilson, Abigail K, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Kawalec, Tonnika, Involved Party –

Respondent: Wilson, Kathy

24-2-00423-3, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Scott, Krystal

Respondent: Perdue, Tahonee

24-2-05712-4, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: The Latosha Evans Special Needs Trust, By And Through Members Trust Co

Defendant: Lenora Johnson And Jonathan Johnson

Attorney: Moore, Robert Jonathan

24-2-05713-2, 02/02/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Pierce County

Defendant: 595 3rd Avenue Fox Ialand Wa 98333

Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-05714-1, 02/02/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Doris, Simone

Defendant: Cohen, Ernest

Defendant: Cohen, Jane Doe

24-2-05715-9, 02/02/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Castro, Lizet

Plaintiff: De La Cruz Castro, Hector

Defendant: Gilchrist, Jalisha

Attorney: Allen, S Robert

24-2-05716-7, 02/02/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Merchants Credit Corporation

Defendant: Avgoustiou, Peter J

Attorney: O’meara, Shannon Michael

24-2-05717-5, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Bathami, Mounir

Defendant: Fitterer, Dana

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05718-3, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Collins, Scottie Marie

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05719-1, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Laurence Stone

Defendant: Shawn Lagana

24-2-05720-5, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Cooke, Mark

Defendant: Cooke, Lois

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05721-3, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Pirnie Road Tnc LLC

Defendant: Cross, Thierry

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05722-1, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Figueroa, Celinda

Defendant: Figueroa, Anthony

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05723-0, 02/02/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Community 1st Credit Union

Defendant: Edwards, Derek T

Defendant: Edwards, Jennifer Lambert

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05724-8, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Houston, Katrina

Defendant: Houston, James

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05725-6, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Jefferson, Porchae

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05726-4, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Garcia, Christopher

Defendant: Harrell, Stephanie

Defendant: Harrell, John Doe

Attorney: Dore, J. James

24-2-05727-2, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Matthews, Meghan

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05728-1, 02/02/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Munoz, Thomas John

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05729-9, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Soto, William

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05730-2, 02/02/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Ivery, Davin C

Respondent: State of Washington

24-2-05731-1, 02/02/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Sperring, Victoria, Guardian Ad Litem, Decosta, Virginia

Attorney: Young, Anne Rebekah

24-2-05732-9, 02/02/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Todd L. Thomas

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Kertchen, Vitaliy

24-2-05733-7, 02/02/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Rainier Land Holdings LLC

Defendant: Norvanco International, Inc.

Attorney: Cooke, T John

24-2-05734-5, 02/02/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Sound Clinical Medicine, P.s.; Michael Wingren And Elizabeth Wingren

Defendant: Prudent Medical Providers Northwest Pllc; Sarah Phillips; Jeremy Phill

Attorney: Dirini, Ahmed Nidal

24-2-05735-3, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Ward, Timothy

Defendant: Hupp, Deanna

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05736-1, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Bumbu, Vasyl

Defendant: Reyes, Bonnie Marie, Et Al.

Attorney: Vysotskiy, J. Eve

24-2-05737-0, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Valley, Michelle

Defendant: Insurance Company, Allstate

Attorney: Renda, Andrew Matt

24-2-05738-8, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Ferguson, Gary

Defendant: Tsuchikawa, Pete

Defendant: Tsuchikawa, Jane Doe

Defendant: Trevor Tsuchikawa Dds, Pllc DBA Trevor Tsuchikawa Dds DBA Trevor Tsuch

Attorney: Wernli, Lou Megan

24-2-05739-6, 02/02/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Webber, Shella

Defendant: Multicare Health Systems

Attorney: Goldberg-Hoss, Robert Tyler

24-2-05740-0, 02/02/2024, Wrongful Death

Plaintiff: Tonya Klutchko, As Personal Representative of The Estate of David H. K

Defendant: Thomas, Shawn T.

Defendant: Spinks, Janice

Attorney: Smith, Clement David

24-2-05741-8, 02/02/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Goldberg, Blake

Plaintiff: Gaume, Dana

Defendant: Affordable Storage Containers Inc.

Attorney: Hyer, J Brent

24-2-05742-6, 02/02/2024, Consumer Protection Act

Plaintiff: Yilmaz, Hakan

Defendant: Ob Inc.

Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-05743-4, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: 918 LLC

Defendant: Henry Gallon Jr.

Defendant: Michelle Renee Patton

Defendant: All Occupants of 918 South J Street #5 Tacoma, Wa 98405

Attorney: Sanders, Lamar Kim David

24-2-05744-2, 02/05/2024, Employment

Plaintiff: Jane Mugwe

Defendant: State of Washington

Defendant: Department of Social And Health Services

Defendant: Western State Hospital

Attorney: Fazio, Ellen Chase Janelle

New Domestic Cases

24-3-00295-1, 01/29/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Ferrell, David Duane Jr

Respondent: Bacon, Amanda Sarai

Minor: Ferrell, Samara Elaine

Minor: Ferrell, Micah David

24-3-00337-1, 02/01/2024, Modification of Custody

Petitioner: Cooper, Carin Deanne

Respondent: Thompson, Bryce Taylor

Minor: Thompson, Paislee E

Attorney: Fogle, Bobbi

24-3-00342-7, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Feary, Amber Leigh

Respondent: De La Cruz, Ivan

24-3-00344-3, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Stanley, Cassidy Hope

Respondent: Steele, Kyanique L

24-3-00346-0, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Kc, Ashish

Respondent: Karki, Angel

24-3-00350-8, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Maloid-Bryant, Melanie

Respondent: Bryant, Simon Leeandrew

24-3-00351-6, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Schmidt, Angelina Betty

Respondent: Schmidt, James Joseph

24-3-00359-1, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Tislam Michael-Malik Gary

Respondent: Johanna Leigh Gary

Attorney: Pollari, S Ray

24-3-00361-3, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Tellez, Mark Edward

Respondent: Tellez, Elizabeth Cascarella

24-3-00362-1, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Ornelas, Juan

Respondent: Ornelas, Jennifer

Attorney: Dore, J. James

24-3-00363-0, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Peake, Brian James

Respondent: Peake, Kaitlin Rose

24-3-00366-4, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Mcinerny, Dana Elyse

Respondent: Mcinerny, Mackenzie Michael

Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick

New Probate Cases

24-4-00282-3, 02/02/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Hughes, Joann

Deceased: Bocanegra, Joseph

24-4-00286-6, 02/02/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Ramirez, Lola

Deceased: Olsen, Howard R

Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-4-00287-4, 02/02/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Agustin, Sarafin

Deceased: Camacho-Agustin, Jesus

Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah

24-4-00288-2, 02/02/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Roberts, Shelia Louise

Deceased: Roberts, Wilbur Eugene III

Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon

24-4-00289-1, 02/02/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Aguirre, Joseph

Deceased: Wallbaum, Christine, Attorney, Privatt, Steven Jared,

24-4-00290-4, 02/02/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Rose, James

Involved Party: Cottle-Spatari, Shaun

Deceased: Rose, Carol

Attorney: Dejean, Francis Richard

24-4-00291-2, 02/02/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Kilgore, Lynn Michele

Parent: Lovelett, Immanuel Lee

Parent: Lovelett, Melissa Ann Antinora

Minor: Lovelett, Gavin Austin

24-4-00292-1, 02/02/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sparks, Debra A

Deceased:, Broughman, John Junior

Attorney: Meikle, L. Brian