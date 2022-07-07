RFQ#J2022-23-Request for Qualifications

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISCTRICT OF TACOMA

Request for Qualifications for Architect and Engineering Services

Meadow Park Golf Course Strategic Design RFQ#J2022-23

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E consultants with experience in golf facility and golf course design to provide the District with Strategic Design Services for Meadow Park Golf Course. Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) will be received at Metro Parks Tacoma, Planning & Development Department, 4702 South 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 and electronically (in PDF format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com until 1:00pm Friday, August 12th, 2022.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/. Please submit questions and inquiries to (procurement@tacomaparks.com) subject MPGC RFQ#J2022-23.

IDX-958326

July 7 & 21, 2022