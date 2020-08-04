RM Homes, LLC-Stormwater NPDES

NOTICE

RM Homes, LLC, 2913 5th Ave NE, Suite 201, WA 98372 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Springfield Park is located at 7221 130th Street East, Puyallup, Pierce County, Washington 98372. This project involves approximately 4.36 acres (3.86 acres onsite improvements and .50 acres offsite Right of Way improvements) of soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions stormwater is split into 2 separate basins: East and West. Easterly storm water flows from the site through open and closed public conveyance systems with eventual discharge to Puyallup River. Westerly stormwater flows from the site though open and closed public conveyance systems with eventual discharge to Woodland Creek (tributary to Chambers Creek). Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-905111

August 4, 11, 2020