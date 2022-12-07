SciatiEase Reviewed

SciatiEase is a nutritional supplement designed specifically to support sciatic nerve health.

Sciatica can be debilitating. SciatiEase, created by SciatiEase Labs, aims to help using 12 research-backed herbs, vitamins, and antioxidants.

By taking four capsules of SciatiEase daily, you can purportedly support comfort, inflammatory response, and overall sciatic nerve health, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about SciatiEase and how it works today in our review.

What is SciatiEase?

SciatiEase is a sciatic nerve health supplement available exclusively online through SciatiEase.com.

Priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee, SciatiEase is one of the first nutritional supplements designed specifically to support the health of your sciatic nerve.

If you have sciatica or sciatic nerve pain, then you could have discomfort in your back, hip, butt, and leg. SciatiEase claims to target pain and support overall nerve health in all of these areas, helping you feel “better than you have in months or perhaps even years,” according to the manufacturer.

Just take four capsules of SciatiEase daily, then allow the B vitamins, herbal extracts, antioxidants, and other ingredients to go to work. You can feel a difference within 14 days, with continued results over the coming weeks and months.

SciatiEase Benefits

SciatiEase is marketed with three specific benefits, including:

Supports daily comfort

Supports nerve health, including sciatic nerve health

Supports healthy inflammatory response

The formula is also designed to offer fast acting support, minimal to no reported side effects, and science-backed ingredients, among other perks.

How Does SciatiEase Work?

SciatiEase is designed to work within 14 days.

Take two capsules in the morning and two capsules at night, and you should start to see results within 14 days. Then, you can continue to experience results for as long as you continue taking SciatiEase.

Each four capsule serving of SciatiEase contains a blend of herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support overall nerve health in various ways. The supplement contains alpha lipoic acid, for example, along with acetyl L-carnitine, multiple B vitamins, and a blend of four botanical herbs to promote relaxation and a healthy inflammatory response.

The natural ingredients in SciatiEase support the benefits listed above using natural antioxidants and other plant-based nutrients:

Support Daily Comfort: 600mg of the key ingredient in SciatiEase can reduce occasional discomfort, according to SciatiEase Labs, LLC. If you struggle with daily sciatic nerve pain or overall sciatica-related discomfort, then SciatiEase may be able to help.

Support Nerve Health: Some ingredients have been shown to support nerve health. In fact, some natural remedies are backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine for their effects on nerve health. According to SciatiEase Labs, the ingredients in SciatiEase “have been shown to play a considerable role in supporting nerve health.” Nerves are found throughout your body, and taking a supplement like SciatiEase can support overall nerve health and sciatic nerve health.

Support Healthy Inflammatory Response: SciatiEase can support healthy inflammatory responses. If inflammation is causing you to experience greater nerve pain or discomfort, then the natural antioxidants in SciatiEase could help. Inflammation is a part of your immune system. When your immune system detects injury or infection, it sends healing compounds – like blood and oxygen – to the area to support healing. SciatiEase claims to support healthy inflammatory signaling to ensure your immune system is functioning optimally.

As proof SciatiEase works, the manufacturer cites 16 studies on individual ingredients within the formula. Those studies verify certain SciatiEase can support nerve health in various ways.

How to Use SciatiEase

SciatiEase Labs recommends taking four capsules of SciatiEase daily, including two capsules in the morning and two at night, to support sciatic nerve health and overall nerve response.

Here’s the recommended instructions for using SciatiEase:

Months 1 to 3: Take 2 capsules of SciatiEase in the morning, then take 2 more capsules in the evening.

After Month 3: Assuming you saw desired results within the first 1 to 3 months, take 1 capsule in the morning and 1 capsule in the evening. Or, if you did not see desired results, continue taking 2 capsules in the morning and 2 capsules in the evening.

SciatiEase Ingredients

SciatiEase contains 12 science-backed ingredients to promote overall wellness, nerve health, and nerve function.

Here are all of the ingredients in SciatiEase and how they work, according to SciatiEase Labs:

Proprietary Herbal Blend: SciatiEase contains four botanical herbs to promote relaxation, healthy inflammation response, and overall wellbeing as you age. Those four herbs include feverfew, passionflower, Chinese skullcap, and oat straw extract.

Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA): Discovered in 1957, PEA has demonstrated considerable ability to support your body’s natural inflammatory response and overall nerve health while reducing occasional discomfort.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) has been studied extensively for its ability to support the nervous system and reduce occasional nerve discomfort. Today, it’s found in many supplements targeting different health and wellness goals – from blood sugar supplements to inflammatory aids.

Acetyl L-Carnitine: Another popular supplement ingredient, acetyl L-carnitine (ALCAR) promotes peripheral nervous system comfort and supports healthy mood, energy, and overall well being, among other benefits.

Benfotiamine: Benfotiamine is a version of vitamin B1 designed specifically with maximum bioavailability. It’s been used in nervous system health for decades, and research shows it can support nerve function in various ways. In fact, people who are deficient in vitamin B1 tend to have worse nerve function than others.

Other B Vitamins: SciatiEase contains a vitamin B complex with vitamins B2, B6, B12, and folate. The supplement contains each B vitamin in its highly absorbable forms. These B vitamins are linked to energy at the cellular level, which could contribute to nerve function. SciatiEase contains strong doses of each B-vitamin, including 100% DV of vitamin B9, 2,808% DV of vitamin B2, 2,000% DV of vitamin B6, and 83,333% DV of vitamin B12, giving you ample B vitamins to support overall nerve function.

How Sciatica Works

To understand how SciatiEase works, it helps to understand what sciatic pain is and how sciatica works.

The sciatic nerve travels from the lower back through the hips and butt, traveling all the way down to the length.

Typically, you experience sciatica when a herniated disc or overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve, leading to pain, inflammation, and numbness.

The first symptoms of sciatica can include numbness or pain in the back. Over time, this numbness and pain can spread through the back of the thigh and through the leg – even into the feet and toes.

For many people, the pain of sciatica is debilitating. It makes it difficult to move and live a normal life. However, many people relieve sciatica within weeks with proper treatment. Others find relief from sciatica supplements, drugs, or other remedies.

Scientific Evidence for SciatiEase

SciatiEase Labs cites over a dozen studies validating the individual ingredients within the SciatiEase formula. Research shows many of the ingredients can support overall nerve health, which could help with your sciatic nerve health. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below.

The largest ingredient in SciatiEase is palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), with 600mg per four capsule serving. According to SciatiEase Labs, PEA can reduce occasional discomfort when taken daily as a supplement. One of the largest studies on PEA and pain was published in 2017. Researchers reviewed 10 studies involving 786 patients taking PEA or a placebo. Based on the results of these studies, researchers found PEA could be a useful treatment for pain and was generally well tolerated by people with minimal side effects reported. Other studies have linked PEA to similar pain relieving effects.

Acetyl L-carnitine is another critical ingredient in SciatiEase, and it’s been linked to pain relief and nerve health in multiple studies. The manufacturer cites this recent 2021 study, for example, that found ample evidence of acetyl L-carnitine reducing chronic inflammatory pain and neuropathic (nerve) pain. Researchers found acetyl L-carnitine could help with fibromyalgia, for example, and other nerve pain disorders. In a separate study, researchers found L-carnitine exhibited neuroprotective effects in the developing brain.

Alpha lipoic acid is another important ingredient in SciatiEase. Linked to inflammation and overall wellness, studies show ALA has antioxidant potential and can help with neuropathy pain. In a 2019 study published in Biomolecules, for example, researchers found ALA was widely used for diabetic polyneuropathy (nerve pain), suggesting it can help with overall nerve pain and nerve health.

The B vitamins in SciatiEase could help with nerve regeneration and overall nerve health. In a 2021 study, researchers found vitamins B1, B6, and B12 (all of which are found in SciatiEase) were key players in maintaining nerve health. Researchers found these vitamins were crucial for energy production, nerve cell survival, and remyelination and overall nerve health. In fact, researchers found people who were deficient in these B vitamins had greater risk of nerve regeneration. Other studies have found similar results linking B vitamins to nerve regeneration. Meanwhile, one study found riboflavin impacted the sciatic nerve fibers of rats.

SciatiEase Labs cites limited information validating the use of the four herbal extracts. One study found chicory could help with peripheral neuropathy by interacting with the GABAergic system. However, the manufacturer cites no additional research specifically validating the use of feverfew, passionflower, Chinese skullcap root, or oat straw, which are the four main herbal extracts used in SciatiEase. Nevertheless, these four herbs may have a long history of use in traditional medicine for managing sciatica and nerve pain.

Overall, SciatiEase contains a blend of natural ingredients to help with sciatica and nerve health in various ways, and studies have validated the effects of these ingredients on overall nerve health. By taking four capsules of SciatiEase daily, you can give your body the ingredients needed to support nerve health – including in your sciatic nerve and elsewhere.

SciatiEase Supplement Facts Label

SciatiEase Labs discloses all ingredients in SciatiEase upfront, making it easy to see what’s in the formula and compare it to other nerve health supplements.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients in each four capsule daily serving of SciatiEase:

600mg of palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)

500mg of acetyl L-carnitine (ALCAR)

300mg of alpha lipoic acid

300mg of benfotiamine

100mg of a proprietary herbal blend with feverfew extract (4:1), passionflower extract (4:1), Chinese skullcap root extract (4:1), and oat straw extract (4:1)

36.5mg of vitamin B2 (2,808% DV)

34mg of vitamin B6 (2,000% DV)

2mg of vitamin B12 (83,333% DV)

800mcg of vitamin B9 (100% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (to form the capsule), microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), vegetable stearate, and silica

SciatiEase Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Many people with sciatica and sciatic nerve pain appeared to have experienced significant effects by taking the supplement daily. Some have eased sciatic nerve pain within days of taking the supplement, while others have enjoyed further benefits after several weeks or months.

Here are some of the reviews shared by SciatiEase customers online:

One customer writes “thank goodness there is SciatiEase,” claiming the powerful blend of nutrients helped with her sciatic nerve discomfort

Another customer described taking SciatiEase as the “best decision I’ve made,” claiming she ordered a 6 month supply and “right away I noticed a big difference”

Another verified purchaser described SciatiEase as “a great product” and recommended it to anyone dealing with sciatic nerve health issues

One customer “no longer [has] to worry about being a burden” to her family because of SciatiEase; she’s able to stay active without gaining extra weight or worrying about further health problems because of the way SciatiEase helped her sciatic nerve pain

SciatiEase has received endorsements from two doctors; Dr. Joshua Barber (a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon) described SciatiEase as “a safe supplement and comprehensive formulation” with the potential to ease nerve-related discomfort, while Dr. Karen Vieira, PhD, MSM (Doctor in Molecular Biology and Dietary Supplement Expert) described SciatiEase as “one of a kind” and recommended it to anyone suffering from occasional sciatic nerve discomfort; both doctors were compensated for their reviews

Overall, most customers seem to agree SciatiEase works as advertised to support sciatic nerve pain, help with sciatica, and provide noticeable relief within days of taking the supplement for the first time.

SciatiEase Pricing

SciatiEase is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $49 per bottle when buying multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering SciatiEase online today:

1 Bottle: $69 +$6.95 Shipping

$69 +$6.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 servings (120 capsules) of SciatiEase. You take half a serving (2 capsules) in the morning and another half a serving (2 more capsules) in the evening.

SciatiEase Return Policy

SciatiEase has a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

You must return the supplement bottle to the company, even if it’s empty or partially empty, to the manufacturer to complete the refund process.

About SciatiEase Labs, LLC

SciatiEase Labs, LLC is a Reno, Nevada-based supplement company. That company is best-known for its flagship supplement, SciatiEase.

You can contact SciatiEase Labs and the SciatiEase customer service team via the following:

Email: support@sciatiease.com

support@sciatiease.com Phone: (844) 361-1273

(844) 361-1273 Mailing Address: 401 Ryland St Ste 200 A, Reno, NV 89502

Final Word

SciatiEase is a sciatic nerve health supplement available exclusively through SciatiEase.com.

By taking four capsules of SciatiEase daily, you can give your body a blend of science-backed ingredients to support nerve pain relief and sciatic nerve health. Many customers claim to have experienced significant relief within days or weeks of taking SciatiEase for the first time.

To learn more about SciatiEase and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at SciatiEase.com.

