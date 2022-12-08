Skinny Fit Reviews – Quality Supplements to Buy?

SkinnyFit is a health and wellness company that focuses on the improvement in the overall health of individuals with the help of its products.

In this article, we will discuss this health brand, the categories of products it offers, the pricing of products, economical bundles, the money-back guarantee, and the customers’ reviews.

But, before we dive into the detailed discussion, let us have an overview of the brand from the table given below.

Brand Overview Table Brand Name SkinnyFit Brand Category Health and Wellness Brand Description It is a health and wellness brand that improves the overall health of the human body through its various products. All of the ingredients used in these products are natural and herbal, with no side effects reported. Categories Of Products Offered Wellness Gummies Detox Tea Health Supplements Collagen Peptides Superfood Powders Workout Supplements Bundles Accessories Health Benefits Offered By The Products Wellness Gummies – Promotes Healthy weight loss and Relieves Stress SkinnyFit’s Detox Tea – Relaxes your body and Improves Sleep Health Supplements – Provides anti-aging benefits and curbs food cravings SkinnyFit Collagen Peptides/Collagen Peptide Supplements – Makes your skin smooth and bones healthy Superfood Powders – Increases your energy levels, helps you lose weight, and provides a youthful skin Workout Supplements – Boosts motivation and Promotes muscle repair Bundles By SkinnyFit Slim and Fit Bundle Glow Up and Go Bundle Essential Superfoods Bundle The Slimming 3 Bundle Lose Weight and Hydrate Bundle Catch the Calm Bundle Total Reset Bundle Workout Warrior Bundle 24/7 Detox Bundle Snack-No-More Bundle Conquer Cravings Bundle Accessories By SkinnyFit Super Shaker SkinnyFit Pill Box SkinnyFit Mini Mixer SkinnyFit workout Bend Glass Detox Bottle SkinnyFit Bottle Shaker Bottle Super Youth Super Shaker Super Youth Mini Mixer SkinnyFit Cost The health and wellness products offered by SkinnyFit start from $30. The Bundles offered by SkinnyFit begin at $52.42. The Accessories offered by SkinnyFit start from $19. Money-Back Guarantee 100% 90-day Money-Back Guarantee on all the products Where to Buy SkinnyFit Products SkinnyFit Official Website

What Is SkinnyFit?

SkinnyFit is a health and wellness brand that offers different categories of products to improve overall human health, ranging from workout and health supplements to detox teas to weight loss supplements. The brand’s products target other body parts and help overcome various health-related issues. All products by SkinnyFit are made naturally, keeping all the safety standards in mind.

It is a well-known brand in the health and wellness category that has been featured on various media platforms. We discuss below the different products that SkinnyFit offers in brief.

What Are The Categories Of Products Offered By SkinnyFit?

SkinnyFit bifurcates its products into different categories, as mentioned below. These categories contain other products for various health and wellness benefits.

Wellness Gummies

Detox Tea

Health Supplements

Collagen Peptides

Superfood Powders

Workout Supplements

Bundles

Accessories

We will now discuss each SkinnyFit category along with the products below.

Wellness Gummies By SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit Wellness Gummies help you lose weight, relax the body, and improve sleep quality.

Three SkinnyFit Wellness Gummies fall in this category:

Sleepy Gummies

Happy Gummies

Skinny Gummies

Sleepy Gummies

Sleepy Gummies come in the market in berry splash flavor. The price of the product is $30.

The primary ingredient used in it is melatonin. The human body produces melatonin naturally when the body is ready to sleep as per the daily schedule. You get 5mg of melatonin with the intake of Sleepy Gummies.

How Does Melatonin Work?

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle and circadian rhythms, biological processes that help control our body’s internal clock. It also has antioxidant properties.

The most common form of melatonin is found in the pineal gland, located at the center of your brain. The pineal gland produces small amounts of melatonin throughout the day. However, it is only released during nighttime hours when we should be sleeping. This release of melatonin is controlled by light exposure. When you wake up, your body releases more melatonin to prepare for bedtime.

All animals produce melatonin except fish. Humans have melatonin from serotonin, which is an amino acid. Serotonin is made from tryptophan, another amino acid.

Melatonin is a supplement because it can help with sleep problems such as insomnia, jet lag, and shift work syndrome. It may also help reduce stress levels and improve mood.

Taking melatonin enters your bloodstream and travels through your blood vessels to reach its target tissues. Once inside these tissues, melatonin binds to specific receptors on cell membranes. These receptors are like locks or keys that fit into special pockets on melatonin molecules.

Once melatonin reaches its receptor sites, it triggers chemical reactions within cells. These reactions cause changes in gene expression (the process of turning genes on and off) and protein synthesis (making proteins).

These changes lead to physiological effects, including:

Increased production of energy

Reduced inflammation

Improved immune function

Enhanced memory retention

Improved metabolism, etc.

As the name suggests, Sleepy Gummies improve sleep quality, make you sleep faster, and help in weight loss. You get up feeling all refreshed and energetic the following day after consuming these gummies the night before.

You are suggested to consume 2 Sleepy Gummies daily at night for deep sleep.

Happy Gummies

Happy Gummies come in the form of easily chewable apple berry flavor gummies. The price of the product is $40.

The primary ingredient is Ashwagandha, a well-known Ayurvedic herb; the other ingredients used are Vitamin D, Zinc, etc.

The consumption of these gummies helps relieve stress, enhance your immune system response, boost your immunity, improve your behavior and mood, reduce inflammation, support weight loss, and increase energy levels.

You are suggested to consume 2 Happy Gummies daily.

Skinny Gummies

SkinnyFit Skinny Gummies is one of its most popular products. It comes in the form of easily chewable gummies in tropical berry flavor. The price of the product is $50.

The primary ingredient used is Apple Cider Vinegar, and the other ingredients used are Folate, Vitamin B12, Vitamin 9, Beetroot Juice, and Pectin. These gummies do not taste like apple cider vinegar.

It promotes weight loss, triggers fat-burning, curbs appetite and food cravings, etc.

You are suggested to consume 2 Skinny Gummies daily.

Detox Tea By SkinnyFit

Detoxification is an essential part of any weight loss program. When you drink detox tea, your body can eliminate toxins more efficiently. This can help you lose weight faster because your liver will have less work.

In addition, detox tea contains antioxidants that may fight free radicals in your body. Free radicals cause damage to cells and tissues, so they are linked to many diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. Antioxidants protect against these harmful effects.

When you drink detox tea, the catechins in the tea bind to fat molecules in your digestive tract, these fats then move out of your system through your stool. As a result, you won’t absorb them into your bloodstream.

This process makes it easier for your body to burn off excess calories. Some studies show that people who regularly drink detox tea lose up to 2 pounds per week without changing their diet.

Two SkinnyFit Detox Teas fall in this category:

ZzzTox

Detox

ZzzTox

ZzzTox is a nighttime SkinnyFit detox tea. It comes in natural vanilla flavor, and one pouch of ZzzTox tea contains 24 pyramid-shaped tea bags. The price of the product is $70.

This caffeine-free energizing tea blend consists of natural ingredients like Lemon balm leaf, Lavender buds, Peppermint leaf, Goji berry, Chamomile, Oolong Tea, Valerian root, Cornflower, and Rooibos leaf.

Oolong tea, also known as Dragon Well or Wuyi oolong tea, is a type of Chinese green tea that has been processed to retain the leaves’ natural flavor and color but not their caffeine content. It is one of China’s most famous teas and is often used in blends with other types of tea.

The name “oolong” comes from the Chinese words for “dragon well” and “black.” The tea was initially produced by farmers near the Wuyi Mountains, which are located in Fujian Province. Today, it is grown throughout southern China and Taiwan.

It helps people lose weight, reduces bloating, relaxes their bodies, improves sleep quality, and detoxifies their bodies.

You are suggested to drink the ZzzTox SkinnyFit detox tea daily by steeping it in 8oz of water for at least 5-7 minutes.

Detox

The Detox Tea blend is one of the most popular products of SkinnyFit that focus on naturally cleansing your body. It comes in Peach flavor, and one pouch of SkinnyFit detox tea contains 24 pyramid-shaped herbal tea bags. The price of the product is $70.

It contains zero laxatives and is made from 13 superfoods like matcha green tea, ginger root extract, oolong tea, etc., that boost your metabolism. This tea blend promotes weight loss, boosts metabolism and healthy digestion, and increases energy levels.

You are suggested to drink the SkinnyFit Detox tea daily by steeping it in 8oz of water for at least 5-7 minutes.

Health Supplements By SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit supplements for health help maintain a healthy body. Their consumption helps in anti-aging, curbs appetite, reduces bloating, etc.

Three SkinnyFit products that fall in this category:

Belly Balance,

Daily Glow,

Snack Attack.

Belly Balance

Belly Balance is one of the dietary supplements by SkinnyFit that takes care of your gut health. It comes in the form of vegetarian capsules. The price of the product is $60.

It comprises prebiotics, probiotics, and several other gut-friendly herbal ingredients. A few elements are Bromelain, Kombucha, Papain, Ginger Root Extract, etc.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that have been shown to benefit health. They are often referred to as “friendly bacteria” because they help to maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria in the digestive tract.

There are many different types of probiotic supplements available today. Some contain a kind of beneficial bacteria, while others include multiple strains. Most people who use probiotics report feeling better after taking them.

Probiotics promote gut health by helping keep harmful bacteria out of the digestive system. They also help prevent diarrhea and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Some studies suggest probiotics may help treat conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and celiac disease. Other research suggests that probiotics may help prevent allergies and asthma.

Probiotics feed on fiber and carbohydrates in food. As they digest these foods, they release short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) into the colon. SCFAs are essential nutrients for the intestinal lining.

In addition to feeding on fiber and carbohydrates, probiotics consume toxins and pathogens in the intestine. By consuming these substances, probiotics create a barrier against harmful bacteria.

This barrier prevents harmful bacteria from entering the bloodstream. In turn, this reduces the risk of infection.

Probiotics also stimulate the growth of friendly bacteria in the intestines. Friendly bacteria help break down food and absorb nutrients.

Probiotics may also help strengthen the intestinal wall. This supports the intestinal lining, making it less likely to become damaged by toxins and pathogens.

Belly Balance with the help of probiotics helps improve your gut health, enhances digestion, helps you lose weight, reduces bloating and discomfort, and improves your mood. It is used as a weight loss supplement.

You are suggested to consume two veggie capsules daily with water.

Daily Glow

is a dietary supplement by SkinnyFit that keeps your hair and nails healthy. It comes in the form of vegetarian capsules. The price of the product is $48.

It consists of natural ingredients like vitamins A, B, C, E, Calcium, Zinc, and many other vitamins and minerals. It also contains an essential component – Kelp Powder which is rich in antioxidant properties, vitamins, and minerals.

It maintains the health of your nails and hair and makes them stronger, and it also helps you achieve youthful skin by improving skin elasticity.

You are suggested to consume two veggie capsules daily to get radiant hair, skin, and nails.

Snack Attack

Snack Attack is one of the dietary supplements by SkinnyFit that curbs appetite. It comes in the form of vegetarian capsules. The price of the product is $50.

It consists of essential ingredients like Garcinia Cambogia Extract, CLA, Green tea leaf extract, White kidney bean extract, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne fruit powder, etc.

It boosts metabolism, keeps you full for longer, and suppresses food cravings and appetite. This helps people lose weight effectively. It is consumed as a weight loss supplement by users.

You are suggested to consume two veggie capsules daily at least 30-60 minutes before a meal.

Collagen Peptides By SkinnyFit

Collagen is a protein found in connective tissue. Connective tissue surrounds every muscle, organ, bone, and blood vessel in your body. Your skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and muscles all contain collagen.

Collagen comprises three proteins: collagen I, II, and III. Each of these proteins plays different roles in your body.

Collagen I is the main structural protein in your joints. It provides strength and flexibility to your joints. They become stiff and painful if you don’t have enough collagen in your joints.

Collagen II is one of two collagen types forming fibers in your skin. These fibers give your skin its elasticity and smoothness. They also provide support for your nails and hair.

Collagen III is another type of collagen that gives structure to your organs and other soft tissues. For example, this type of collagen supports your lungs and stomach lining.

Your body produces collagen naturally, but your body doesn’t have enough collagen when you get older. This causes wrinkles, sagging skin, and thinning hair. Fortunately, there are ways to increase your body’s production of collagen.

SkinnyFit’s Collagen Peptide Supplements are vital for forming the building blocks of protein in your body. Their consumption helps achieve smooth skin, healthy joints, and strong bones. It can also help improve gut health.

There is one SkinnyFit product that falls in this category:

Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides

SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides

Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides is one of the most popular products of SkinnyFit. It comes in powder and five flavors: Unflavored, Peach Mango, Pineapple, Cake, and Tropical Punch. The price of the product is $67.

The Peach mango flavor and the Tropical Punch flavor are the most liked by the customers.

The Super Youth Tropical Punch flavor of SkinnyFit Super Youth contains Apple Cider Vinegar, Amino Acids, Vitamin C, Goji Berry, and Hyaluronic acid for improved results.

SkinnyFit Collagen is made from 4 natural sources and contains Type I, Type II, Type III, Type V, and Type X Collagen, along with a few other natural ingredients.

SkinnyFit Super Youth provides healthy and good-looking nails and skin that strengthens your joints, muscles, and bones. SkinnyFit’s Collagen Peptides also help to promote weight loss and help improve gut health.

There are several other benefits of supplementing with collagen supplements by SkinnyFit. Some of these benefits include:

Improves Joint Health – By increasing the collagen in your joints, glucosamine sulfate can reduce pain and stiffness caused by OA.

Reduces Skin Aging – Taking glucosamine sulfate has been shown to slow down the aging process in your skin.

Promotes Healthy Nails and Hair – Taking glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate can help strengthen your nails and hair. Both of these nutrients are needed for healthy nail growth.

Helps Prevent Arthritis – Research shows that taking glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate may prevent arthritis from developing.

Supports Bone Health – When taken together, glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate can promote strong bones.

Lowers Cholesterol Levels – A study published in The Journal of Nutrition showed that consuming glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate reduced cholesterol levels in patients with heart disease.

Increases Muscle Mass – Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that taking glucosamine increases muscle mass.

May Help Reduce Inflammatory Bowel Disease Symptoms – One study suggests that taking glucosamine and chondroitin reduces inflammation in people with inflammatory bowel disease.

Boosts Immune Function – Taking glucosamine can help your immune system fight infections more effectively.

You are suggested to consume two scoops of this SkinnyFit Super Youth Collagen Supplements powder daily with water like a smoothie.

Superfood Powders By SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit Superfood Powders help improve the overall health of your body. Their consumption provides nutrients that help in improving your physical, mental, cognitive, and gut health.

Two SkinnyFit Superfood Powders fall in this category:

Beauty Juice

Skinny Greens

Beauty Juice

SkinnyFit Beauty Juice is another favored product. It comes in the Acai Berry flavor and is a red superfood powder. The price of the product is $80.

It is made from 36 essential superfoods, adaptogens, and anti-inflammatories that provide several health benefits to your body. A few ingredients used in the powder mix are Beetroot juice powder, Cordyceps whole mushroom powder, Acai Berry powder, Reishi mushroom powder, Blueberry fruit juice powder, etc.

It helps you achieve youthful and glowing skin, improves your gut health and mood, enhances focus, helps you lose weight, boosts immunity, and increases energy levels.

You are suggested to consume one scoop of Beauty Juice powder daily.

Skinny Greens

Skinny Greens comes in two flavors, Green Apple flavor and Mango Splash flavor (limited edition), and is known as the green superfood powder. The price of the Skinny Greens powder is $80.

Skinny Greens is made from 34 essential superfoods, prebiotics, and probiotics that provide several nutrients to your body.

The best diet plan for losing weight includes prebiotic foods (exactly why SkinnyFit Skinny Greens has prebiotics). Prebiotics are nondigestible carbohydrates that feed probiotic bacteria in our gut which help us digest food better. Probiotics also help boost metabolism and improve digestion.

When we eat prebiotic foods, they feed good bacteria in our digestive tract. This helps them grow and multiply. The more good bacteria there are, the less bad bacteria will grow. Bad bacteria can cause bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal problems. Good bacteria can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. They also help produce serotonin, a hormone that makes us happy!

The critical green superfood ingredients used in the Skinny Greens powder mix are Spinach leaf powder, Turmeric root extract, Ashwagandha root powder, Organic chlorella powder, Organic spirulina, Organic matcha green tea leaves, Green tea leaf extract, and Rhodiola root powder.

Green tea is one of the core ingredients in SkinnyFit Skinny Greens. Green tea has been known to help boost metabolism, which helps burn calories faster. In addition, drinking green tea also boosts energy levels, making it easier to exercise. Drinking green tea will also help reduce appetite, so you won’t be as tempted to eat unhealthy foods.

Green tea contains catechins, potent antioxidants that may help prevent cancer by blocking the growth of tumor cells. A study published in Nutrition Journal found that women who drank two cups of green tea daily had significantly lower breast cancer rates than those who didn’t drink tea or coffee. Other studies have shown similar benefits from green tea consumption against prostate, colon, and lung cancer.

Green tea contains polyphenols, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an antioxidant associated with reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. EGCG is believed to work by boosting insulin activity, helping maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Skinny Greens help you lose weight, improve your energy levels and gut health, boost immunity, help lower blood pressure, relieve stress, help burn fat by acting as a fat burner, increase focus and mental clarity, and help achieve clear, glowing, and healthy skin by improving the skin elasticity.

You are suggested to consume one scoop of Skinny Greens powder daily.

Workout Supplements By SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit Workout Supplements help improve your workouts. Their consumption can be beneficial pre-workout and post-workout.

Two SkinnyFit products fall in this category:

Repair & Recover

Jump Start

Repair & Recover

Repair & Recover is a post-workout dietary supplement by SkinnyFit. It comes in a tropical flavored powder form. The price of the product is $43.

It is made with a blend of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) and consists of ingredients like L-Valine, L-Leucine, L-Carnitine, L-Isoleucine, etc. These BCAAs promote muscle repair by helping the body form proteins.

The primary function of these amino acids is to help build muscle tissue. This is important because muscles need protein to repair themselves after you work out. When you work out, your body breaks down proteins into smaller pieces called peptides. These peptides then go through a process called “transport,” which travels around your bloodstream until they find their way back to your cells. Once inside your cell, the peptide attaches itself to receptors on the surface of your cell membrane. This allows it to communicate with other parts of your body.

The most common type of transport that occurs in your body is known as “active transport.” In this case, the peptide will attach itself to a receptor outside your cell membrane. Then, another molecule (known as ATP) will bind to the peptide. ATP is a form of energy released when enzymes break down nutrients like glucose or fats. After binding to ATP, the peptide can now move across the membrane.

Once the peptide has crossed the membrane, it will attach itself to a specific receptor inside your cell membrane. Once connected, the peptide will start signaling your cell to do something. For example, if the peptide were telling your cell to grow new muscle fibers, then the cell would begin to divide and multiply. If the peptide told your cell to break down fat, then your cell would release fatty acids into your bloodstream.

Once the peptide is finished communicating with your cell, it will detach itself from the receptor and continue traveling around your body. The next time it finds a receptor, it will repeat the process.

It promotes muscle repair, relieves soreness in the muscles, helps maintain weight loss, helps build lean muscles, and reduces unhealthy fat from your body.

You are suggested to consume one scoop of this powder daily with water as a smoothie.

Jump Start

Jump Start is a pre-workout dietary supplement by SkinnyFit. It comes in Pink Lemonade flavor in the form of a powder mix. The price of the product is $45.

It consists of effective ingredients like Caffeine, L-Arginine, Taurine, L-Citrulline, Vitamin B3, and L-Carnitine.

It helps boost your energy and provide endurance, supports a healthy weight and blood flow, improves your focus, and keeps you motivated. This improved workout routine helps you lose weight and focuses on weight management.

You are suggested to consume one scoop of this powder daily.

Bundles By SkinnyFit

You can purchase multiple SkinnyFit products from its official website in bundles at discounted prices. Following are the popular bundles offered:

Slim and Fit Bundle for $143.40: You get Detox, Snack Attack, and SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen.

Glow Up and Go bundle for $145.50: You get SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen, Beauty Juice, and Daily Glow.

Essential Superfoods Bundle for $119.93: You get Beauty Juice and Skinny Greens in this bundle.

The Slimming 3 Bundle for $119.88: You get Detox, Snack attack, and a SkinnyFit bottle.

Lose Weight and Hydrate Bundle for $85.41: You get Detox tea and a SkinnyFit bottle in this bundle.

Catch the Calm Bundle for $52.42: You get Sleepy and Happy gummies in this bundle.

Total Reset Bundle for $160.90: You get Beauty Juice, SkinnyFit Super Youth, and Detox in this bundle.

Workout Warrior Bundle for $90.82: You get Jump Start, Repair & Recover, and a Shaker bottle in this bundle.

24/7 Detox Bundle for $97.93: You get Detox and ZzzTox teas in this bundle.

Snack-No-More Bundle for $67.92: You get a Snack Attack and SkinnyFit bottle in this bundle.

Conquer Cravings Bundle for $87.43: You get Detox tea and Snack Attack in this bundle.

Accessories By SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit offers a bunch of accessories that you can purchase from its official website for an enhanced experience. These are as follows:

Super Shaker for $20

SkinnyFit Pill Box for $20

SkinnyFit Mini Mixer for $20

SkinnyFit Workout Bend for $20

Glass Detox Bottle for $30

SkinnyFit Bottle for $25

Shaker Bottle for $19

Super Youth Super Shaker for $20

Super Youth Mini Mixer for $20

Money-Back Guarantee Offered By SkinnyFit

All SkinnyFit products on its official website come with a 100% satisfaction 90-day money-back guarantee, thus making the purchase risk-free.

So, suppose you are unsatisfied with the product. In that case, you are free to return the product within 90 days from the date of product purchase and demand a complete refund from the SkinnyFit Customer Service team.

In case of return and refund, you can contact the SkinnyFit customer service team via call or by dropping an email at hello@skinnyfit.com.

SkinnyFit Conclusion

SkinnyFit has helped many customers with its excellent health and wellness products that improve overall health naturally. Most users have rated the company and its products five stars.

Several SkinnyFit reviews by consumers state that they have experienced similar results as advertised by the brand. The products have worked wonders for their bodies and provided them with fantastic benefits.

One SkinnyFit Review stated that they had tried the workout supplements by SkinnyFit, and it has improved their focus and endurance pre- and post-workouts.

They have helped individuals lose weight effectively, removed toxins from their bodies, increased their energy levels, reduced weight gain, helped burn fat by acting as a fat burner, improved digestive health, reduced joint pain, reduced inflammation, increased weight loss, improved the quality of sleep, focus, and endurance, etc.

SkinnyFit products contain natural and essential ingredients without side effects on the human body. These ingredients were the main reason for the functioning of the powders or capsules so wonderfully.

A SkinnyFit Detox Tea Review stated that this herbal tea had improved sleep quality at night as it relaxed the body and mind very well. It has also helped in weight loss and weight management.

Another SkinnyFit Review mentioned that the formulation of the capsules and gummies by SkinnyFit is unique and powerful due to the presence of goodness-packed ingredients.

Various reviews on the official website mention that the capsules work by treating your body uniquely to provide the best results.

In the end, it can be said that the formulation that the SkinnyFit supplements offer for maintaining and improving the overall physical, mental, and cognitive health in the market is trustworthy. Several customer reviews can readily testify to this.

The products come with a 100% satisfaction 90-day money-back guarantee on its official website. This makes it risk-free for the customers to try.