Super Speciosa Reviews [Kratom Products]

Super Speciosa is an online kratom retailer offering multiple quality, lab-tested products. The retailer offers kratom powder, kratom capsules, kratom tablets, and kratom tea bags, among other products.

Does Super Speciosa live up to the hype? Should you buy kratom from Super Speciosa? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Super Speciosa today in our review.

What is Super Speciosa?

Super Speciosa is a kratom retailer found online. The company is an American Kratom Association (AKA) qualified vendor that abides by the organization’s Good Manufacturing Processes (AKA GMP).

Since 2016, Super Speciosa has been perfecting reliable ways to enjoy kratom as it was intended – unaltered, untouched, and uncompromised.

Today, Super Speciosa is best-known for its kratom powder, which is the natural kratom leaf ground into a fine, mixable powder. The company also offers kratom capsules, kratom tablets, and kratom tea bags.

All Super Speciosa purchases are backed by a 30-day, 100% happiness guarantee. The company also offers fast shipping, lab testing on all products, and strong customer service, among other perks.

Super Speciosa Features

Super Speciosa emphasizes the following features:

30-Day Moneyback Guarantee: Super Speciosa offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on all products. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked.

Fast Shipping: If you order by 2 pm EST, then your order ships the same day, every day (except on Sundays). The company also offers several expedited shipping options to help you get your kratom faster.

Friendly Service: Super Speciosa emphasizes strong customer service, and most customers agree the store provides strong customer service whether dealing with order issues, refunds, or general questions.

100% Happiness Guarantee: Super Speciosa offers a 100% happiness guarantee. If the company’s botanicals don’t bring sunshine into your life, then contact Super Speciosa to see how they can brighten your experience.

Trusted Quality and Lab Testing: Each batch of products from Super Speciosa is thoroughly inspected and lab tested for impurities and contaminants, and Super Speciosa subjects its products to the strictest standards of quality control.

American Kratom Associated Qualified: Like all reputable kratom companies, Super Speciosa is a qualified brand by the American Kratom Association (AKA). That means Super Speciosa has met strict GMP-quality standards by a third party auditor.

Pure Kratom Leaf in Natural Strains: Because Super Speciosa is AKA certified, the company has been verified to provide only pure kratom leaf in its natural form that has not been altered in any way, including green, red, and white vein kratom strains.

Super Speciosa Products

Super Speciosa offers four main types of kratom products, including powders, capsules, tablets, and tea bags:

Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers AKA-qualified kratom powder, which means the company’s powder has met strict GMP quality standards by a third-party auditor.

Today, Super Speciosa offers green, red, and white vein kratom strains that are carefully tested with customer safety in mind. The kratom found in Super Speciosa’s online store contains pure kratom leaf in its natural, unaltered form.

You can use the kratom powder below by mixing the powder into water, fruit juices, or other beverages. The Super Speciosa kratom powder is super finely ground and absorbs well into liquids. Start with one teaspoon, then adjust your dosage accordingly.

Super Speciosa Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers its signature variety green vein kratom. It’s guaranteed to be at least 1.40% mitragynine. Super Speciosa is an AKA GMP qualified vendor for strict quality standards, and you can scan a QR code on the label to view its lab certificate. The powder is 100% natural with zero additives or fillers. It’s just kratom leaf. Super Speciosa Kratom Powder is available in sizes of 20g ($9.99), 100g ($24.99), 250g ($49.99), and 500g ($79.99).

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers green maeng da kratom powder with similar benefits to its flagship strain. You get premium-grade, all-natural kratom leaf powder with no additives or fillers.

Premium Bali Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers premium Bali kratom powder that consists of premium-grade, all-natural kratom leaf powder with no additives or fillers. The powder is tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and adulterants.

Red Bali Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa’s red Bali kratom powder is tested for heavy metals, contaminants, and adulterants. It contains no additives or fillers: just kratom leaf.

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers red maeng da kratom powder that has no additives or fillers: just kratom leaf.

White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa’s white maeng da kratom powder is tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and adulterants and sourced from the jungles of Southeast Asia, where trusted harvesters practicing sustainable and clean methods in the jungles of Borneo.

White Thai Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa offers white Thai kratom powder made with Mitragyna Speciosa. The powder is sourced from the jungles of Borneo, and leaves are dried indoors to protect against contamination before being milled into a fine powder.

Green Malay Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa’s green Malay kratom powder contains Mitragyna Speciosa and no other additives or ingredients. Like other kratom powders from Super Speciosa, the green Malay kratom powder is sourced from the jungles of Southeast Asia, and the manufacturer uses an organic process to gently treat the kratom and reduce contaminants.

Red Borneo Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa’s red Borneo kratom powder is premium-grade, all-natural kratom leaf powder with no additives or fillers. Super Speciosa’s manufacturer uses an organic process to gently treat the kratom and reduce contaminants while maintaining the integrity of the plant.

Powder Flight

Can’t decide which Super Speciosa kratom powder to choose? Get a powder flight. You get 5 unique blends (a 20g pouch of each) to try for $19. Your purchase includes Premium Bali, White Maeng Da, White Thai, Red Bali, and Red Maeng Da kratom powders.

Kratom Capsules

Super Speciosa offers kratom capsules made with various strains of kratom. Like all other Super Speciosa kratom products, the kratom capsules are made by an American Kratom Association GMP Qualified brand that has met strict quality standards as verified by a third-party auditor.

Super Speciosa offers red, white, and green vein kratom strains. All strains are encased in gelatin-free, 100% natural plant-based capsules. There are no animal by-products, gelatin, preservatives, or wheat.

The capsules come with benefits like:

AKA GMP Qualified vendor for strict quality standards

QR code on each label to view lab certificates

Tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and adulterants

Premium-grade, all-natural kratom leaf powder

No additives or fillers; just the leaf

Each jar of the kratom capsules contains 60 vegan capsules. You can also choose 180-count and 320-count capsules.

The Super Speciosa kratom capsules contain two ingredients, including Mitragyna Speciosa (or kratom, the active ingredient) and a vegan capsule (made from fermented tapioca starch and purified water).

And, like other Super Speciosa kratom products, the powders within the capsules are sourced from the jungles of Southeast Asia. Super Speciosa has developed an organic, in-house process to gently treat the kratom and reduce contaminants while maintaining the integrity of the plant.

Available kratom capsules from Super Speciosa include:

Kratom Tablets

Super Speciosa’s kratom tablets contain the same active ingredient in the form of a tablet. You get kratom from an AKA GMP Qualified brand in multiple strains, including green, red, and white vein kratom strains that have been carefully tested with your safety in mind.

Each tablet of Super Speciosa’s kratom tablets contains approximately 300mg of 100% pure pressed kratom leaf with no binders or capsule barriers. Each bag contains around 500 tablets.

The tablets, like other Super Speciosa kratom products, are tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and adulterants. You only get the premium-grade, all-natural kratom leaf powder with no additives or fillers: just the leaf.

Available Super Speciosa kratom tablets include:

Kratom Tea Bags

Super Speciosa also offers kratom tea bags. You can buy a pouch with 15 tea bags, and each tea bag contains 4g of crushed kratom leaf.

The kratom tea bags have the same quality standards as other Super Speciosa products. You get a QR code on every label to view lab certificates, and the kratom powder is tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and adulterants before being placed in each teabag. There are no additives or fillers: it’s just kratom leaf.

You can choose one of three kratom tea bag options:

Super Speciosa Kratom Source

Super Speciosa sources its kratom from the jungles of Borneo. Borneo is an island shared by three countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, although Super Speciosa does not disclose a specific country of origin.

Super Speciosa partners with trusted harvesters who practice sustainable and clean methods of kratom cultivation.

Then, the cultivators dry the kratom leaves indoors to protect against contamination before milling the kratom into a fine powder.

Super Speciosa also claimed to develop an organic, in-house process to gently treat the kratom and reduce contaminants – all while maintaining the integrity of the plant.

Finally, Super Speciosa partners with independent labs to test for impurities, contaminants, and adulterants.

The Super Speciosa facility and equipment are built to clean specifications, and the company doesn’t package anything by hand.

Super Speciosa Reviews

Super Speciosa is backed by strong reviews online. Most customers agree Super Speciosa offers quality products, reasonable prices, and strong customer service.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by real customers online:

Multiple customers claim to enjoy the quality of both red and green kratom from Super Speciosa

Other customers like Super Speciosa for their excellent prices

Multiple customers report experiencing significant benefits from using the company’s products, including everything from better energy to recover from jet lag

Some reviewers claim to have tried multiple kratom shops before using Super Speciosa and agree the shop offers the best combination of quality and pricing

Other reviewers like the taste of Super Speciosa kratom

Overall, whether you’re buying red, white, green kratom, or other products from Super Speciosa, most customers agree the company offers strong quality products at reasonable prices.

Super Speciosa Refund Policy

Super Speciosa backs its products with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days.

Super Speciosa also has a 100% happiness guarantee, and the company stands behind all its products. If you’re unsatisfied with your Super Speciosa product for any reason, then reach out to the company to see how they can make it right.

About Super Speciosa

Super Speciosa is a kratom retailer found online at SuperSpeciosa.com. The company sources its kratom from the jungles of Borneo, where it has developed a proprietary, organic process to preserve the integrity of the plant while extracting pure, unadulterated kratom.

Super Speciosa is an American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Practices (AKA GMP) Qualified vendor, which means the company’s products have been audited by a third party to verify they meet strict quality standards.

You can contact Super Speciosa via the following:

Email: ss@superspeciosa.com

Phone (Call or Text): 754-800-5219

Super Speciosa Final Word

Super Speciosa is a leading online kratom merchant offering powders, tablets, capsules, and tea bags.

The American Kratom Association GMP Qualified vendor offers pure kratom with no contaminants, additives, or heavy metals: it’s just kratom leaf.

To learn more about Super Speciosa or to buy the company’s kratom online today, visit the official website.