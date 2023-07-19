South Sound 911

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP No. 2023-05-PS Leave Management & Administration Services South Sound 911 (herein after referred to as “Agency”) is accepting PROPOSALS for the above solicitation until 5:00 p.m., Pacific Daylight Saving Time (PDT), August 8th, 2023. Proposals received after this date and time will not be considered for award. Proposals are not typically opened and read aloud. Only proposals submitted via email to Specifications@SouthSound911.org will be accepted for this solicitation. Emails sent to other Agency emails will not be reviewed. The RFP number and Project Name must be noted in the subject line; otherwise, the proposal may be considered as non-responsive to the RFP. Proposals will be held, un-opened, until the stated deadline, at which time they will be recorded and forwarded to a committee for evaluation and scoring in accordance with the criteria described in this RFP. The Agency reserves the right to conduct meetings, interviews, or request additional information or presentations from any potential contractors to ensure compatibility prior to contract award. It is anticipated that the contract will be effective as soon as practicable. Complete solicitation documents, South Sound 911 terms and conditions, as well as sample contract documents are available for viewing and download at www.SouthSound911.org/Finance/Purchasing/Bids/. Additional information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tori Umemoto, Senior Accountant, at Tori.Umemoto@SouthSound911.org for general purchasing information. Sincerely, Janet Caviezel Finance Director South Sound 911 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or portions of them, to waive irregularities, informalities, and technicalities, to re-issue or to proceed to obtain the service(s) desired otherwise, at any time or in any manner considered in the Agency’s best interests. The Agency may, at its sole discretion, modify or amend any provision of this notice or the RFP.

IDX-980787

July 19, 24, 2023