SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

NO. 23-2-11745-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THERESE NICHOLSON-KAHN, an individual, Plaintiff,

v.

ULISES MARTINEZ-GARCIA, an individual, Defendant

TO: DEFENDANT ULISES MARTINEZ-GARCIA

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of February, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Therese Nicholson-Kahn, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, Eisenhower Carlson PLLC, John M. Cummings, and Shariah M. Olomua, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks damages for personal injuries.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.

DATED January 15, 2024

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

/s/ John M. Cummings John M. Cummings, WSBA No. 40505

Shariah M. Olomua, WSBA No. 61446

Attorneys for Plaintiff

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Telephone: (253) 572-4500

Facsimile: (253) 272-5732

E-Mail: JCummings@Eisenhowerlaw.com

E-Mail: Solomua@eisenhowerlaw.com

IDX990153

January 17, 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2024