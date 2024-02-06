Superior Court
New criminal cases
24-1-00324-1, 02/02/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Wagner, Isaac Samuel
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00325-0, 02/02/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Fowler, Jr, Michael Lynn
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
New Civil Cases
24-2-00404-7, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kirgin, Kelly
Respondent: Killian, Bradley
24-2-00405-5, 02/02/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order
Petitioner: City of Lakewood Police Department
Respondent: Stark, James Douglas
24-2-00406-3, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Salitore, Crystal Ann
Respondent: Scales, Gregory Jerrod
24-2-00407-1, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Wiley, Devon Marie
Respondent: Perry, Amanda Rae
24-2-00408-0, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dallas, Tanya
Respondent: Dallas, Anthony James
24-2-00409-8, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Goodman, Angelina R
Respondent: Goodman, Joseph D
24-2-00410-1, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kenderdine, Trevor Dale
Respondent: Tyson Joe
24-2-00411-0, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Copeland, Cj
Respondent: Oreilly Noni
24-2-00412-8, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bergman-Platner, Julie A
Respondent: Fahlenkamp, Ricky Lee
24-2-00413-6, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Hawkins, Jennifer Anne
Respondent: Martin, Sarah
Minor: Eillot, Savanna
24-2-00414-4, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hart, Joel Amber
Respondent: Marquez, Tony Fredrick
24-2-00415-2, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Resop, Muriel Lorraine
Respondent: Hodges, Jay
24-2-00416-1, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Littleton, Clover C
Respondent: Littleton, Wesley Joseph
24-2-00417-9, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cunningham, Sita
Respondent: Cadaram, Noah Steven
24-2-00418-7, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Maule, Julie M
Respondent: Resop, James R
24-2-00419-5, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bottcher, Tiffany Rose
Respondent: Mcgurk, John Patrick
24-2-00420-9, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Fein, Simone Jane
Respondent: Stevens, Michael Barry
Minor: Stevens, Saylor Grace
24-2-00421-7, 02/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Carpenter, Randy Lee
Respondent: Gorman, Danielle Janae
24-2-00422-5, 02/02/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Kawalec, Zoey M
Respondent: Wilson, Abigail K, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Kawalec, Tonnika, Involved Party –
Respondent: Wilson, Kathy
24-2-00423-3, 02/05/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Scott, Krystal
Respondent: Perdue, Tahonee
24-2-05712-4, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: The Latosha Evans Special Needs Trust, By And Through Members Trust Co
Defendant: Lenora Johnson And Jonathan Johnson
Attorney: Moore, Robert Jonathan
24-2-05713-2, 02/02/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Pierce County
Defendant: 595 3rd Avenue Fox Ialand Wa 98333
Attorney: O’connor, T Cort
24-2-05714-1, 02/02/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Doris, Simone
Defendant: Cohen, Ernest
Defendant: Cohen, Jane Doe
24-2-05715-9, 02/02/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Castro, Lizet
Plaintiff: De La Cruz Castro, Hector
Defendant: Gilchrist, Jalisha
Attorney: Allen, S Robert
24-2-05716-7, 02/02/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Merchants Credit Corporation
Defendant: Avgoustiou, Peter J
Attorney: O’meara, Shannon Michael
24-2-05717-5, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Bathami, Mounir
Defendant: Fitterer, Dana
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05718-3, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Collins, Scottie Marie
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05719-1, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Laurence Stone
Defendant: Shawn Lagana
24-2-05720-5, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Cooke, Mark
Defendant: Cooke, Lois
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05721-3, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Pirnie Road Tnc LLC
Defendant: Cross, Thierry
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05722-1, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Figueroa, Celinda
Defendant: Figueroa, Anthony
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05723-0, 02/02/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Community 1st Credit Union
Defendant: Edwards, Derek T
Defendant: Edwards, Jennifer Lambert
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05724-8, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Houston, Katrina
Defendant: Houston, James
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05725-6, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Jefferson, Porchae
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05726-4, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Garcia, Christopher
Defendant: Harrell, Stephanie
Defendant: Harrell, John Doe
Attorney: Dore, J. James
24-2-05727-2, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Matthews, Meghan
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05728-1, 02/02/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Munoz, Thomas John
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05729-9, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Soto, William
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05730-2, 02/02/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Ivery, Davin C
Respondent: State of Washington
24-2-05731-1, 02/02/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Sperring, Victoria, Guardian Ad Litem, Decosta, Virginia
Attorney: Young, Anne Rebekah
24-2-05732-9, 02/02/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Todd L. Thomas
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Kertchen, Vitaliy
24-2-05733-7, 02/02/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Rainier Land Holdings LLC
Defendant: Norvanco International, Inc.
Attorney: Cooke, T John
24-2-05734-5, 02/02/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Sound Clinical Medicine, P.s.; Michael Wingren And Elizabeth Wingren
Defendant: Prudent Medical Providers Northwest Pllc; Sarah Phillips; Jeremy Phill
Attorney: Dirini, Ahmed Nidal
24-2-05735-3, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Ward, Timothy
Defendant: Hupp, Deanna
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05736-1, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Bumbu, Vasyl
Defendant: Reyes, Bonnie Marie, Et Al.
Attorney: Vysotskiy, J. Eve
24-2-05737-0, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Valley, Michelle
Defendant: Insurance Company, Allstate
Attorney: Renda, Andrew Matt
24-2-05738-8, 02/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Ferguson, Gary
Defendant: Tsuchikawa, Pete
Defendant: Tsuchikawa, Jane Doe
Defendant: Trevor Tsuchikawa Dds, Pllc DBA Trevor Tsuchikawa Dds DBA Trevor Tsuch
Attorney: Wernli, Lou Megan
24-2-05739-6, 02/02/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Webber, Shella
Defendant: Multicare Health Systems
Attorney: Goldberg-Hoss, Robert Tyler
24-2-05740-0, 02/02/2024, Wrongful Death
Plaintiff: Tonya Klutchko, As Personal Representative of The Estate of David H. K
Defendant: Thomas, Shawn T.
Defendant: Spinks, Janice
Attorney: Smith, Clement David
24-2-05741-8, 02/02/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Goldberg, Blake
Plaintiff: Gaume, Dana
Defendant: Affordable Storage Containers Inc.
Attorney: Hyer, J Brent
24-2-05742-6, 02/02/2024, Consumer Protection Act
Plaintiff: Yilmaz, Hakan
Defendant: Ob Inc.
Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene
24-2-05743-4, 02/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: 918 LLC
Defendant: Henry Gallon Jr.
Defendant: Michelle Renee Patton
Defendant: All Occupants of 918 South J Street #5 Tacoma, Wa 98405
Attorney: Sanders, Lamar Kim David
24-2-05744-2, 02/05/2024, Employment
Plaintiff: Jane Mugwe
Defendant: State of Washington
Defendant: Department of Social And Health Services
Defendant: Western State Hospital
Attorney: Fazio, Ellen Chase Janelle
New Domestic Cases
24-3-00295-1, 01/29/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Ferrell, David Duane Jr
Respondent: Bacon, Amanda Sarai
Minor: Ferrell, Samara Elaine
Minor: Ferrell, Micah David
24-3-00337-1, 02/01/2024, Modification of Custody
Petitioner: Cooper, Carin Deanne
Respondent: Thompson, Bryce Taylor
Minor: Thompson, Paislee E
Attorney: Fogle, Bobbi
24-3-00342-7, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Feary, Amber Leigh
Respondent: De La Cruz, Ivan
24-3-00344-3, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Stanley, Cassidy Hope
Respondent: Steele, Kyanique L
24-3-00346-0, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Kc, Ashish
Respondent: Karki, Angel
24-3-00350-8, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Maloid-Bryant, Melanie
Respondent: Bryant, Simon Leeandrew
24-3-00351-6, 02/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Schmidt, Angelina Betty
Respondent: Schmidt, James Joseph
24-3-00359-1, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Tislam Michael-Malik Gary
Respondent: Johanna Leigh Gary
Attorney: Pollari, S Ray
24-3-00361-3, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Tellez, Mark Edward
Respondent: Tellez, Elizabeth Cascarella
24-3-00362-1, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Ornelas, Juan
Respondent: Ornelas, Jennifer
Attorney: Dore, J. James
24-3-00363-0, 02/02/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Peake, Brian James
Respondent: Peake, Kaitlin Rose
24-3-00366-4, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Mcinerny, Dana Elyse
Respondent: Mcinerny, Mackenzie Michael
Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick
New Probate Cases
24-4-00282-3, 02/02/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Hughes, Joann
Deceased: Bocanegra, Joseph
24-4-00286-6, 02/02/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Ramirez, Lola
Deceased: Olsen, Howard R
Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian
24-4-00287-4, 02/02/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Agustin, Sarafin
Deceased: Camacho-Agustin, Jesus
Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah
24-4-00288-2, 02/02/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Roberts, Shelia Louise
Deceased: Roberts, Wilbur Eugene III
Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon
24-4-00289-1, 02/02/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Aguirre, Joseph
Deceased: Wallbaum, Christine, Attorney, Privatt, Steven Jared,
24-4-00290-4, 02/02/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: Rose, James
Involved Party: Cottle-Spatari, Shaun
Deceased: Rose, Carol
Attorney: Dejean, Francis Richard
24-4-00291-2, 02/02/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Kilgore, Lynn Michele
Parent: Lovelett, Immanuel Lee
Parent: Lovelett, Melissa Ann Antinora
Minor: Lovelett, Gavin Austin
24-4-00292-1, 02/02/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sparks, Debra A
Deceased:, Broughman, John Junior
Attorney: Meikle, L. Brian