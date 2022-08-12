Sofi Stadium VIP Box & Suites

Are you heading to Sofi Stadium to attend this year’s hottest sports, concerts, or other events? The stadium hosts various events all year round, and if you’re planning to go there for the upcoming events, don’t forget to check out SoFi Stadium suites. There are multiple options at various price points with varying amenities for any show at the stadium, so check them out and get yours for a wonderful time. Or, if you’re looking for comfortable seating, you would love the Sofi Stadium VIP box. Not only do you get to watch the event from the best seats at the stadium, but the view you get to see around from Sofi Stadium VIP box seats is spectacular. After all, it’s one of the finest stadiums in the US and is a major entertainment destination. So if you’re going there, make the best use of the opportunity and enjoy the show or game from the best of the best seats at the stadium.

Sofi Stadium opened in September 2020, is located in Inglewood, California, LA, and is a few blocks away (4.8 km) from the LA International Airport. As one of the first stadiums outside of the New York metropolitan area to host two NFL teams, it’s currently shared by Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Also, the annual college football LA Bowl NCAA Division I FBS is held at the stadium. Recently, the stadium hosted one of the most significant sports events, Super Bowl 55, on February 13, 2022. Marking the second time in NFL history that one of the two teams competed in Super Bowl from the comforts of their home field, SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals and won the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The 298 acres complex features outdoor parking spaces, a hotel, retail, residential units, and commercial office space. Several events and concerts are scheduled to be held at the stadium in the coming months, and you can have the best time seated comfortably in SoFi Stadium suites.

Sofi Stadium has a seating capacity of 70,240 but can be expanded to 100,240 for major events. The stadium is also set to welcome significant events in the coming years, such as the 39th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling event in 2023, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, and the closing and opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in 2028. So if you’re planning to attend these events, go for a Sofi Stadium VIP box and enjoy all your favorite events from the best place at the stadium.

It took almost 4 years to build the stadium, and the construction cost was over $5 billion, making it the most expensive stadium ever built and has some of the best features that stand from the upcoming events. By taking over Sofi Stadium suites of the forthcoming events, you’re guaranteed to have the most memorable time, and it will be a lifetime experience. Given its detailed construction and design, the stadium won several industry awards such as “Excellence in Action,” “Stadium of the Year,” and “Outstanding Architectural Engineering Project.” Over the years, the stadium has hosted several sports events and concerts. Some of the legendary artists who performed at the stadium include The Rolling Stones, BTS, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. You’ll find several Sofi Stadium suites with varying amenities and can get your preferred suite at the price you’re looking for.

If you’re attending concerts for artists such as Paul McCartney, Kenny Chesney, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and more this year, to ensure you have the best time go for Sofi Stadium VIP box seats and enjoy the live concerts in utmost comfort luxuriously. Suppose you’re aiming for Sofi Stadium suites; in that case, there are several options, such as Bungalow Suite, Field Cabana, Google Cloud Executive Suite, Perch Suite, Patio Suite, and more, with varying amenities that can elevate your experience to a whole new level.

When you go for Sofi Stadium VIP box seats, you get the best view of the stadium and can watch the concert or games with complete satisfaction. There’s nothing like being seated at the premium VIP seats, where you get to enjoy the event from the exclusive viewing area away from the crowded space, and it’s worth it.

Undeniably, Sofi Stadium VIP club seats are the best of the best seats at the stadium and have various VIP sections on the 100 and 200 levels, and you can choose your preferred seating. If you’re more interested in getting the best view, a VIP section on the 200 level makes a suitable option as the higher you sit, you can watch the game from end to end, but if you want to get a close view, you can go for seats within the 100 level. Of course, being a VIP comes with exclusive benefits and might include perks like an in-seat attendant, private restrooms, VIP parking, and a dedicated VIP entrance.

Sofi Stadium VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Sofi Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

Sofi Stadium VIP boxes and suites can cost between $4000 to 12,000, depending on the type of tickets you choose. However, the prices will vary depending on the event you’re attending, day of the week, the demand, suite’s size and location, the team’s opponent, and several other reasons. Prices can also change on a day-to-day basis, depending on their availability. If you’re looking for single tickets in a shared suite or VIP box, such an option may also be available and will cost between $150 to $700 or more for each ticket.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Sofi Stadium VIP Box Or Suite?

Sofi Stadium seating capacities vary on the suite level. If you’re in a small group, the Perch Suites make an ideal choice as they can hold 8 people, while suites like the Patio, Executive, Terrace, and Field Cabanas can fit around 13-26 people.