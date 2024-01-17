SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
NO. 23-2-11745-5
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THERESE NICHOLSON-KAHN, an individual, Plaintiff,
v.
ULISES MARTINEZ-GARCIA, an individual, Defendant
TO: DEFENDANT ULISES MARTINEZ-GARCIA
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of February, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Therese Nicholson-Kahn, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, Eisenhower Carlson PLLC, John M. Cummings, and Shariah M. Olomua, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks damages for personal injuries.
This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.
DATED January 15, 2024
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
/s/ John M. Cummings John M. Cummings, WSBA No. 40505
Shariah M. Olomua, WSBA No. 61446
Attorneys for Plaintiff
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, Washington 98402
Telephone: (253) 572-4500
Facsimile: (253) 272-5732
E-Mail: JCummings@Eisenhowerlaw.com
E-Mail: Solomua@eisenhowerlaw.com
IDX990153
January 17, 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2024